An anniversary in art: Madaras Gallery celebrating 25 years

click to enlarge (Madaras Gallery/Submitted) Diana Madaras celebrates 25 years of showing her work at Madaras Gallery. The Diana Madaras Legacy Collection show will feature nine of her favorite pieces, which will be sold as signed, embellished giclee prints. This piece is titled, “Springtime at Pusch Ridge.”

When Diana Madaras opened Madaras Gallery, naysayers were aplenty.

“People would tell me, ‘You won’t be here five years from now,’” Madaras said. “I said, ‘We’ll be here. Don’t worry.’”

“Don’t worry” was the correct response. Now Madaras is celebrating the studio’s 25th anniversary with “Unspoken: Artist’s Reception.” Running through Nov. 17, the show features 25 new Madaras paintings in honor of the 25 years. The two decades haven’t been easy for Madaras, she admitted.

“We opened in 1999 and 2001 was 9/11,” she said. “We didn’t know if anyone would want to buy a piece of art again. After that, it was pretty slow for a while.

“We weathered a recession, 2006-2007, and that lasted quite a while. We survived COVID. It’s hard work to own a small retail business — especially managing the business and creating the inventory. But those are good challenges. I love it.”

In 2012, Madaras broke all the fingers on her right hand trying to pull her dog away from a fight.

“I had never broken a bone before,” she said. “At that point, I was painting with my left hand and filling in the details with my right hand. Once, I healed I gave that up.”

This year marks the introduction of a gift line, including calendars, coasters, holiday ornaments and cards and greeting cards. Her latest foray is into wearable art. Madaras’ inventory includes a couple scarf options.

“I love it. I just love it,” she said. “The first time I did a product other than painting or reproductions was a calendar. Another gal in my women’s breakfast group talked about how she put together a calendar for a company. She was a graphic designer.

“I thought, ‘I could do that with my art.’ I’m always looking for interesting products that would fit our brand and image.”

click to enlarge (Madaras Gallery/Submitted) Artist Diana Madaras works in both watercolor and acrylics. She is most moved by composition and color. This piece is titled “Debbie’s Cholla.”

The products align with Madaras’ goal of making people happy and joyous. She sees it on patrons’ faces when they visit the gallery.

“The thing people say most when they walk into the gallery is, ‘This brings me joy. This art brings me joy.’ If I can put something onto the canvas and someone else gets it, that’s thrilling for me.

“Some people stand in front of a painting and cry because they’re moved in some way. My painting, ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ I had several people who lost loved ones or children react to this painting. They stand in front of it and cry. Artwork can elicit so many emotions. ‘Unspoken’ is about art evoking emotion without words.”

As for herself, Madaras has been moved by the work of local charities. In 1999, she opened her gallery and founded Art for Animals, which melds “beautiful art and helping animals in need.”

Art for Animals is funded with proceeds from select events at the Madaras Gallery as well as private donations. In its first 15 years, the foundation has donated more than $200,000 to a variety of groups that help ill, injured or abandoned animals. In 2019, she was recognized as the Tucson Wildlife Center Benefit honoree.

“I grew up in my father’s vet hospital,” she said. “We had an apartment attached to the hospital. I would help my father but I would later cry in the bathroom because I couldn’t take what I saw — the car accidents, the abuse.”

Madaras is looking forward to the next several years in the gallery, proving her longevity.

“We own the building,” she said. “We’re not going anywhere. It’s a great location. I’m happy with where we are.”

Madaras Gallery

3035 N. Swan Road, Tucson

520-615-3001

gallery@madaras.com

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays