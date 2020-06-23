City Postpones 4th of July Fireworks on "A" Mountain

click to enlarge Leigh Spigelman

The city's 4th of July display over A Mountain.

In yet another move to let the good people of Tucson know Summer 2020 is officially canceled, the City of Tucson has decided to postpone this year's 4th of July "A" Mountain Fireworks celebration.City officials cite growing concerns over large gatherings during the pandemic as well as the potential for wildfires as reasons for the postponement. Local firefighters have been battling the Bighorn Fire in the Catalina Mountains since early June after lightning ignited dry brush on the mountain's backside.The city has not rescheduled the event at this time."With the recent large spike in COVID-19 case and the current administrative order to postpone reopening our City facilities to August 3, postponing the event at this time is the right decision to ensure that we stay on track slowing the spread and for our planned reopening," City Manager Mike Ortega said. "it is our intent to hold the event sometime in the future, when we can all safely come together, to celebrate coming out of this time of crisis and our return to a new normal for our society."Today alone, Arizona has seen a 3.6 K jump in COVID-19 cases, with more than 500 of those cases in Pima County. Last week, Mayor Regina Romero issued a proclamation requiring all Tucsonans age 2 and up to wear a COVID-19 mask while in city limits. A day later, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to require facemasks to be worn in the county.Summer 2020 will be officially canceled in the Old Pueblo if Eegees decides not to release their beloved watermelon Eegee as they usually do in July. Don't let us down, Capt. Eegee. You're our only hope.