Barbarian at the Gate: It’s a warrior thing with ‘Cronan’

click to enlarge (Photo by Brian Gawne / Copyright The Gaslight Theatre) Todd Thompson as Cronan and Erin Helm as Zeena Warrior Princess in Gaslight Theatre’s production of “Cronan The Barbarian.”

Gaslight Theatre’s melodramas offer interactive, humorous, and poignant theatrical experiences for audiences.

“Cronan The Barbarian,” Gaslight’s newest show, transports viewers into a fantasy world where warriors unite to battle their foes. The show runs through Sunday, March 30.

They are bringing back the show for the third time.

Peter Van Slyke wrote the parody, and has been adapted by Katherine Byrnes and Mike Yarema. It features musical direction by Josh Lamoreaux and choreography by Byrnes.

The story revolves around Cronan, a part-man and part-mythical figure, who is trying to save his tribe during a lawless time. He has only his incredible strength and sword in his arsenal. He works with two strong women, Princess Persephone and Zeena Warrior Princess.

Many of Gaslight’s regular cast members are reprising their parts. Todd Thompson stars as Cronan, and Janée Page as Princess Persephone. Erin Helm plays Zeena.

The show also features Heather Stricker as Vultura, Yarema as “The Guy Who Dies A Lot,” Jake Chapman as General Ataxia, Charlie Hall as Reptilious, Jacob Brown as Joculous and Taylor Thomas as Soothsayer.

In the show, Princess Persephone is Cronan’s love interest. She also fights alongside Zeena.

“It’s a really funny and engaging show. I love the female characters in this show. They’re fierce, brave and powerful. It’s a very female empowerment show, which I love,” Page said.

Her character is a resilient leader guided by formidable set of beliefs.

“She is strong in her conviction of keeping her people safe and free. She believes more in peace than fighting for it, but throughout the course, she sees that at times, it’s necessary to fight for your freedom, and that’s when she joins forces with Zeena,” Page said.

Page said portraying a character like Princess Persephone again is like revisiting an old friend.

“That face is there. That foundation is there, and now you can build upon it even more,” Page said.

To prepare for “Cronan,” many of the performers have been doing additional workouts.

click to enlarge (Photo by Brian Gawne / Copyright The Gaslight Theatre) Janée Page as Princess Persephone and Erin Helm as Zeena Warrior Princess in Gaslight Theatre’s production of “Cronan The Barbarian.”

“We’re all doing extra push-ups and sit ups to get back into it because we played these roles like 10 years ago. So, maintaining that might a little bit of a challenge, but it’s also a good thing to keep it up,” Page said.

Recently, there have been more opportunities for actresses in Gaslight shows. Some roles that were traditionally played by men have been rewritten for women.

Page noted that shows have also been featuring more contemporary music that is familiar to audiences.

“I’m seeing a shift in updating the music, which I think is really fun, bringing songs that are more current, more modern,” Page said.

Page said Gaslight is unique because it has an ensemble cast who performs in every show. This means that often, cast members will reprise roles.

“We’re like family. We see each other day in and day out, work together throughout the years. When shows come back around every four or five years, more often than not, we play those same parts, unless the show is being rewritten for an added female instead of a male, or if you’ve aged out of a character,” Page said.

“Cronan” features music from various decades, including renditions of “Holding Out for a Hero” and “Think.”

Page said the show has a similar vibe as dramatic films and TV shows of the ’80s and ’90s, such as “Conan the Barbarian,” “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” and “Xena: Warrior Princess.”

The production also employs special effects to create illusions, including a magic mirror and a dragon.

Page has been working with Gaslight since Oct. 2007.

She said her original audition didn’t go well, but she made the director laugh.

“It sparked something in him, to think she’s got that ‘je ne sais quoi.’ She can ham it up, deal with things that come at you that are unexpected and handle it. I think because of that, I was hired, and I’ve been there ever since,” Page said.

Page acted in theater productions before Gaslight, but melodramas were new to her. She learned from observing other cast members.

click to enlarge (Photo by Brian Gawne / Copyright The Gaslight Theatre) Heather Stricker as Vultura in Gaslight Theatre’s production of “Cronan The Barbarian.”

“I remember when I was first hired, I watched intently all the other actors, the openers at the time, to really see what they did, how it worked. It was quite the learning curve, but it was really fun and fascinating to sit back and watch everyone work… I think it’s important to watch the people who’ve been at it for so many years and see what they do and then find your own voice within that and bring it to the stage when it feels solid and appropriate,” Page said.

She was a swing for six to seven years before earning an opener spot.

Over the years, she has played different types of characters, including Ruby Witch in “Revengers” and Belladonna in “Henry Porter and the Sorcerer’s Secret.” For one of Gaslight’s newer shows, “Shriek!”, she portrayed characters such as the Fairy Godmother, Snow White, and Cinderella characters.

“I wanted to make each of those different. So, I played the Fairy Godmother proper. I played the Snow White with a very high-pitched voice, like the female does in the cartoon. And then for Cinderella, I went in a completely different direction and went rootin’ tootin’ cowgirl… The costume was altered to fit that character, so I had white cowboy boots to represent the glass slippers,” Page said.

After each Gaslight show, there are olios, or vaudeville-style song and dance numbers. This one features a “Dolly & Friends” olio with different classic country numbers. Helm hosts as a version of Dolly Parton. The olio incorporates renditions of songs such as “Islands in the Stream,” “If Your Heart Ain’t Busy Tonight,” “The Pain of Loving You,” and “Jolene.”

The whole cast sings “9 to 5.”

Page said the olios allow the ensemble members to portray completely different characters than they do in their melodramas.

Page said the olios are popular among regular patrons, who are eager to see what they will bring.

Gaslight Theatre’s “Cronan the Barbarian”

WHEN: Through Sunday, March 30

WHERE: Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

COST: $28 for adults, with discounts for groups, students, seniors, military, first responders and children 2 to 12.

INFO: 520-886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com