Art from Scratch: Creative Cathy Sheeter exhibits at museum

Sometimes it’s difficult to discern the difference between scratchboard art and photography. Scratchboard art, which is the form of direct engraving where the artist scratches off dark ink to reveal a white or colored layer beneath, is an exact experience.

A select group of Americans are master scratchboarders. Cathy Sheeter is part of the exclusive group. “There are less than 20 of us,” Sheeter said while calling from Denver. “It’s not easy to do what we do.”

What Sheeter creates as a scratchboard artist looks like a high-definition photo, particularly from a distance. “I believe what I create as a scratchboard artist is more detailed than a photograph.”

Those attending Sheeter’s exhibit, “Lens to Lines” — which runs through Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum’s Ironwood Gallery — can decide. Sheeter’s solo exhibition will include 42 scratchboard works and 21 photographs.

Sheeter, 45, has been creating scratchboard art for more than 30 years, and has focused on art since she was a child in Eastern Oregon.

“I’m one of the lucky ones who was encouraged to follow my artistic passion as a child,” Sheeter said. “A lot of parents discourage their kids from focusing on art, but my parents were always behind me.”

Wildlife is the usual focal point for Sheeter.

“That’s just been my passion from early on,” Sheeter said. “I love animals.”

Sheeter earned a degree in animal sciences from Oregon State University and was a dog groomer. “Animals have been a unifying passion ever since I was a child,” Sheeter said. “I’m attracted to the diversity of the animal kingdom.”

Animals are part of Sheeter’s scratchboard. “If I did the same animals I would get bored,” Sheeter said. “There are so many animals out there.”

Much of Sheeter’s scratchboard work has been inspired by her experiences in Southern Arizona, where she spends much of the winter. “I love the nature and wildlife in the desert,” Sheeter said. “It’s beautiful there.”

About 70% of Sheeter’s scratchboard/photo exhibit at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum’ were taken or were inspired by the Arizona desert. Sheeter’s work includes scratchboards and photos of bobcats, birds, such as the cactus wren, and mountain lions.

“I really enjoy Arizona for so many reasons and that’s why I spend so much time there,” Sheeter said. “The wildlife is amazing. There are so many cool things to see in the desert. And then there is Tucson and Scottsdale. The people are really friendly. In both of those cities there is so much energy and enthusiasm. I love sharing my passion when I come back to Arizona.”

click to enlarge (Cathy Sheeter/Submitted) Cathy Sheeter’s photo of a bird taking off.

Sheeter was reluctant to turn her hobby into a career. “I didn’t want to turn something I’m so passionate about into my job, but it’s been a fun adventure working on this full-time for (13) years,” Sheeter said.

Sheeter has made a living as an artist and has won numerous awards. The International Society of Scratchboard Artists, The Society of Animal Artists and The Greeley Stampede Invitational Western Art Show have honored Sheeter with hardware of the last decade and a half.

“It’s been great to be recognized and do what I love,” Sheeter said. “But I love teaching scratchboard art.”

Sheeter has scheduled a one-day “Just a Little Scratch” class through the ASDM Art Institute on Monday, Dec. 9. Attendees will learn about scratchboard art and will leave with a piece of artwork created in the class.

“You can become a scratchboard artist,” Sheeter said. “People get intimidated. They think they can’t correct mistakes when they scratchboard but that’s not true. You can correct mistakes. The best way to learn how to create scratchboard art is by coming out to a class. I’m looking forward to the class in December and my (‘Lens to Lines’) exhibit.”

“Lens to Lines”

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 5

WHERE: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Ironwood Gallery, 2021 N. Kinney Road, Tucson

COST: Included in $29.95 museum admission

INFO: 520-883-3024, desertmuseum.org

To register for Cathy Sheeter’s Dec. 9 scratchboard class at ASDM Art Institute, visit desertmuseumarts.com