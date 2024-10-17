Best City Life 2024

This gym is concerned with more than health; it also offers its members a more connected lifestyle. The nonprofit’s programs, such as camps, child care, and Family Nights, work to strengthen the community and give people the tools to foster a resilient mind, body and spirit.

This biannual family event attracts more than 350,000 visitors who come to browse original, hand-made art from more than 350 artists from around the world. The five included blocks feature entertainment, buskers, food vendors, beer, plus all the usual Fourth Avenue merchants.

Best Yoga Studio

Yoga Oasis

Multiple locations, yogaoasis.com

There are many ways to practice: in-studio, outdoor, online, and at the many events that Yoga Oasis hosts. Also on the calendar are teacher training sessions and retreats to relaxing, rejuvenating locales like Costa Rica.

Reader Recommended

Fourth Avenue Yoga

413 E. Fifth Street, 4thavenueyoga.com



The Yoga Connection

3929 E. Pima Street

520-323-1222, yogaconnection.org



Best Crossfit

Old Pueblo Crossfit

7225 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-392-8329, oldpueblocrossfit.com

This is the place where hard work meets fun and what was once impossible becomes repeatable. Its fitness experts instruct members in classes, camps, and clinics.

Reader Recommended

Crossfit 646

Multiple locations, crossfit646.com

Gym 244

244 S. Tucson Boulevard

520-312-0147, gym244.com



Best Bowling Alley

Lucky Strike

4015 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-327-4926

tripleshift.com

Guests let the good times roll in 32 lanes and at Lucky Strike Pub in the lounge. The bowling alley has leagues, hosts private parties and posts promos online, such as Walk-In Wednesdays and Sundays Unlimited Bowling (from 8 to 11 p.m.).

Reader Recommended

Fiesta Lanes

501 W. River Road

520-887-2695, tripleshift.com



Cactus Bowl

3665 S. 16th Avenue

520-327-6561, tripleshift.com



Best Marijuana Dispensary

Earth’s Healing

Multiple Locations, earthshealing.org

Recreational customers and medical patients flock to this dispensary for its extensive selection of premium flower, extracts, vaporizers, tinctures, CBD, topicals, edibles and accessories. Its blog is a helpful handbook for the cannabis curious, like the defining cannabinoids and terpenes.

Reader Recommended

D2 Dispensaries

7139 E. 22nd Street

520-214-3232, d2dispensary.com



The Prime Leaf

Multiple locations, theprimeleaf.com



Best CBD Store

The Good Leaf

6224 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-532-5323, thegoodleafshop.com

Its best-sellers have fun, familiar names like Pineapple Express and Charlotte’s Web Gummies. This one-stop hemp and CBD marketplace sells CBD for pets (perfect for calming them during fireworks), values educating its customers and offers free samples.

Reader Recommended

Healthful Flowers

5460 E. Speedway Boulevard

480-800-3000, healthfulflowerswholesale.com



Your CBD Store

Multiple Locations, yourcbdstoreaz.com

Best Auto Repair

Jack Furrier Tire and Auto Care

Multiple locations, jackfurriers.com

This conveniently located independent dealer prides itself on doing things “not the way the other guys do it.” Although the brand has grown to include 14 tire and automotive stores around the Old Pueblo in the past 62 years, its goal remains to provide reliable and trustworthy repair.

Reader Recommended

Bucks Automotive Service Center

4360 N. First Avenue

520-292-0904, bucksautomotive.com



Monsoon Automotive

Multiple locations, monsoonauto.com



Best Car Wash

Mister Car Wash

Multiple locations, mistercarwash.com

Since 1969, when it opened its first location in Houston, Mister Car Wash has been in the business of SHINE. It offers an Unlimited Wash Club, with perks including skipping the line, no long-term contract and monthly billing.

Reader Recommended

Surf Thru Express Car Wash

Multiple locations, surfthruexpress.com

Clean Freak

Multiple locations, cleanfreakcarwash.com



Best Hotel

Hotel Congress

311 E. Congress Street

520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com

With its iconic neon sign, murals by local Joe Pagac and the world-famous Larry Boyce, and The Cup Café’s penny floor, it is easy to see why Hotel Congress is known as an art hotel. In addition to showcasing an impressive collection, it also supports the local creative community as a whole; guests can experience art around every corner of the hotel.

Reader Recommended

Arizona Inn

2200 E. Elm Street

520-325-1541, arizonainn.com



Ventana Canyon

6200 N. Club House Lane

520-577-1400, ventanacanyonclub.com



Best Cigar/Tobacco Shop

Moon Smoke Shop

Multiple locations, moonsmokeshopsaz.com

With four locations, this award-winning, locally owned smoke shop has what its customers need, including unique high-end glass bongs and vapes, just a stone’s throw away. Countdown to liftoff: 4, 3, 2, 1!

