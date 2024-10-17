Best Casual Dining 2024

Best Ramen
Raijin Ramen
2955 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-795-3123, raijinramen.com
This neighborhood favorite serves up all types of ramen (with no substitutions) and also instructs its customers how to eat ramen. Chopsticks only, sip the broth first, attack the ramen as soon as it is dropped off and, most important, slurping makes the ramen taste better.
Reader Recommended
Noodleholics
3502 E. Grant Road
520-305-4262, noodleholics.com
Obon
350 E. Congress Street
520-485-3590, obonsushi.com
Best Specialty Food Store
Roma Imports
627 S. Vine Avenue
520-792-3173, romaimports.com
The eight refrigerators and freezers at this beloved destination are stocked with traditional Italian and international entrees, many made fresh in its own kitchen. Hard-to-find olive oils, DOP tomatoes, specialty cheeses and imported goods unavailable in regular grocery stores are all sold here in the historic Barrio San Antonio district.
Reader Recommended
Lee Lee International Supermarkets
1990 W. Orange Grove Road
520-638-8328, leeleesupermarket.com
AJ’s Fine Foods
2805 E. Skyline Drive
520-232-6340, ajsfinefoods.com
Best Fresh-Baked Bread
Barrio Bread
18 S. Eastbourne Avenue
520-327-1292, barriobread.com
Located in the Broadway Village shopping center, owner-baker Don Guerra’s ARTisan bakery uses centuries-old baking techniques and locally grown heritage grains. People love its loaves for their chewy interior and amazing crusts.
Reader Recommended
Beyond Bread
Multiple locations, beyondbread.com
La Baguette Parisienne
7851 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-296-1711, labaguetteparisienne.com
Best Barbecue
Holy Smokin’ Butts
6940 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-329-3088, holysmokinbutts.com
This family-owned spot is known for its Texas-style wood-fired barbecue. Chow down on beef brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, sausage, turkey, tri-tip and a specialty blend hamburger. Beef ribs are on the menu on Saturday, and steak night is on Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. till close.
Reader Recommended
Bashful Bandit Barbecue
3686 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-526-2368, bashfulbanditbbq.com
Brother John’s
1801 N. Stone Avenue
520-867-6787, brotherjohnsbbq.com
Best Desserts
Nadines Bakery
4553 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-326-0735,
facebook.com/NadinesTucson
Nadines bakes treats for every holiday and occasion, from Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur to July 4 and Easter. Every day is an occasion to try sticky buns and strawberry lemon rolls. The full-service bakery has an entire website dedicated to wedding cakes.
Reader Recommended
Beyond Bread/Back Dough
Multiple locations, beyondbread.com
The Screamery
Multiple locations, thescreamery.com
Best Burger
Lindy’s on 4th
500 N. Fourth Avenue
520-207-6970, lo4th.com
Lindy’s just loves making its famous burgers that have become local icons, such as the Fat Bastard, Mac n Cheese, The Kush and The Sanchez. Every month it features a B.O.M. (burger of the month) as well as a M.O.M. (milkshake of the month).
Reader Recommended
Zinburger
Multiple locations, zinburgeraz.com
Divine Bovine
1021 N. Wilmot Road
520-203-8884, divinebovineburgers.com
Best Ice Cream
The Screamery
Multiple locations
thescreamery.com
The tongue twister appears to be true in this town, with a further twist: I scream, you scream, we all screamery for ice cream. Made one small batch at a time, this ice cream base does not contain any antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides or chemical stabilizers; just old-fashioned ice cream and modern-day flavors.
Reader Recommended
Frost Gelato
Multiple locations, frostgelato.com
HUB Restaurant & Ice Creamery
266 E. Congress Street
520-207-8201, hubdowntown.com
Best Place to Get a Slice
Brooklyn Pizza Company
534 N. Fourth Avenue
520-622-6868, brooklynpizzacompany.com
According to this solar-powered pizza company, Brooklyn’s ingredients, family recipe and attention to detail make it the best Tucson pizza. Lunch specials are available every day from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Reader Recommended
Empire Pizza
Multiple Locations
empire.pizza
Time Market
444 E. University Boulevard
520-622-0761, timemarket.xyz
Best eegee’s Flavor
Watermelon
Locals crave this iconic frozen treat, which is icy cold, silky smooth and packed with fresh fruit. This year, eegee’s announced that its watermelon flavor would be available on May 23 by dropping one out of an airplane, making it the unofficial world record for the highest watermelon drop.
