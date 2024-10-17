Best Casual Dining 2024

The tongue twister appears to be true in this town, with a further twist: I scream, you scream, we all screamery for ice cream. Made one small batch at a time, this ice cream base does not contain any antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides or chemical stabilizers; just old-fashioned ice cream and modern-day flavors.

Lindy’s just loves making its famous burgers that have become local icons, such as the Fat Bastard, Mac n Cheese, The Kush and The Sanchez. Every month it features a B.O.M. (burger of the month) as well as a M.O.M. (milkshake of the month).

Nadines bakes treats for every holiday and occasion, from Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur to July 4 and Easter. Every day is an occasion to try sticky buns and strawberry lemon rolls. The full-service bakery has an entire website dedicated to wedding cakes.

This family-owned spot is known for its Texas-style wood-fired barbecue. Chow down on beef brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, sausage, turkey, tri-tip and a specialty blend hamburger. Beef ribs are on the menu on Saturday, and steak night is on Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. till close.

Located in the Broadway Village shopping center, owner-baker Don Guerra’s ARTisan bakery uses centuries-old baking techniques and locally grown heritage grains. People love its loaves for their chewy interior and amazing crusts.

The eight refrigerators and freezers at this beloved destination are stocked with traditional Italian and international entrees, many made fresh in its own kitchen. Hard-to-find olive oils, DOP tomatoes, specialty cheeses and imported goods unavailable in regular grocery stores are all sold here in the historic Barrio San Antonio district.

This neighborhood favorite serves up all types of ramen (with no substitutions) and also instructs its customers how to eat ramen. Chopsticks only, sip the broth first, attack the ramen as soon as it is dropped off and, most important, slurping makes the ramen taste better.

Best Place to Get a Slice

Brooklyn Pizza Company

534 N. Fourth Avenue

520-622-6868, brooklynpizzacompany.com

According to this solar-powered pizza company, Brooklyn’s ingredients, family recipe and attention to detail make it the best Tucson pizza. Lunch specials are available every day from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Reader Recommended

Empire Pizza

Multiple Locations

empire.pizza



Time Market

444 E. University Boulevard

520-622-0761, timemarket.xyz



Best eegee’s Flavor

Watermelon

Locals crave this iconic frozen treat, which is icy cold, silky smooth and packed with fresh fruit. This year, eegee’s announced that its watermelon flavor would be available on May 23 by dropping one out of an airplane, making it the unofficial world record for the highest watermelon drop.

Reader Recommended

Orange Dream

Pina Colada

Best Caterer

El Molinito

Multiple locations

el-molinito.com

Order Molinito’s authentic Mexican favorites served buffet-style from any of its four locations for fiestas, big and small. Also available are fiesta packs for 10 or more people that include build-your-own taco, mini chimichangas, chilaquilas, refried beans, Spanish rice, guacamole, chips and salsa.

Reader Recommended

Feast

3719 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-326-9363, eatatfeast.com



Gallery of Food

2522 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-884-5033, galleryoffood.com



Best Family Dining

Little Anthony’s Diner

7010 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-296-0456

littleanthonysdiner.com

Maybe it is the pancakes, waffles, and French toast, or Grandma Tony’s pizza, or adult milkshakes that make both parents and kids cherish this diner. Or it could be the frequent classic car shows in the parking lot and the free live entertainment (Elvis and Marilyn) on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Reader Recommended

Pinnacle Peak

6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-296-0911, pinnaclepeaktucson.com



Zio Peppe

6502 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-888-4242, ziopeppeaz.com



Best Diner

Baja Cafe

Multiple locations

bajacafetucson.com

Known for its variety of eggs benedicts and snickerdoodle pancakes, this locally owned full-service restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch until 2 p.m. daily. Other highlights include brioche French toast from freshly made cinnamon rolls, Liege waffles and huevos rancheros.

Reader Recommended

Little Anthony’s Diner

7010 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-296-0456, littleanthonysdiner.com



Bisbee Breakfast Club

Multiple locations

bisbeebreakfastclub.com

Best Bagel

Bubbe’s Bagels

Multiple locations

bubbesbagel.com

The bagels are long fermented, kettle boiled, and Bubbe approved. Choose a bagel (from flake sea salt to cheddar jalapeno), add a smear (honey lavender for the adventurous), and then select any add-ons, like tomatoes or smoked salmon, for bagel perfection. Bubbe’s also offers bagel sandwiches like the Reuben and open-faced whitefish salad. A bialy is available only on weekends.