Reader Recommended

Anthony’s Cigar Emporium

Multiple locations, anthonyscigars.com



Chico’s Smoke Shop

2161 W. Drexel Road

520-578-8312, chicossmokeshop.com

Best Vape Shop

Old Pueblo Vapors

5470 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-881-0169, oldpueblovapor.com

Tucson’s original vape shop specializes in locally hand-crafted E-Liquid and delivers seven days a week. One customer stated, “Best juice. Best service. Best prices. Best product. Period.”

Reader Recommended

Red Star Vapor

Multiple locations, redstarvapor.com



Sky Island Smoke & Vape

6173 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-372-2547, skyislandvaporsonline.com

Best Plant Nursery

Green Things

3384 E. River Road

520-299-9471, greenthingsaz.com

Fifty years and still growing! Customers dig this family-owned business’s wide variety of plants, Arizona’s largest selection of pottery and merchandise for indoor and outdoor Southwest living. It also hosts events and classes.

Reader Recommended

Mesquite Valley Growers

8005 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-721-8600, mesquite-valley-growers.weeblyte.com



Harlow Gardens

5620 E. Pima Street

520-298-3303, harlowgardens.com



Best Place to Buy a Car

Jim Click

Multiple locations, jimclick.com

This dealership sells and services Ford, Lincoln, Nissan, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep, Hyundai, Kia and Mazda vehicles. The Click Automotive Team does more than just help its customers and their vehicles; it partners with Southern Arizona nonprofits to engage in community fundraising efforts.

Reader Recommended

Tucson Subaru

4901 N. Oracle Road

520-721-2400, tucsonsubaru.com

Chapman

Multiple locations, chapmantucson.com



Best Place to Buy a Motorcycle

Saguaro Harley Davidson

7355 N. I-10, East Frontage Road

520-751-3380, saguaroharley.com

Harley Davidson showrooms are more than marketplaces; their events foster and celebrate the Harley lifestyle. Riders can sell or trade their vehicles, shop pre-owned and new bikes, and roll in for maintenance and repairs.

Reader Recommended

Indian Motorcycles Tucson

4037 N. Oracle Road

520-290-7390, indianmotorcycletucson.com

RideNow PowerSports

7501 E. 22nd Street

520-747-9141, ridenowtucsoneast.com

Best Animal Supply Store

OK Feed & Supply

3701 East Fort Lowell Road

520-325-0122, okfeedaz.com

The business has remained locally and family owned since 1936, stocking livestock and farm supplies and holistic and high-quality pet feed. According to OK, its “secret sauce” is its passionate, educated and friendly employees, who fully research and vet the products.

Reader Recommended

PAWSH Adoption and Retail Center

Benefiting Humane Society of

Southern Arizona

5870 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-881-7406, hssaz.org



Arizona Feeds Country Store

Multiple locations, afcountrystore.com



Best Farmers Market

Rillito Park Farmers Market

4502 N. First Avenue

520-882-2157, heirloomfm.org

Located along the bike trail known as The Loop in the Southeast corner of Rillito Park, this is the city’s largest year-round farmers market. Since 2014, shoppers can spend their Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (winter hours) picking out and partaking in local produce and fresh cuisine.

Reader Recommended

St. Phillips Plaza Farmers Market

4280 N. Campbell Avenue

520-529-2775, stphilipsplaza.com

Santa Cruz River Farmers Market

221 South Avenida del Convento

520-622-0525

facebook.com/SantaCruzRiverFarmersMarket



Best Farmers Market Vendor

Tucson Tea Company

tucsontea.com

Top sellers include caffeine-free horchata rooibos, herbal dragon fruit and loose-leaf white peach. The small-batch blend company focuses on flavor and health and also celebrating culture; taste different types of hibiscus tea in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Customers receive a free sample with every online purchase.

Reader Recommended

AZ Baking Company

facebook.com/arizonabakingcompany

Alpine Goat Girl

alpinegoatgirl.com



Best Computer Repair

SWS Computers

3731 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-628-1613 , shopsws.com

The professional and service-oriented sales staff at this locally owned and operated store get thumbs up for delivering high-quality computer repair and retail sales. Fred Kasper, the current owner, started working for SWS when he was in high school.

Reader Recommended

Geeks 2 You

3709 N. Campbell Avenue

520-650-5866, geeks2you.com



Simutek

3136 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-321-9077, simutek.com



Best Place to Get Your

Pet Groomed

Bark Avenue

1011 N. Pantano Road

520-546-2275, barkavenuedogwash.com

This splashy salon is the equivalent of Bark Avenue for everyday dogs. Pet owners can opt for do-it-yourself, a deluxe wash or grooming service, or the full-service foo-foo package. Prices are based on size, breed and condition of the dog.

