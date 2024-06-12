A Return to Form: Reik shares its pop roots on new album



The Latin pop act Reik is celebrating the release of its new album, “Panorama” (Sony Music Mexico). And the band is excited to bring the songs to Tucson.



On the collection, Reik returns to its pop roots and explores more avant-garde songwriting.



“As a group, we find ourselves with the need to project who we have become today,” said guitarist and composer Julio Ramírez.



“With reggaeton and música Mexicana, people are expressing themselves in different and exciting ways. Realizing this gave us an idea to give ourselves more freedom with the lyrics.”



Reik shows its true selves, with no filters, while pushing the boundaries of its signature sound.



“We let ourselves be carried away by creativity, our experience and, above all, by our instinct,” said Jesús Navarro, “It is an X-ray of who we are today. In that sense, Panorama is our album in which we show ourselves as we are.”



Panorama features previously shared singles “Baja California,” “Abril,” “Gracias Por Nada” and “El Correcto” with Carin León, as well as new songs like “Roomies,” “Te Odio,” and “Vámonos a mi Casa.”



Reik will embark on the Panorama 2024 Tour, which includes stops in 25 cities across the United States. The Tucson show is 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall.



The show, which is close to sold out, mirrors its success. They have had sold-out shows each year across all Latin America, the United States and Spain; numerous radio hits; and songs featured in ad campaigns by international brands.



Sixteen years ago, nobody could have imaged the rapid ascent and illustrious career of these three kids from Mexicali, Baja California. They have been trendsetters ever since, accumulating 9.1 billion streams, 8.5 billion views and 9.8 million subscribers on YouTube, and 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify.



Their discography boasts six studio albums, two live albums and two conceptual EPs, all certified for high sales in Mexico, Latin America, Spain, and the United States.



Reik have collaborated with over 30 international artists including Maluma, J. Balvin, Wisin & Yandel, Sebastián Yatra, Carin León, Ozuna, Morat, Super Junior, Manuel Turizo, Farruko, Camilo, Aitana, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme and Nicky Jam, among others.



The band has also won a wide range of awards, including Latin Grammys, MTV Music Awards, Premios Lo Nuestro, Gaviotas de Plata y Oro, Billboard Latin Music Awards and Juventud, among others.





Reik

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15

WHERE: Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson

COST: Tickets start at $58

INFO: ticketmaster.com