Thursday, May 14, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Thursday, May 14: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 5:23 PM

corona_page_button_pm_roundup.jpg
That's another Thursday in the books. Here are some of the stories we've covered today.

  • The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 12,674 of Thursday, May 14, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • Casa Video and Film Bar is open for business for the first time since quarantine measures closed all non-essential businesses in Tucson in late March.
  • Starting on Friday, May 15, CVS Health will be operating three new drive-thru testing sites in the Tucson area as part of a nationwide response to COVID-19.
  • The Pima County Board of Supervisors adopted a set of temporary regulations to help restaurant owners expand their outside dining area while under new indoor occupancy restrictions during Wednesday's emergency meeting.
  • Guest Commentary from Councilmember Richard Fimbres: Voting by Mail, Your Life May Depend On It.
  • Parks and trails in Arizona continue to be a source of solace and relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday, via teleconference, about the power to investigate the president.
  • Faced with the stay-home orders and social distancing brought on by the coronavirus, campaigning has become a little more involved.
  • Oro Valley is bringing in a new company to manage the town-owned golf courses.
  • Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said today that Gov. Doug Ducey is moving too quickly by allowing the state's stay-at-home order to expire after tomorrow.
  • Dr. Bob England, director of the Pima County Health Department, clarified how the county health department would enforce the new guidelines approved by the Pima County Board of Supervisors yesterday.

COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include headache, fever, cough, shortness of breath, blue toes, or a loss of taste and smell, according to the CDC. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips, and not touching your face. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice.

According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask, and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.

Have you caught COVID-19? Are you feeling ill? Is your small business struggling to make it? Have you lost your job as a result of the outbreak? Are you struggling to manage your kids while schools are closed? Tell us your COVID-19 stories. Send an email or photo to jimn@tucsonlocalmedia.com.