Reader Recommended

Velvet Bow

Multiple locations,

velvetbowpetgrooming.com



Teddy’s Dog House

3906 W. Ina Road

520-744-1965, teddysdoghouse.com



Best Veterinarian

PAWS Veterinary Center

300 E. River Road

520-888-7297, pawstucson.com

Because pets are part of the family, PAWS treats the whole health of the animal with functional and integrative medicine. Its Fear Free professionals make animals feel safe, comfortable, and at ease by utilizing a variety of techniques to minimize fear, anxiety and stress.

Reader Recommended

Speedway Veterinary Hospital

3736 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-321-4235, speedwayvet.com



University Pet Clinic

1506 N. Tucson Boulevard

520-795-7016, universitypetclinic.com

Best Thrift Store

Buffalo Exchange

2001 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-0508, buffaloexchange.com

Customers can buy, sell or trade at this pioneer in the resale fashion industry. In 1974, Swedish founder Kerstin Block came up with the store name because she liked how the word buffalo evoked images of the American West.

Reader Recommended

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

635 W. Roger Road

520-327-6088, hssaz.org



Tucson Thrift Shop

319 N. Fourth Avenue

520-623-8736, tucsonthriftshop.com



Best Place to Get a Massage

Gadabout SalonSpas

Multiple locations

gadabout.com

This full-service salon makes its own signature massage lotions and oil blends. Clients can choose between Geranium Clarity, Bergamot Calming, and Eucalyptus Well-Being, which all smell heavenly and infuse the skin with antioxidants, vitamins, peptides and amino acids.

Reader Recommended

Tucson Massage Company

1222 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-333-0166, tucsonmassagecompany.com



Greentoes

615 W. Roller Coaster Road

520-329-8972, greentoestucson.com

Best Handyman

Ronnie’s Handyman and

Home Service

520-297-8724 , ronnieshandyman.com

Owner Ronnie Peloquin treats his staff like they were his children, which is probably why the small family business gets rave customer reviews. One satisfied client stated, “I am totally impressed and would call on you guys again for home improvement projects.”

Reader Recommended

A Plus Handyman Service

2706 N. Silverbell Road

520-276-4569, aplushandymanservices.net



350 Days of Sunshine



Best Smoke Shop

Moon Smoke Shop

Multiple locations

moonsmokeshopsaz.com

This popular smoke shop cares about its clients because of its product and professionalism. It also cares about safety and has partnered with the Church of Safe Injections and Pima Helpline to offer free Naloxone and fentanyl test strips at all of its stores.

Reader Recommended

Chico’s Smoke Shop

2161 W. Drexel Road

520-578-8312, chicossmokeshop.com



Sticky’s Smoke Shop

Multiple locations

instagram.com/stickyssmokeshop



Best Summer Staycation

JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass

3800 W. Starr Pass Boulevard

520-792-3500, marriott.com

Relaxation meets the city’s top attractions at this resort and spa located near Downtown. Guests can experience an Arnold Palmer-designed golf course, a day spa, multitiered pools and a lazy river, and Saguaro National Park, plus Kino Sports complex and Old Tucson Studios. Check in for the nightly Southwest tradition of a tequila toast at 5:30 p.m.

Reader Recommended

Westin La Paloma

3800 E. Sunrise Drive

520-742-6000, marriott.com

Loews Ventana Canyon

7000 N. Resort Drive

520-299-2020, loewshotels.com



Best Alternative Health Center

Tucson Acupuncture

and Wellness

282 E. River Road

520-849-9003, tucsonacupunctureandwellness.com

From relieving shoulder pain and numbness to headaches, dizziness, and lightheadedness, the success stories that have been credited to this center are awe-inspiring. Services include acupuncture, Chinese herbs, ATP Resonance BioTherapy, and facial rejuvenation.

Reader Recommended

Tumbleweeds Health Center

4826 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-838-4430, tumbleweedshealthcenter.com



Tucson Community Acupuncture

2900 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-881-1887, tucsoncommunityacupuncture.org



Best Photographer

Sean Parker

sean-parker.com

Internationally renowned for his landscape and astrophotography work, this young professional has been featured in publications and worked on commercials and projects for Smithsonian, Discovery, LG, Samsung, Annapurna Films, and The New York Times. He also conducts workshops with names like Sonoran Skies and Milkyway Masterclass.

Reader Recommended

Carlos Chavez

181 S. Tucson Boulevard

520-668-7202, cchavezphoto.com



Jade Beall

838 W. Alameda Street

520-490-7875, facebook.com/JadeBeallPhotography



Best Lawyer

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys

1100 North Wilmot Road

520-977-1900, lernerandrowe.com

Although they have a good sense of humor—“In a wreck? Need a check?”—the law office of Lerner & Rowe is serious about helping their personal injury clients. The attorneys offer experienced advocacy and counsel, a proven track record against insurance companies, a streamlined process that is easy to follow, no upfront costs, and 24/7 availability. They have recovered billions of dollars for over 150,000 injured clients.

Reader Recommended

Rafi Law Group

550 W. Irvington Road

520-217-7744, rafilawgroup.com



Zanes Law

Multiple locations, zaneslaw.com