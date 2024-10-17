Best City Life 2024

Best Annual Festival
Fourth Avenue Street Fair
On Fourth Avenue from East Eighth Street
to East University Boulevard
520-624-5004, fourthavenue.org
This biannual family event attracts more than 350,000 visitors who come to browse original, hand-made art from more than 350 artists from around the world. The five included blocks feature entertainment, buskers, food vendors, beer, plus all the usual Fourth Avenue merchants.
Reader Recommended
Festival of Books
University of Arizona Mall, 1303 E. University Boulevard
520-621-0302, tucsonfestivalofbooks.org
Loft Film Fest
3233 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-795-0844, loftcinema.org
Best Gym
YMCA
60 W. Alameda Street
520-623-5511, tucsonymca.org
This gym is concerned with more than health; it also offers its members a more connected lifestyle. The nonprofit’s programs, such as camps, child care, and Family Nights, work to strengthen the community and give people the tools to foster a resilient mind, body and spirit.
Reader Recommended
Tucson Jewish Community Center
3800 E. River Road
520-299-3000, tucsonjcc.org
Rocks and Ropes
330 S. Toole Avenue
520-882-5924, rocksandropes.com
Best Yoga Studio
Yoga Oasis
Multiple locations, yogaoasis.com
There are many ways to practice: in-studio, outdoor, online, and at the many events that Yoga Oasis hosts. Also on the calendar are teacher training sessions and retreats to relaxing, rejuvenating locales like Costa Rica.
Reader Recommended
Fourth Avenue Yoga
413 E. Fifth Street, 4thavenueyoga.com
The Yoga Connection
3929 E. Pima Street
520-323-1222, yogaconnection.org
Best Crossfit
Old Pueblo Crossfit
7225 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-392-8329, oldpueblocrossfit.com
This is the place where hard work meets fun and what was once impossible becomes repeatable. Its fitness experts instruct members in classes, camps, and clinics.
Reader Recommended
Crossfit 646
Multiple locations, crossfit646.com
Gym 244
244 S. Tucson Boulevard
520-312-0147, gym244.com
Best Bowling Alley
Lucky Strike
4015 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-327-4926
tripleshift.com
Guests let the good times roll in 32 lanes and at Lucky Strike Pub in the lounge. The bowling alley has leagues, hosts private parties and posts promos online, such as Walk-In Wednesdays and Sundays Unlimited Bowling (from 8 to 11 p.m.).
Reader Recommended
Fiesta Lanes
501 W. River Road
520-887-2695, tripleshift.com
Cactus Bowl
3665 S. 16th Avenue
520-327-6561, tripleshift.com
Best Marijuana Dispensary
Earth’s Healing
Multiple Locations, earthshealing.org
Recreational customers and medical patients flock to this dispensary for its extensive selection of premium flower, extracts, vaporizers, tinctures, CBD, topicals, edibles and accessories. Its blog is a helpful handbook for the cannabis curious, like the defining cannabinoids and terpenes.
Reader Recommended
D2 Dispensaries
7139 E. 22nd Street
520-214-3232, d2dispensary.com
The Prime Leaf
Multiple locations, theprimeleaf.com
Best CBD Store
The Good Leaf
6224 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-532-5323, thegoodleafshop.com
Its best-sellers have fun, familiar names like Pineapple Express and Charlotte’s Web Gummies. This one-stop hemp and CBD marketplace sells CBD for pets (perfect for calming them during fireworks), values educating its customers and offers free samples.
Reader Recommended
Healthful Flowers
5460 E. Speedway Boulevard
480-800-3000, healthfulflowerswholesale.com
Your CBD Store
Multiple Locations, yourcbdstoreaz.com
Best Auto Repair
Jack Furrier Tire and Auto Care
Multiple locations, jackfurriers.com
This conveniently located independent dealer prides itself on doing things “not the way the other guys do it.” Although the brand has grown to include 14 tire and automotive stores around the Old Pueblo in the past 62 years, its goal remains to provide reliable and trustworthy repair.
