Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Thursday, May 14: What We've Covered Today

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 12,674 of Thursday, May 14, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Casa Video and Film Bar is open for business for the first time since quarantine measures closed all non-essential businesses in Tucson in late March.
Starting on Friday, May 15, CVS Health will be operating three new drive-thru testing sites in the Tucson area as part of a nationwide response to COVID-19.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors adopted a set of temporary regulations to help restaurant owners expand their outside dining area while under new indoor occupancy restrictions during Wednesday's emergency meeting.
Guest Commentary from Councilmember Richard Fimbres: Voting by Mail, Your Life May Depend On It.
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday, via teleconference, about the power to investigate the president.
Faced with the stay-home orders and social distancing brought on by the coronavirus, campaigning has become a little more involved.
Oro Valley is bringing in a new company to manage the town-owned golf courses.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said today that Gov. Doug Ducey is moving too quickly by allowing the state's stay-at-home order to expire after tomorrow.
Dr. Bob England, director of the Pima County Health Department, clarified how the county health department would enforce the new guidelines approved by the Pima County Board of Supervisors yesterday.
