A Hungry Heritage: Casino celebrates the humble tamal

click to enlarge (Casino del Sol/Submitted) At last year’s Tamal and Heritage Festival, 75 tamale makers competed; some were veteran contestants with a few years of competition experience under their apron belts.

Everyone knows their Abuelita makes the best tamales in the Old Pueblo. Now is your chance to prove it to the world, or at least our desert corner of it, that hers is the best.

It’s easy to enter. Bring a dozen of the husk-wrapped beauties to Casino del Sol’s 19th Tucson Tamal and Heritage festival, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. They don’t use the word, “annual” because the festival was interrupted by COVID-19.

Tamales may be entered into one of four categories: traditional with red chile sauce, green corn, gourmet, and sweet. What constitutes a gourmet tamale?

“Every year people do, like, venison (for example),” said Samuel Arellano, Casino del Sol’s entertainment manager. “We had seafood tamales. We had Columbian tamales. We had tamales that were wrapped in plantain leaves.”

Because so many entrants are expected, more than 50 judges — all local personalities — have agreed to take on the formidable task of determining who is the champion tamale maker. There’s a method to the contest’s madness. There’s a separate group of judges for each tamale category.

“We divide up all the judges,” Arellano said. “One person doesn’t have to have every single tamale.”

Cash prizes of $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $150 for third place will be awarded in each category. The top prize, $750, will be awarded for the Best Overall Winner.

Hopeful cooks aged 18 and older may begin presenting their cooked tamales to AVA Amphitheater as early as 7 a.m. Entries will be accepted until 11 a.m. The judging begins at noon and is done by about 4 p.m., when the winners will be announced.

Contestants do not have to register in advance. It’s all done at the door.

However, expect stiff competition; last year more than 75 cooks brought the goods, some of them veteran contestants.

“We have some people who participate year after year,” Arellano said. “We’ve had some participants who have won two, three years in a row. Then a new contender comes by and turns it. It’s a great little competition for them.”

The tamal contest is one of many activities happening at the festival. There’s also the heritage portion. To that end, members of the Pasqua Yaqui Tribe will open the festival with prayers and later their Cultural Dancers will perform.

Look also for local Tejano acts, folklorico groups, Aztec dancers and mariachis.

Then there’s the eating portion. Of course, there will be tamales for sale, but there will also be frybread, tacos, burritos, kettle corn, churros and agua frescas. So far, eight food truck businesses and 35 food vendors selling southwestern cuisine have committed to come. Arellano is expecting more, which works out well because last year one tamale vendor sold out of its 200 dozen.

Finally, more than 50 artisans (so far) will be selling their creations. Among the items for sale are beadwork, jewelry, blankets, artwork, paintings, and woodwork. Farmers market vendors will sell jams, hats, soaps, shirts and chiles.

“It’s a great place for people to do their Christmas shopping, all by local artisans,” Arellano said.

An event like this doesn’t happen overnight. Arellano said they’ve been working on it since about May. In June, they go all out on it but they don’t mind. The organizers want everyone to enjoy the festival.

“Experience our famous Tamal Festival with delicious tamales, artisan crafts and live performances,” said Casino del Sol CEO Kim Van Amburg.

“This free, family-friendly festival is perfect for all ages and offers a vibrant taste of Southwest flavors, artistry, and traditions.”

Vendors are still being accepted. Applications and rules in English and Spanish are available.

Casino del Sol’s 19th Tamal and Heritage Festival

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

WHERE: AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson

COST: Free admission, charge for food

INFO: casinodelsol.com