Reader Recommended
Bucks Automotive Service Center
4360 N. First Avenue
520-292-0904, bucksautomotive.com
Monsoon Automotive
Multiple locations, monsoonauto.com
Best Car Wash
Mister Car Wash
Multiple locations, mistercarwash.com
Since 1969, when it opened its first location in Houston, Mister Car Wash has been in the business of SHINE. It offers an Unlimited Wash Club, with perks including skipping the line, no long-term contract and monthly billing.
Reader Recommended
Surf Thru Express Car Wash
Multiple locations, surfthruexpress.com
Clean Freak
Multiple locations, cleanfreakcarwash.com
Best Hotel
Hotel Congress
311 E. Congress Street
520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com
With its iconic neon sign, murals by local Joe Pagac and the world-famous Larry Boyce, and The Cup Café’s penny floor, it is easy to see why Hotel Congress is known as an art hotel. In addition to showcasing an impressive collection, it also supports the local creative community as a whole; guests can experience art around every corner of the hotel.
Reader Recommended
Arizona Inn
2200 E. Elm Street
520-325-1541, arizonainn.com
Ventana Canyon
6200 N. Club House Lane
520-577-1400, ventanacanyonclub.com
Best Cigar/Tobacco Shop
Moon Smoke Shop
Multiple locations, moonsmokeshopsaz.com
With four locations, this award-winning, locally owned smoke shop has what its customers need, including unique high-end glass bongs and vapes, just a stone’s throw away. Countdown to liftoff: 4, 3, 2, 1!
Reader Recommended
Anthony’s Cigar Emporium
Multiple locations, anthonyscigars.com
Chico’s Smoke Shop
2161 W. Drexel Road
520-578-8312, chicossmokeshop.com
Best Vape Shop
Old Pueblo Vapors
5470 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-881-0169, oldpueblovapor.com
Tucson’s original vape shop specializes in locally hand-crafted E-Liquid and delivers seven days a week. One customer stated, “Best juice. Best service. Best prices. Best product. Period.”
Reader Recommended
Red Star Vapor
Multiple locations, redstarvapor.com
Sky Island Smoke & Vape
6173 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-372-2547, skyislandvaporsonline.com
Best Plant Nursery
Green Things
3384 E. River Road
520-299-9471, greenthingsaz.com
Fifty years and still growing! Customers dig this family-owned business’s wide variety of plants, Arizona’s largest selection of pottery and merchandise for indoor and outdoor Southwest living. It also hosts events and classes.
Reader Recommended
Mesquite Valley Growers
8005 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-721-8600, mesquite-valley-growers.weeblyte.com
Harlow Gardens
5620 E. Pima Street
520-298-3303, harlowgardens.com
Best Place to Buy a Car
Jim Click
Multiple locations, jimclick.com
This dealership sells and services Ford, Lincoln, Nissan, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep, Hyundai, Kia and Mazda vehicles. The Click Automotive Team does more than just help its customers and their vehicles; it partners with Southern Arizona nonprofits to engage in community fundraising efforts.
Reader Recommended
Tucson Subaru
4901 N. Oracle Road
520-721-2400, tucsonsubaru.com
Chapman
Multiple locations, chapmantucson.com
Best Place to Buy a Motorcycle
Saguaro Harley Davidson
7355 N. I-10, East Frontage Road
520-751-3380, saguaroharley.com
Harley Davidson showrooms are more than marketplaces; their events foster and celebrate the Harley lifestyle. Riders can sell or trade their vehicles, shop pre-owned and new bikes, and roll in for maintenance and repairs.
