Best Arts & Culture 2024

Best Gallery

Tucson Desert Art Museum

7000 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-202-3888 , tucsondart.org

Artist Brian Bystedt’s steel wall hangings and other works by local favorites, such as Russ Recchion’s “Young Cowboys,” are currently showing at Tucson Desert Art Museum’s Four Corners Gallery. All sales support the museum’s mission of preserving the art and culture of the Southwest, which is notable in its own right.

Reader Recommended

DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun

6300 N. Swan Road

520-299-9191, degrazia.org



Philabaum Glass Gallery

711 S. Sixth Avenue

520-884-7404, philabaumglass.com



Best Art Museum

Tucson Museum of Art

140 North Main Avenue

520-624-2333, tucsonmuseumofart.org

The roots of this regional museum and center for artistic inquiry and appreciation reach back to 1924, when the Tucson’s Woman’s Club established the Tucson Fine Arts Association. On a mission to connect art to life, the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block showcases a growing collection of nearly 12,000 works of art spanning over 3,000 years of history.

Reader Recommended

The Mini Time Machine Museum

of Miniatures

4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive

520-881-0606 , theminitimemachine.org



Tucson Desert Art Museum

7000 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-202-3888, tucsondart.org



Best Visual Artist

Jessica Gonzales

jessicagonzalesart.com

“Finding identity in the spaces between,” reads native Tucsonan Jessica Gonzales’ Instagram account. Her murals and paintings are colorful, bold and can be seen around town at places like PAWS Veterinary Center and The Rialto Theatre.

Reader Recommended

Joe Pagac

joepagac.net



Diana Madaras

madaras.com

Best Movie Theater

The Loft Cinema

3233 East Speedway Boulevard

520-795-0844, loftcinema.org

At 52 years old, this mission-driven nonprofit arts organization is the longest continuously operating movie theater in Tucson. It works with members from the Tohono O’odham Nation and Pascua Yaqui Tribe to feature films that create awareness of global Indigenous communities.

Reader Recommended

Road House Cinema

4811 E. Grant Road

520-209-2728, roadhousecinemas.com



Galaxy

100 S. Houghton Road

1-888-407-9874, galaxytheatres.com

Best Art Classes

Art Institute at the

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

2021 N. Kinney Road

520-883-3024

desertmuseumarts.com

Shiny Bugs, Adventures in Portrait Drawing and Desert Mandalas are just a few names of the classes offered at this institute, which offers a Nature Illustration Certificate Program. Students acquire new skills as well as an appreciation and understanding of the Sonoran Desert.

Reader Recommended

Tipsy Picassos

520-343-5977

tipsy-picassos.square.site



Sonoran Glass School

633 W. 18th Street

520-884-7814 , sonoranglass.org

Best Musical Instrument Store

Chicago Music Store

Multiple locations

chicagomusicstore.com

For almost 100 years, patrons have popped into this local favorite in its third generation of family ownership for rentals, lessons and repairs. It has every instrument, including keyboards, guitars, folk instruments, amps, strings, brass and woodwinds, but it specializes in accordions, carrying the widest range in Southern Arizona.

Reader Recommended

Bookmans

Multiple locations, bookmans.com



Instrumental Music Center

7063 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-733-7334, imc-az.com



Best Theater Company

Gaslight Theatre

7010 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com

Now located in the old Jerry Lewis Theatre at the corner of Broadway and Kolb, Gaslight was founded in Alaska as the Mighty Moose Melodrama Theatre. Judging by the current production, “Shriek!: A Parody of True Love & Ogre-Acting,” and fun family atmosphere, it is easy to see why audiences keep coming back for more six nights a week.

Reader Recommended

Arizona Theatre Company

330 S. Scott Avenue

1-833-282-7328, atc.org



Unscrewed Theater

4500 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-289-8076, unscrewedtheater.org



Best Author

Lydia Milet

lydiamillet.net

When not working (as an editor and staff writer) at the Center for Biological Diversity, this award-winning author writes essays, opinion pieces, books and book reviews. She has been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2010 (“Love in Infant Monkeys”) and her novel, “A Children’s Bible,” was shortlisted for the National Book Award.

Reader Recommended

Adam Rex

adamrex.com



Brian Smith

briansmithwriter.com



Best Dance Studio

Ballet Tucson

200 South Tucson Boulevard

520-903-1445, ballettucson.org

The ballet and pointe instruction are of the highest caliber at Ballet Tucson, which is Southern Arizona’s only professional ballet company, plus jazz, tap, modern, hip-hop and Bollywood classes are also offered. Students can audition for the annual “Nutcracker” production to dance on stage with professionals at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall.

Reader Recommended

Breakout Studios

5811 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-275-1085, breakoutstudios.online



Viva Performing Arts

4563 S. Park Avenue

520-544-9543, vivaperformingarts.com

Best Dance Company

UA School of Dance

1017 N. Olive Road

520-621-1302, dance.arizona.edu

UA School of Dance jumped into everybody’s living rooms this year when dance majors and sophomores Avery Gay, Madison Kotch and Olivia Zeiml appeared on season 18 of “So You Think You Can Dance.” Gay even made it into the Top 10.

Reader Recommended

Ballet Tucson

200 S. Tucson Boulevard

520-903-1445, ballettucson.org

ZUZI!

650 N. Sixth Avenue

520-629-0237, zuzimoveit.org



Best Outdoor Art Installation

Joe Pagac’s Murals

joepagac.net/mural-map

His murals brighten up any landscape, from his “Lounge Lizards” on an exterior brick wall of a private home on Euclid Avenue, to the filming of a cowboy scene in the parking lot of Roadhouse Cinemas. His favorite subjects are local plants, animals and brilliant sunsets.

Reader Recommended

Ben’s Bells

bensbells.org

Jewish Community Center

Sculpture Garden

3800 E. River Road

520-299-3000, tucsonjcc.org



Best Music School

School of Rock

6586 E. Grant Road

1-833-887-7625, schoolofrock.com

Not every student at School of Rock will grow up to be star, but they sure can feel like it, jamming with their friends in front of audiences at the Fourth Avenue Street Fair or Tucson’s Walk for Alzheimer’s. Kids’ confidence will blossom on stage playing at local spots like Hotel Congress and On the Rocks.

Reader Recommended

Chicago Music Store

Multiple locations

chicagomusicstore.com

Tucson Jazz Institute

3233 S. Pinal Vista

520-514-0935, tucsonjazzinstitute.com



Best Place to Donate Your Time and/or Money

Community Food Bank

of Southern Arizona

3003 S. Country Club Road

520-622-0525, communityfoodbank.org

Last year, this nonprofit distributed 36,037,177 pounds of food. Its programs include emergency food assistance, farmers market, community gardens, nutrition education, culinary training, support for local growers and advocacy.

Reader Recommended

PACC

4000 N. Silverbell Road

520-724-5900, pima.gov



Humane Society of Southern Arizona

635 W. Roger Road

520-327-6088

support.hssaz.org



Best Mariachi Band

Pueblo High School

Mariachi Band

3500 S. 12th Avenue

520-225-4300 , mariachiaztlandepueblohs.com

This group of hard-working students ranging in age from 14 to 18 has shared the stage with Linda Ronstadt, symphony orchestras, Pink Martini, Rufus Wainwright, Calexico and Rita Moreno. Director John Contreras leads this award-winning band that travels to perform and hosts events, such as “Night of the Masquerade” at the historic courthouse Downtown.

Reader Recommended

Desert View High School Mariachi Band

4101 E. Valencia Road

520-545-5100

susd12.org



Luz De Luna

363 N. El Camino del Norte

520-906-6023

marldl.com