An Arkenstone Xmas: Artist introduces new song ‘A Winter’s Eve’

click to enlarge (David Arkenstone/Submitted) The renowned David Arkenstone performs Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Sea of Glass Center for the Arts.

David Arkenstone acknowledges that fans may attend multiple shows. So, he works to keep the concerts fresh for them and himself.

He brings “A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends” to the Sea of Glass Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

“The show is a mixture of holiday songs that people know,” he said. “And I’ve done some arrangements in my own style. I have a bunch of songs I’ve written that have to do with winter. We include those, too. I play a couple songs from ‘Winterlude’ I’m trying some new songs we haven’t played before. That’s always fun. It keeps it fresh. It’s a fun show.”

This is Arkenstone’s third year previewing Christmas at the Sea of Glass, a venue he said he loves.

“It’s fun, and the people who run it are fun,” he said. “It’s a great crowd. The Sea of Glass was so nice because it’s intimate. You have this connection with the audience.”

“A Winter’s Eve” will debut music from his release “Quest for the Runestone.”

“‘Quest for the Runestone’ was inspired by Nordic and Celtic kind of music,” he said. “I meet people who enjoy my music and tell me great stories. People get married to my music. My music has saved people’s lives.

“I put a lot into the music, so it’s nice to hear from people who have good experiences from it. It makes me want to keep doing it. It’s nice to connect with people. It’s fun to hear and gratifying.”

Continuing his successful 2024 of three new releases, a Grammy Museum Museum performance, two Dolby Atmos listening experiences, and being honored for his gaming score contributions at four ‘World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music’ orchestral concerts in Lausanne, Switzerland, Arkenstone said touring is still key.

“This year has been a whirlwind. I’m looking forward to all the bright lights, holiday festivities and cheer, and the crisp winter chill I get when bringing the music to Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona,” he said.

The 72-year-old Chicago native is known for his primarily instrumental, new age music. However, he is the composer behind the heavy metal soundtrack for “Emperor: Battle for Dune” video game.

Fans describe his music as intelligent, or “soundtracks for the imagination.

Arkenstone found success with his acclaimed 1987 album, “Valley in the Clouds.” He has received Grammy nominations in 2022, 2020, 2004, 2000 and 1992. He has collected 1.1 billion streams worldwide, sold-out concerts, more than 70 albums and film and TV scores.

Besides “Emperor,” he has created “World of Warcraft’s” music. He is a five-time Grammy Award nominee.

“I’m working on more music for ‘World of Warcraft,’” he said. “I’m working on an opera. I’m sure I’ll do another album. It’s a habit, even though people don’t buy CDs as much as they used to. I have made LPs for three releases. A lot of people feel joy about that. I’m going to travel more as well. Traveling is inspirational.”

He yearns to inspire others via his shows.

“I do solos here and there, but musicians, they need to perform,” he said. “Most musicians are stars in their own right. It’s just a joy We have a lot of interaction, which, I hope, inspires others. In the second half, we come down to the front of the stage. It’s really intimate.”

That intimacy doesn’t happen every night, he added. Playing at larger venues, Arkenstone has a difficult time seeing fans in the back.

“Still, wherever you play, there’s some kind of connection,” he said. “You can see the first 10 rows wherever you play. It’s nice to see people having a good time. It inspires us to have a good time. It’s nice to connect with people—especially at the holiday time. Everybody’s in a really good mood. We just have so much fun on stage—even if nobody’s there. But that’s called a rehearsal.”

Arkenstone looks back fondly on his career and childhood, the latter of which provided his most memorable Christmas.

“Like so many kids, I grew up in Chicago and there was a huge park near our house,” he recalled. “We would go sledding there. When you’re a kid, you enjoy winter in a different way than an adult. You don’t have to drive. You’re bundled up in 100 coats so you don’t freeze. Back then, we didn’t have fancy fabrics. We just had to layer everything.

“The joy people feel at Christmastime, sitting around the Christmas tree, is just a beautiful thing/ I love snow, which is one reason why I love playing in Colorado. I suppose in Arizona you don’t get much snow.”

“A Winter’s Eve” with David Arkenstone & Friends

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12

WHERE: Sea of Glass Center for the Arts, 330 E. Seventh Street, Tucson

COST: Tickets start at $7

INFO: theseaofglass.org