Reader Recommended
Indian Motorcycles Tucson
4037 N. Oracle Road
520-290-7390, indianmotorcycletucson.com
RideNow PowerSports
7501 E. 22nd Street
520-747-9141, ridenowtucsoneast.com
Best Animal Supply Store
OK Feed & Supply
3701 East Fort Lowell Road
520-325-0122, okfeedaz.com
The business has remained locally and family owned since 1936, stocking livestock and farm supplies and holistic and high-quality pet feed. According to OK, its “secret sauce” is its passionate, educated and friendly employees, who fully research and vet the products.
Reader Recommended
PAWSH Adoption and Retail Center
Benefiting Humane Society of
Southern Arizona
5870 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-881-7406, hssaz.org
Arizona Feeds Country Store
Multiple locations, afcountrystore.com
Best Farmers Market
Rillito Park Farmers Market
4502 N. First Avenue
520-882-2157, heirloomfm.org
Located along the bike trail known as The Loop in the Southeast corner of Rillito Park, this is the city’s largest year-round farmers market. Since 2014, shoppers can spend their Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (winter hours) picking out and partaking in local produce and fresh cuisine.
Reader Recommended
St. Phillips Plaza Farmers Market
4280 N. Campbell Avenue
520-529-2775, stphilipsplaza.com
Santa Cruz River Farmers Market
221 South Avenida del Convento
520-622-0525
facebook.com/SantaCruzRiverFarmersMarket
Best Farmers Market Vendor
Tucson Tea Company
tucsontea.com
Top sellers include caffeine-free horchata rooibos, herbal dragon fruit and loose-leaf white peach. The small-batch blend company focuses on flavor and health and also celebrating culture; taste different types of hibiscus tea in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Customers receive a free sample with every online purchase.
Reader Recommended
AZ Baking Company
facebook.com/arizonabakingcompany
Alpine Goat Girl
alpinegoatgirl.com
Best Computer Repair
SWS Computers
3731 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-628-1613 , shopsws.com
The professional and service-oriented sales staff at this locally owned and operated store get thumbs up for delivering high-quality computer repair and retail sales. Fred Kasper, the current owner, started working for SWS when he was in high school.
Reader Recommended
Geeks 2 You
3709 N. Campbell Avenue
520-650-5866, geeks2you.com
Simutek
3136 E. Fort Lowell Road
520-321-9077, simutek.com
Best Place to Get Your
Pet Groomed
Bark Avenue
1011 N. Pantano Road
520-546-2275, barkavenuedogwash.com
This splashy salon is the equivalent of Bark Avenue for everyday dogs. Pet owners can opt for do-it-yourself, a deluxe wash or grooming service, or the full-service foo-foo package. Prices are based on size, breed and condition of the dog.
Reader Recommended
Velvet Bow
Multiple locations,
velvetbowpetgrooming.com
Teddy’s Dog House
3906 W. Ina Road
520-744-1965, teddysdoghouse.com
Best Veterinarian
PAWS Veterinary Center
300 E. River Road
520-888-7297, pawstucson.com
Because pets are part of the family, PAWS treats the whole health of the animal with functional and integrative medicine. Its Fear Free professionals make animals feel safe, comfortable, and at ease by utilizing a variety of techniques to minimize fear, anxiety and stress.
Reader Recommended
Speedway Veterinary Hospital
3736 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-321-4235, speedwayvet.com
University Pet Clinic
1506 N. Tucson Boulevard
520-795-7016, universitypetclinic.com
Best Thrift Store
Buffalo Exchange
2001 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-795-0508, buffaloexchange.com
Customers can buy, sell or trade at this pioneer in the resale fashion industry. In 1974, Swedish founder Kerstin Block came up with the store name because she liked how the word buffalo evoked images of the American West.
Reader Recommended
Humane Society of Southern Arizona
635 W. Roger Road
520-327-6088, hssaz.org
Tucson Thrift Shop
319 N. Fourth Avenue
520-623-8736, tucsonthriftshop.com
Best Place to Get a Massage
Gadabout SalonSpas
Multiple locations
gadabout.com
This full-service salon makes its own signature massage lotions and oil blends. Clients can choose between Geranium Clarity, Bergamot Calming, and Eucalyptus Well-Being, which all smell heavenly and infuse the skin with antioxidants, vitamins, peptides and amino acids.
Reader Recommended
Tucson Massage Company
1222 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-333-0166, tucsonmassagecompany.com
Greentoes
615 W. Roller Coaster Road
520-329-8972, greentoestucson.com
Best Handyman
Ronnie’s Handyman and
Home Service
520-297-8724 , ronnieshandyman.com
Owner Ronnie Peloquin treats his staff like they were his children, which is probably why the small family business gets rave customer reviews. One satisfied client stated, “I am totally impressed and would call on you guys again for home improvement projects.”
Reader Recommended
A Plus Handyman Service
2706 N. Silverbell Road
520-276-4569, aplushandymanservices.net
Best Smoke Shop
Moon Smoke Shop
Multiple locations
moonsmokeshopsaz.com
This popular smoke shop cares about its clients because of its product and professionalism. It also cares about safety and has partnered with the Church of Safe Injections and Pima Helpline to offer free Naloxone and fentanyl test strips at all of its stores.
Reader Recommended
Chico’s Smoke Shop
2161 W. Drexel Road
520-578-8312, chicossmokeshop.com
Sticky’s Smoke Shop
Multiple locations
instagram.com/stickyssmokeshop
Best Summer Staycation
JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass
3800 W. Starr Pass Boulevard
520-792-3500, marriott.com
Relaxation meets the city’s top attractions at this resort and spa located near Downtown. Guests can experience an Arnold Palmer-designed golf course, a day spa, multitiered pools and a lazy river, and Saguaro National Park, plus Kino Sports complex and Old Tucson Studios. Check in for the nightly Southwest tradition of a tequila toast at 5:30 p.m.
Reader Recommended
Westin La Paloma
3800 E. Sunrise Drive
520-742-6000, marriott.com
Loews Ventana Canyon
7000 N. Resort Drive
520-299-2020, loewshotels.com
Best Alternative Health Center
Tucson Acupuncture
and Wellness
282 E. River Road
520-849-9003, tucsonacupunctureandwellness.com
From relieving shoulder pain and numbness to headaches, dizziness, and lightheadedness, the success stories that have been credited to this center are awe-inspiring. Services include acupuncture, Chinese herbs, ATP Resonance BioTherapy, and facial rejuvenation.
Reader Recommended
Tumbleweeds Health Center
4826 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-838-4430, tumbleweedshealthcenter.com
Tucson Community Acupuncture
2900 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-881-1887, tucsoncommunityacupuncture.org
Best Photographer
Sean Parker
sean-parker.com
Internationally renowned for his landscape and astrophotography work, this young professional has been featured in publications and worked on commercials and projects for Smithsonian, Discovery, LG, Samsung, Annapurna Films, and The New York Times. He also conducts workshops with names like Sonoran Skies and Milkyway Masterclass.
Reader Recommended
Carlos Chavez
181 S. Tucson Boulevard
520-668-7202, cchavezphoto.com
Jade Beall
838 W. Alameda Street
520-490-7875, facebook.com/JadeBeallPhotography
Best Lawyer
Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys
1100 North Wilmot Road
520-977-1900, lernerandrowe.com
Although they have a good sense of humor—“In a wreck? Need a check?”—the law office of Lerner & Rowe is serious about helping their personal injury clients. The attorneys offer experienced advocacy and counsel, a proven track record against insurance companies, a streamlined process that is easy to follow, no upfront costs, and 24/7 availability. They have recovered billions of dollars for over 150,000 injured clients.
Reader Recommended
Rafi Law Group
550 W. Irvington Road
520-217-7744, rafilawgroup.com
Zanes Law
Multiple locations, zaneslaw.com