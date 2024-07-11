All About community: Retire to the lavish life at Splendido at Rancho Vistoso

Walk into the main building and the first thing visitors see is a spectacular view of the Catalinas.

When Minnesota resident Kate Haugh’s parents moved to the 55-and-older community Splendido at Rancho Vistoso in Oro Valley, she breathed a sigh of relief. After seeing their new accommodations, she knew her parents would be fine.

“My parents have been here since 2014 and it’s been fabulous,” Haugh said. “I’m going through a really challenging life transition right now, where mom’s needs have progressed. We have since lost dad. We have gone from independent living to assisted living and now we’re moving up to long-term care. It’s harder on me than on her, … but it’s still the same people caring for her who know her and genuinely love her.”

Splendido at Rancho Vistoso is the place to retire well. Residents here go from active living to the end of their lives, and they do it with the best care. The Mather and Plaza companies own the nonprofit facility.

The facilities are lush. On the first floor, find an indoor pool with water aerobics classes, an outdoor pool, a gym with luxury equipment, and a cafe. Head downstairs and find meeting rooms, an art studio, three restaurants and a grand piano, which residents may play.

One of Splendido’s benefits cannot be measured in dollars — community. Residents here are eager to make newcomers feel welcome. In addition, the staff is ready to serve as needed.

“Even though you don’t think you need it as you age, there is nothing they won’t do for you,” resident Linda Parish said. “In general, people who live here are happy they live here.”

When she became a widow, others were ready to help. Now she dines with her friends often in one of Splendido’s restaurants.

“You don’t want to just sit here and hide,” Parish said. “The cafe is really nice for a change, … (but) Fridays (my friends and I) eat at Alonzo’s, and sometimes Sundays. People just go out of their way (for you).”

Splendido opened 18 years ago and many of the original residents are still there, which is a testament to the first-rate lifestyle they enjoy here, according to Gale Morgan, senior vice president of sales. They get to know the staff, and if there are any little maintenance issues, building engineers will change a lightbulb or replace the refrigerator.

Once a week, a housekeeper cleans the apartment (they call them terrace homes) and changes the bed linens.

Residents don’t even need to leave the property to have a facial, massage or mani-pedi at the on-site spa. In addition, there is a Wellness Resource Center designed to help residents proactively manage their health and navigate the health care system.

The team at Sonora (Splendido’s health center) is ready should residents need support. When a transition from independent living to whatever type of care comes next, such as assisted living or memory care, the staff and facilities are already in place. Splendido “has all levels of care and a portion of care is included (in the monthly costs),” Morgan said.

“We have independent apartment homes and villas. When you move to Splendido, you’re enjoying an active, self-directed lifestyle, but you know down the road, should there be a need for additional support, we have what’s called the Sonora Health Center. It’s Medicare-certified, skilled nursing. It’s assisted living apartments and it’s memory-support suites.”

When people move in, they choose 90-day care or unlimited care. It’s all part of a package people buy along with their apartment or villa.

Once in, there are a plethora of clubs and activities to choose from and if residents don’t see what they like, they are free to form their own.

“When you move here, you can be busy from dawn to dusk,” Morgan said

Residents also volunteer often. Morgan said they even raise money so they can offer full-ride, University of Arizona scholarships to Splendido’s staff and the children of staff. Morgan said in 15 years, they’ve given away more than $4 million.

The apartments, the wellness team, the facilities, the services, the activities and clubs, it’s all designed to enable residents to live their last years or decades in the best, most positive way possible. It’s all about whole-person health.

“Our team’s gone through wellness coaching, and that’s not just your muscle mass,” Morgan said. “Is there anything missing? Are you looking for a purpose? How can we help you? It’s the whole person.”

Terrace and Villa Homes can be anywhere from 850 to 3,000 square feet and range from $250,000 to $1.5 million. There is also a monthly fee per single person which is, on average, $3,900. You get up to 90% back on your initial investment within 120 days to you or your estate.

Those who are accepted to buy in must have fairly hefty assets and be in relatively good health. There are other fees, too, including monthly fees which start at $6,000. Those fees pay for the long-term care that could come later, but also weekly housekeeping, a culinary club plan ($750 per month), all utilities including basic cable, scheduled transportation and groundskeeping.

Once applicants are accepted, Splendido sends out a team to help with the transition. They make a space plan for the new Splendido home so the movers know where to put furniture.

Residents just need to bring what they wish. The team works with new residents to get them settled. What most people bring, Morgan said, is often their artwork.

“Wellness is a personal journey,” Morgan said. “If you don’t like the fitness center, that’s fine. We tie in the Mediterranean diet, the social, the artistic. … It’s a whole, all-inclusive life care program.”