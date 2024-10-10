A Western Perspective: Cowgirl artists gallup into Tubac

The Cowgirl Artists of America's show "Land of Legend" features pieces such as "Down Time" by Phyllis Burchett.

Often, the Tubac Center of the Arts partners with other organizations to showcase new artists. This is the case with the exhibit “Land of Legend,” which is a collaboration between the center and Cowgirl Artists of America.

Juried by Megan Wimberley, the CEO and Cowgirl Artists of America founder, the exhibition will run through Sunday, Nov. 10, in the center’s Main and Smith galleries.

The display blends photography and traditional Western gear made by skilled artisans. Designs include spurs with sterling silver inlay, silver belt buckles, and are handcrafted.

Jared Newton, Tubac Center for the Arts’ exhibits and program manager, said horses, ranches and landscapes grace photographs. 

Newton said the exhibit really highlights photography as an artform. He said when photography is exhibited, it is often on its own. 

“Photography has had a hard time making its way into the fine art world for a while. It’s starting to get more respect,” Newton said.

“Juxtaposing that to this really intense, high-level leathercraft is a good juxtaposition.”

Newton said the artists come from throughout North America. Exhibits like “Land of Legend” allow the center to spotlight artists it hasn’t worked with in the past. 

“That’s why we do collaborations with national galleries or national organizations… This is specifically Western work…We did a collaborative show with the American Women Artists signature artists. That was a really fantastic show. That really ran the gamut as far as subject matter,” Newton said. 

Next up, the center will showcase its annual “Members’ Juried Exhibit.”

Members pay to join the center and receive discounts on calls for entry and season tickets to performing arts shows. This display will run from Friday, Nov. 15, to Sunday, Jan 5, in the Main and Smith galleries. 

This exhibit is juried by David Simons, a self-taught oil painter from Tubac who owns his own gallery/studio. 

Newton said that for this show, the jurors will consider different criteria when deciding which pieces to feature. 

“You’re talking about presentation, craft, all of the things you take into account when selecting work. My biggest hope is to have the juror pick stuff that will work as a cohesive show and really stand out,” Newton said. 

Newton said last year, the juried members’ show received 200 entries, which was narrowed down to 75 pieces. 

He said that for the exhibit, they received many entries of acrylic and oil paintings, watercolor paintings, gourds, glass art and stone and bronze sculptures. 

Some artists have taken part in the juried show for several years. 

“We have a lot of repeat artists ... A lot of them are really good and get juried into pretty much every juried show… We get new members all the time, every season. There’s a combination of a lot of the older artists and then some of the newer ones,” Newton said. 

Studio Gallery will feature artwork from the five winners of the “Members’ Open Exhibition,” which will also be displayed from Friday, Nov. 15, to Sunday, Jan. 5. 

These winners were chosen during a members’ open exhibit earlier in the year.  

These top five winners now have a chance to show three to four pieces. 

Newton said the five winners represent mediums, including photography, acrylic and oil painting and mixed-media artwork. 

A juried sculpture garden exhibit will be a new addition to the center this year. It will be installed from Monday, Oct. 21, to Friday, Nov. 15, and will remain up through Monday, March 31. 

The sculptures will be placed around the building in the new landscaped area.  

“Between sculptors and photographers, it seems like they oftentimes get neglected…. We’re just trying to feature sculptors more as well,” Newton said. 

Cowgirl Artists of America “Land of Legend” 

WHEN: Various times through Sunday, Nov. 10 

WHERE: Main and Smith Gallery, Tubac Center for the Arts, 9 Plaza Road, Tubac 

PRICE: Free admission 

INFO: 520-398-2371, tubacarts.org

Members’ Juried Exhibit

WHEN: Various times Friday, Nov. 15, to Sunday, Jan. 5

WHERE: Main and Smith Gallery, Tubac Center for the Arts, 9 Plaza Road, Tubac 

PRICE: Free admission 

INFO: 520-398-2371, tubacarts.org

Members’ Open Winners Exhibit  

WHEN: Various times Friday, Nov. 15, to Sunday, Jan. 5

WHERE: Studio Gallery, Tubac Center for the Arts, 9 Plaza Road, Tubac

PRICE: Free admission 

INFO: 520-398-2371, tubacarts.org