Reader Recommended
Orange Dream
Pina Colada
Best Caterer
El Molinito
Multiple locations
el-molinito.com
Order Molinito’s authentic Mexican favorites served buffet-style from any of its four locations for fiestas, big and small. Also available are fiesta packs for 10 or more people that include build-your-own taco, mini chimichangas, chilaquilas, refried beans, Spanish rice, guacamole, chips and salsa.
Reader Recommended
Feast
3719 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-326-9363, eatatfeast.com
Gallery of Food
2522 E. Fort Lowell Road
520-884-5033, galleryoffood.com
Best Family Dining
Little Anthony’s Diner
7010 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-296-0456
littleanthonysdiner.com
Maybe it is the pancakes, waffles, and French toast, or Grandma Tony’s pizza, or adult milkshakes that make both parents and kids cherish this diner. Or it could be the frequent classic car shows in the parking lot and the free live entertainment (Elvis and Marilyn) on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Reader Recommended
Pinnacle Peak
6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-296-0911, pinnaclepeaktucson.com
Zio Peppe
6502 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-888-4242, ziopeppeaz.com
Best Diner
Baja Cafe
Multiple locations
bajacafetucson.com
Known for its variety of eggs benedicts and snickerdoodle pancakes, this locally owned full-service restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch until 2 p.m. daily. Other highlights include brioche French toast from freshly made cinnamon rolls, Liege waffles and huevos rancheros.
Reader Recommended
Little Anthony’s Diner
7010 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-296-0456, littleanthonysdiner.com
Bisbee Breakfast Club
Multiple locations
bisbeebreakfastclub.com
Best Bagel
Bubbe’s Bagels
Multiple locations
bubbesbagel.com
The bagels are long fermented, kettle boiled, and Bubbe approved. Choose a bagel (from flake sea salt to cheddar jalapeno), add a smear (honey lavender for the adventurous), and then select any add-ons, like tomatoes or smoked salmon, for bagel perfection. Bubbe’s also offers bagel sandwiches like the Reuben and open-faced whitefish salad. A bialy is available only on weekends.
Reader Recommended
Cafe Passe
415 N. Fourth Avenue
520-822-8660, cafepassetucson.com
Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
5071 E. Fifth Street
520-849-5553, midtownvegandeli.com
Best Drive Thru
eegee’s
Multiple locations
eegees.com
Its motto — take it easy, have an eegee — might be a big part of the reason locals cannot resist pulling into one of its 23 locations in Tucson. All restaurants now serve their stacked-high grinders on Arizona-made bread. Select an original, deluxe, veggie, spicy or pastrami on a fresh-baked white or wheat roll.
Reader Recommended
Coffee Times
3401 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-318-3698, coffeetimestucson.com
Coffee X Change
6841 N. Camino Principal
520-751-4739, coffee-x-change.com
Best Smoothies/Juice Bar
Fruit Shack
5420 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-347-5648
fruitshacksmoothies.com
Thirst quench with a pineapple twist, power up with The Hulk, or mood boost with Alotta Colada. Bites, such as Nutella Toast, and bowls, like the popular Blue Paradise, are also on the menu.
Reader Recommended
Coffee Times
3401 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-318-3698, coffeetimestucson.com
Pure Love Juice
1980 E. River Road
520-815-9116, purelovejuicebar.com
Best Delivery
Baggin’s
Multiple locations
bagginsgourmet.com
Baggin’s believes that gourmet food should be enjoyed every day. Every sandwich is made to order, and its sauces, dressings, desserts and salads are prepared in-house. Just because its service is fast and convenient, does not mean it skimps on the details.
Reader Recommended
Brooklyn Pizza Company
534 N. Fourth Avenue
520-622-6868
brooklynpizzacompany.com
Rosati’s
Multiple locations
rosatistucson.com
Best Food Truck
420 Taco
order420taco.com
Their humor is as memorable as their tacos. The side of owners Linda Duran and William Alejandro’s truck reads, “Bringing people together one taco at a time!!” “We smoke everything!” states its website. Regulars line up for the low and slow-smoked meat and traditional Mexican spices and flavors.
Reader Recommended
Taco Stop
10290 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-419-0484, tacostopaz.com
You Sly Dog
520-954-8174
facebook.com/youslydog
Best Food/Drink Tour
Arizona Winery Tours
arizonawinerytours.com
This family-owned business offers Northern (Sedona) and Southern (Sonoita-Willcox) winery tours that begin and end with complimentary pick-up and drop-off. In between, guests experience tastings at three vineyards, lunch, bottled water, snacks and luxury bus accommodations that include reclining leather seats.
Reader Recommended
Whiskey Del Bac
2106 Forbes Boulevard
520-628-9244, whiskeydelbac.com
Tucson Food Tours
520-477-7986
tucsonfoodtours.com
Best Coffee
Coffee Times
3401 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-318-3698, coffeetimestucson.com
This buzzin’ spot is pumping out pumpkin flavors, such as pumpkin pie frappe and pumpkin streusel coffee cake, for the fall season. The first double-windowed drive-thru in Tucson takes pride in its quality, consistency, speed, prices and personable and experienced baristas.
Reader Recommended
Raging Sage
2458 N. Campbell Avenue
520-320-5203, ragingsage.com
Barista Del Barro
1002 N. Grande Avenue
520-244-5285, baristadelbarrio.com
Best Sandwich
Unforgettable (Baggin’s)
Multiple locations
bagginsgourmet.com
Roasted turkey breast, cream cheese, mayo, crisp bacon, sprouts, tomatoes and avocado on 12-grain bread make this sandwich unforgettable. Arizona’s favorite local sandwich shop still serves each sandwich with a little chocolate chip cookie made from the founder Cheree Garrett-Jeffries’ original recipe at its 11 Tucson locations.
Reader Recommended
Wildcat (Bison Witches)
326 N. Fourth Avenue
520-740-1541, bisonwitchestucson.com
Bart’s Bag (Beyond Bread)
Multiple locations
beyondbread.com
Best Donuts
K Donut Wheel
2775 S. Wilmot Road
520-748-8129, facebook.com/donutwheelcampbell
Eastsiders were up in arms when Donut Wheel closed its Kolb location in 2022 only to rejoice in December 2023 when owner Hey Chav reopened for business just one mile away. Every day is handcrafted donut day at this family-owned shop that has been serving the Tucson area since 1991.
Reader Recommended
Amy’s Donuts
101 E. Fort Lowell Road
520-647-2481, amysdonuts.com
La Estrella Bakery
Multiple locations
laestrellabakeryincaz.com
Best Veggie Burger
Zinburger
Multiple locations
zinburgeraz.com
The All-American Veggie Burger is topped with American cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions and Thousand Island, and gluten-free buns are an option. The crispy house-made from scratch daily patties contain 20 ingredients.
Reader Recommended
Graze
Multiple locations
grazepremiumburgers.com
Beaut Burger
267 S. Avenida del Convento
520-344-5907, beautburger.com
Best Place to Get a Salad
Choice Greens
Multiple locations
choicegreens.com
Customers can design their own fresh and healthy chopped salad with a choice of more than 50 choppings and 20 dressings. When it opened in 2005, the locally owned business set out to revolutionize the salad bar because, as its website reads, “Nothing says nourishing like a healthy salad.”
Reader Recommended
Beyond Bread
Multiple locations
beyondbread.com
Time Market
444 E. University Boulevard
520-622-0761 timemarket.xyz
Best Café Hangout
Le Buzz
Multiple locations
lebuzzcaffe.com
Mission accomplished: In 1996, owner Margaret Hadley planned to create the buzz of an Italian neighborhood espresso bar. The warm, welcoming atmosphere is still buzzing 28 years later with loyal customers who enjoy chilling, chatting and working.