Reader Recommended

Cafe Passe

415 N. Fourth Avenue

520-822-8660, cafepassetucson.com



Midtown Vegan Deli and Market

5071 E. Fifth Street

520-849-5553, midtownvegandeli.com



Best Drive Thru

eegee’s

Multiple locations

eegees.com

Its motto — take it easy, have an eegee — might be a big part of the reason locals cannot resist pulling into one of its 23 locations in Tucson. All restaurants now serve their stacked-high grinders on Arizona-made bread. Select an original, deluxe, veggie, spicy or pastrami on a fresh-baked white or wheat roll.

Reader Recommended

Coffee Times

3401 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-318-3698, coffeetimestucson.com



Coffee X Change

6841 N. Camino Principal

520-751-4739, coffee-x-change.com



Best Smoothies/Juice Bar

Fruit Shack

5420 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-347-5648

fruitshacksmoothies.com

Thirst quench with a pineapple twist, power up with The Hulk, or mood boost with Alotta Colada. Bites, such as Nutella Toast, and bowls, like the popular Blue Paradise, are also on the menu.

Reader Recommended

Coffee Times

3401 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-318-3698, coffeetimestucson.com



Pure Love Juice

1980 E. River Road

520-815-9116, purelovejuicebar.com

Best Delivery

Baggin’s

Multiple locations

bagginsgourmet.com

Baggin’s believes that gourmet food should be enjoyed every day. Every sandwich is made to order, and its sauces, dressings, desserts and salads are prepared in-house. Just because its service is fast and convenient, does not mean it skimps on the details.

Reader Recommended

Brooklyn Pizza Company

534 N. Fourth Avenue

520-622-6868

brooklynpizzacompany.com



Rosati’s

Multiple locations

rosatistucson.com

Best Food Truck

420 Taco

order420taco.com

Their humor is as memorable as their tacos. The side of owners Linda Duran and William Alejandro’s truck reads, “Bringing people together one taco at a time!!” “We smoke everything!” states its website. Regulars line up for the low and slow-smoked meat and traditional Mexican spices and flavors.

Reader Recommended

Taco Stop

10290 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-419-0484, tacostopaz.com



You Sly Dog

520-954-8174

facebook.com/youslydog



Best Food/Drink Tour

Arizona Winery Tours

arizonawinerytours.com

This family-owned business offers Northern (Sedona) and Southern (Sonoita-Willcox) winery tours that begin and end with complimentary pick-up and drop-off. In between, guests experience tastings at three vineyards, lunch, bottled water, snacks and luxury bus accommodations that include reclining leather seats.

Reader Recommended

Whiskey Del Bac

2106 Forbes Boulevard

520-628-9244, whiskeydelbac.com



Tucson Food Tours

520-477-7986

tucsonfoodtours.com

Best Coffee

Coffee Times

3401 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-318-3698, coffeetimestucson.com

This buzzin’ spot is pumping out pumpkin flavors, such as pumpkin pie frappe and pumpkin streusel coffee cake, for the fall season. The first double-windowed drive-thru in Tucson takes pride in its quality, consistency, speed, prices and personable and experienced baristas.

Reader Recommended

Raging Sage

2458 N. Campbell Avenue

520-320-5203, ragingsage.com



Barista Del Barro

1002 N. Grande Avenue

520-244-5285, baristadelbarrio.com



Best Sandwich

Unforgettable (Baggin’s)

Multiple locations

bagginsgourmet.com

Roasted turkey breast, cream cheese, mayo, crisp bacon, sprouts, tomatoes and avocado on 12-grain bread make this sandwich unforgettable. Arizona’s favorite local sandwich shop still serves each sandwich with a little chocolate chip cookie made from the founder Cheree Garrett-Jeffries’ original recipe at its 11 Tucson locations.

Reader Recommended

Wildcat (Bison Witches)

326 N. Fourth Avenue

520-740-1541, bisonwitchestucson.com



Bart’s Bag (Beyond Bread)

Multiple locations

beyondbread.com

Best Donuts

K Donut Wheel

2775 S. Wilmot Road

520-748-8129, facebook.com/donutwheelcampbell

Eastsiders were up in arms when Donut Wheel closed its Kolb location in 2022 only to rejoice in December 2023 when owner Hey Chav reopened for business just one mile away. Every day is handcrafted donut day at this family-owned shop that has been serving the Tucson area since 1991.

Reader Recommended

Amy’s Donuts

101 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-647-2481, amysdonuts.com



La Estrella Bakery

Multiple locations

laestrellabakeryincaz.com

Best Veggie Burger

Zinburger

Multiple locations

zinburgeraz.com

The All-American Veggie Burger is topped with American cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions and Thousand Island, and gluten-free buns are an option. The crispy house-made from scratch daily patties contain 20 ingredients.

