Backstage Pass: Longtime Dream Fulfilled - Leading Warrant is ‘heaven’ for Robert Mason

Warrant lead singer Robert Mason said the rock band aims to please its audience. That goes for its show at the Fox Tucson Theatre on Friday, June 21.

“If you’re a Warrant fan, you’ll hear all the songs you know by heart,” said Mason, who lives in the Phoenix area. “I expect our fans to show up and support, like they always seem to do.

“Tucson’s got this really cool vibe. I played there on New Year’s Eve. A Warrant show has the nostalgia that people saw the first time around.”

Thanks to songs like “Cherry Pie” and “Heaven,” fans are in it for the long haul.

“Those who saw Warrant in the ’90s for the first time, perhaps, have aged with us,” he said. “I was at a bunch of those shows. I may not have been the singer.”

Mason, who formerly played with Lynch Mob, joined Warrant on Sept. 5, 2008, when Jani Lane left.

“It is with the deepest regret that we have to announce that Jani Lane will no longer be performing with Warrant,” according to a statement at the time.

“From the beginning of our reunion talks to the last note of our last show together in Houston this past weekend (on Aug. 31 at the Rock the Bayou festival), we have had nothing but good intentions of bringing a quality original Warrant show to our fans and friends. We wish Jani nothing but the best and remain friends. We are very excited that we have found an unbelievable voice in Robert Mason (Lynch Mob). We have three dates confirmed, come out and judge for yourself… We don’t think you will be disappointed.”

“Jani and I were truly friends,” Mason said. “This was born out of that friendship. I was on tour with Lynch Mob, when somebody called from the Warrant camp. They wanted us to do direct support for them in arenas.”

The two bands had spoken about touring together, but it was nice that it actually came to fruition. The last 16 years have been great to Mason.

“It’s interesting to hear the fans’ perspective on this,” he said. “I was a fan. To be singing in the band and to be able to faithfully pay tribute to the legacy of the band is fun as hell. We get to do songs I’ve done, too. It’s just a big party.”

The key to its success has been its tight sets and really good songwriting, he said.

“We’re five guys who still enjoy each other’s company,” Mason said. “There are no separate rides. We’re low maintenance, mature adults — mostly. We dig what we do. We realize we’re so fortunate to go fly around the country and play shows. That’s what we bring to the show — a genuine excitement.”