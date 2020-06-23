Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Tuesday, June 23: What We've Covered Today

click to enlarge

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona jumped over 58,000 as of Tuesday, June 23, after the state reported 3,591 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

It has become a familiar pattern: President Donald Trump says something that doesn’t line up with the facts held by scientists and other experts at government agencies. Then, instead of pushing back, federal officials scramble to reconcile the fiction with their own public statements.

During today’s budget meeting, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to allocate more than $380,000 to tourism-related agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impacts.

In yet another move to let the good people of Tucson know Summer 2020 is officially canceled, the City of Tucson has decided to postpone this year's 4th of July "A" Mountain Fireworks celebration.

Mayor Regina Romero is postponing Tuesday's Mayor and Council meeting after viewing a video on a Tucson Police Department in-custody death, saying it would be "inappropriate" considering the gravity of the situation.

Guidelines for how Arizona school districts can safely reopen for the fall have been released, but at least some parents – and teachers – are questioning how safe it will be. Administrators also wonder how to pay for implementing the changes.

President Donald Trump was set to visit Yuma Tuesday to celebrate the completion of 216 miles of border wall, well shy of the 450 miles he has pledged to have built by the end of this year.

ICYMI, here are the stories we covered today.