Anime Wonder: Convention brightens Tucson again after ‘hiccups

Guests often dress up in cosplay for Anime Wonder.

Last year, Anime Wonder debuted at Tucson’s Rillito Racetrack but faced challenges, namely date changes and cold weather.

Anime Wonder is returning Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20, this month but it will be held indoors at the Tucson Expo Center, complete with anime and Japanese cultural experiences.

“We’re doing it indoors in more of a convention-style rather than as an outdoor festival,” said Xavier Sanchez, marketing director.

Sanchez said the event started in May 2022 in Plano, Texas, at a Japanese supermarket and has since been held nationwide to avoid oversaturation.

“Even though we had some hiccups, they were happy because it was a different experience compared to Tucson Comic-Con,” he said.

“The reason why we brought it to Tucson is Tucson doesn’t have this. We thought they would appreciate what we bring as far as voice actors and the whole Tucson Comic-Con approach with anime.”

The event will offer chances to meet voice actors, main stage entertainment, Asian cuisine, vendors, a cosplay competition, panels and a display of anime-decorated Itasha cars.

One of this year’s special guests is Zachary Gordon, who has starred in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” films and voiced characters in anime, video games and animated series, including “Genshin Impact” and “Star Wars: Rebels.”

Fans can also meet Brian Beacock, who has voiced characters in the “Bungo Stray Dogs,” “Digimon” and “Sailor Moon.” Hamu Cotton, a cosplay influencer from California, will host and perform on the main stage.

This year, panels will be focused on cosplay topics.

During the event, artists will sell custom art prints, keychains, stickers and mousepads, and vendors will have items such as action figures, collectible figures and anime-themed cookies. Vendors will serve Japanese Takoyaki balls, a Korean rice bowl dish and Taiwanese chicken, among other treats.

Sanchez said it is important to pay homage to Japanese culture at each Anime Wonder event, as anime originated in Japan.

Local cultural organizations, such as the Southern AZ Japanese Cultural Coalition, can participate. This year, the Tucson Origami Club will teach others about the art of paper folding.

“We like to give respect to the culture itself by giving a booth to an organization in that city so that they can get some donations,” Sanchez said.

“Maybe they have programs for guests who want to learn Japanese. Maybe they want to learn more about the culture… We want them to come out so they can provide educational experiences and educational materials.”

The target age for Anime Wonder is younger than 60, with the main demographic being those in their 20s and 30s. Parents often come to the events with their children and share their love of anime.

“‘Naruto’ will bring people in their 30s and 40s who used to watch ‘Naruto,’ and now they will bring their kids, and maybe their kids watch ‘Boruto…’ We want the older-school generation to bring their kids and their kids to bring their friends. So, now you have a whole family experience,” Sanchez said.

Guests who come in costume are encouraged to participate in beginning, intermediate and advanced costume contests. Sanchez said they have various categories so people at different levels can feel comfortable showcasing their costumes.

click to enlarge (CorriptedXPhotography/Submitted) At Anime Wonder, exhibitors sell items such as jewelry.

“Beginners are people who buy their costumes and just put it together. Maybe they sew one or two things. And people who just buy something at the Halloween store,” Sanchez said.

“We invite everyone….It’s not just for the best of the best cosplayers. We want to make it competitive, but everybody is welcome to come in, have fun and try to win. Intermediate is 30% or more of stuff that you have sewn and put together yourself. The experienced is 80%.”

Last year, they gave away gift cards of $75 to over $100 to the winners. Sanchez said cosplayers bring looks inspired by video games and anime series like “My Hero Academia” and “One Piece.”

Sanchez said more experienced cosplayers often don homemade, detailed outfits, which calls for its own category.

“They do a lot of custom work,” Sanchez said.

“We don’t want them to overshadow the beginners. Some people are just starting, and they want to get to that point. We don’t want to overwhelm them with all of this extreme talent, and they feel left out and get discouraged. That’s why we have experience levels.”