Reader Recommended

Graze

Multiple locations

grazepremiumburgers.com



Beaut Burger

267 S. Avenida del Convento

520-344-5907, beautburger.com



Best Place to Get a Salad

Choice Greens

Multiple locations

choicegreens.com

Customers can design their own fresh and healthy chopped salad with a choice of more than 50 choppings and 20 dressings. When it opened in 2005, the locally owned business set out to revolutionize the salad bar because, as its website reads, “Nothing says nourishing like a healthy salad.”

Reader Recommended

Beyond Bread

Multiple locations

beyondbread.com



Time Market

444 E. University Boulevard

520-622-0761 timemarket.xyz

Best Café Hangout

Le Buzz

Multiple locations

lebuzzcaffe.com

Mission accomplished: In 1996, owner Margaret Hadley planned to create the buzz of an Italian neighborhood espresso bar. The warm, welcoming atmosphere is still buzzing 28 years later with loyal customers who enjoy chilling, chatting and working.

Reader Recommended

Cup Café

311 E. Congress Street

520-798-1618, hotelcongress.com



Scented Leaf

Multiple locations

thescentedleaf.com

Best Pizzeria

Rocco’s Little Chicago

2555 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-321-1860, roccoslittlechicago.com

Get a real taste of Chicago in Old Pueblo, or what this authentic Chicago-style pizza shop calls “a slice of pizza heaven.” Foodies love Rocco’s pizza for its buttery crust and the list of Rocco’s Favorites, including Big Bad Wolf and Kitchen Sink (allow extra time for the favorites). Thin, stuffed and deep-dish crust are served.

Reader Recommended

Brooklyn Pizza Company

534 N. Fourth Avenue

520-622-6868, brooklynpizzacompany.com



Mamma’s Pizza

Multiple locations

mamasfamous.com



Best French Fries

eegee’s

Multiple locations

eegees.com

This Arizona icon takes pride in its freshly baked and seasoned fries. There are many options: traditional, crinkle cut (medium or large size) with a side of housemade ranch dressing, crinkle cut topped with ranch and bacon bits (ranch fries), chipotle ranch fries, Buffalo ranch fries or cheesy bacon fries.

Reader Recommended

Zinburger

Multiple locations

zinburgeraz.com



Serial Grillers

Multiple locations

serialgrillersaz.com



Best Tea

Scented Leaf

Multiple locations

thescentedleaf.com

This family-owned shop offers loose-leaf and cold-brew teas of every type: raspberry rose herbal tea, orange vanilla cream black tea, Moroccan mint green tea and pumpkin chai. Customers can step inside one of its three tea houses, order online, or opt for a subscription service.

Reader Recommended

Tucson Tea Company

5870 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-745-3042, tucsontea.com

Seven Cups

2510 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-881-4072, sevencups.com

Best Wings

Rocco’s Little Chicago

2555 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-321-1860, roccoslittlechicago.com

For this appetizer item, wing lovers can order six, 12 or 18; choose between mild, medium, hot or homemade barbecue, and select ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Rocco’s (hot) wing sauce recipe was even featured on the Food Network.

Reader Recommended

Barrio Brewing

800 E. 16th Street

520-791-2739, barriobrewing.com



The Neighborhood

Multiple locations

theneighborhoodbar.com



Best Hot Dog

El Guero Canelo

Multiple locations

elguerocanelo.com

This is no ordinary dog. It is a Sonoran-style bacon-wrapped frank with beans, grilled and fresh onion, tomato, mayo, mustard, and jalapeño sauce. The Sammy Dog consists of two winnies, and the Chucho Dog contains a 100% beef frank.

Reader Recommended

BK’s

Multiple locations

bktacos.com



Pat’s

1202 W. Niagara Street

520-624-0891

Best Delicatessan

Dickman’s

6472 N. Oracle Road

520-229-9777, facebook.com/dickmansmeat

With 24-hour notice, locals can order freezer bundles packed with the family-owned, old-fashioned meat market’s famous Mid-Western corn-fed beef that is aged for at least 30 days. One day beautifully marbled, South Dakota-raised cuts of beef are in the coolers, and the next shoppers can score fresh turkeys for Thanksgiving.

Reader Recommended

Roma Imports

627 S. Vine Avenue

520-792-3173, romaimports.com

4th Ave Deli

425 N. Fourth Avenue

520-624-3354, 4thavedeli.com

Best Place to Get a Sandwich

Bison Witches

326 N. Fourth Avenue

520-740-1541

bisonwitchestucson.com

All 24 sandwiches are steamed, toasted or heated in some manner and available as a half or whole and served with a bag of chips: regular, jalapeno, barbecue or salt and vinegar. Menu highlights include the grilled peanut butter and jelly, Wildcat (roast beef and roasted turkey covered with melted smoked gouda cheese and honey-based spicy Russian mustard) and Hawaiian chicken.

Reader Recommended

Baggin’s

Multiple locations

bagginsgourmet.com



Beyond Bread

Multiple locations

beyondbread.com