Reader Recommended
Cup Café
311 E. Congress Street
520-798-1618, hotelcongress.com
Scented Leaf
Multiple locations
thescentedleaf.com
Best Pizzeria
Rocco’s Little Chicago
2555 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-321-1860, roccoslittlechicago.com
Get a real taste of Chicago in Old Pueblo, or what this authentic Chicago-style pizza shop calls “a slice of pizza heaven.” Foodies love Rocco’s pizza for its buttery crust and the list of Rocco’s Favorites, including Big Bad Wolf and Kitchen Sink (allow extra time for the favorites). Thin, stuffed and deep-dish crust are served.
Reader Recommended
Brooklyn Pizza Company
534 N. Fourth Avenue
520-622-6868, brooklynpizzacompany.com
Mamma’s Pizza
Multiple locations
mamasfamous.com
Best French Fries
eegee’s
Multiple locations
eegees.com
This Arizona icon takes pride in its freshly baked and seasoned fries. There are many options: traditional, crinkle cut (medium or large size) with a side of housemade ranch dressing, crinkle cut topped with ranch and bacon bits (ranch fries), chipotle ranch fries, Buffalo ranch fries or cheesy bacon fries.
Reader Recommended
Zinburger
Multiple locations
zinburgeraz.com
Serial Grillers
Multiple locations
serialgrillersaz.com
Best Tea
Scented Leaf
Multiple locations
thescentedleaf.com
This family-owned shop offers loose-leaf and cold-brew teas of every type: raspberry rose herbal tea, orange vanilla cream black tea, Moroccan mint green tea and pumpkin chai. Customers can step inside one of its three tea houses, order online, or opt for a subscription service.
Reader Recommended
Tucson Tea Company
5870 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-745-3042, tucsontea.com
Seven Cups
2510 E. Fort Lowell Road
520-881-4072, sevencups.com
Best Wings
Rocco’s Little Chicago
2555 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-321-1860, roccoslittlechicago.com
For this appetizer item, wing lovers can order six, 12 or 18; choose between mild, medium, hot or homemade barbecue, and select ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Rocco’s (hot) wing sauce recipe was even featured on the Food Network.
Reader Recommended
Barrio Brewing
800 E. 16th Street
520-791-2739, barriobrewing.com
The Neighborhood
Multiple locations
theneighborhoodbar.com
Best Hot Dog
El Guero Canelo
Multiple locations
elguerocanelo.com
This is no ordinary dog. It is a Sonoran-style bacon-wrapped frank with beans, grilled and fresh onion, tomato, mayo, mustard, and jalapeño sauce. The Sammy Dog consists of two winnies, and the Chucho Dog contains a 100% beef frank.
Reader Recommended
BK’s
Multiple locations
bktacos.com
Pat’s
1202 W. Niagara Street
520-624-0891
Best Delicatessan
Dickman’s
6472 N. Oracle Road
520-229-9777, facebook.com/dickmansmeat
With 24-hour notice, locals can order freezer bundles packed with the family-owned, old-fashioned meat market’s famous Mid-Western corn-fed beef that is aged for at least 30 days. One day beautifully marbled, South Dakota-raised cuts of beef are in the coolers, and the next shoppers can score fresh turkeys for Thanksgiving.
Reader Recommended
Roma Imports
627 S. Vine Avenue
520-792-3173, romaimports.com
4th Ave Deli
425 N. Fourth Avenue
520-624-3354, 4thavedeli.com
Best Place to Get a Sandwich
Bison Witches
326 N. Fourth Avenue
520-740-1541
bisonwitchestucson.com
All 24 sandwiches are steamed, toasted or heated in some manner and available as a half or whole and served with a bag of chips: regular, jalapeno, barbecue or salt and vinegar. Menu highlights include the grilled peanut butter and jelly, Wildcat (roast beef and roasted turkey covered with melted smoked gouda cheese and honey-based spicy Russian mustard) and Hawaiian chicken.
Reader Recommended
Baggin’s
Multiple locations
bagginsgourmet.com
Beyond Bread
Multiple locations
beyondbread.com