The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Chow / COVID-19 / News

Dr. Bob Clarifies New Health Code Enforcement and Lack of PPE for Reopening Businesses in New Video

Posted By on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 4:59 PM


Dr. Bob England, director of the Pima County Health Department, clarified how the county health department would enforce the new guidelines approved by the Pima County Board of Supervisors yesterday.

"We are not going to have people sitting in the bushes while you eat," Dr. Bob said. "If there's one thing I've learned about our registered sanitarians and others in the year I've been here, it's that they want to help businesses do the right thing."

Education and assistance will be the health department's focus while the new regulations are in place, Dr. Bob said. The regulations will stay in place until the pandemic is declared over by Pima County's chief medical officer, Dr. Francisco Garcia.

"Actual enforcement of any kind is going to be a last resort," Dr. Bob said. "We want all of us to continue to do what we know we should to prevent transmission in this disease."

Dr. Bob also wanted to let businesses know that the county health department will be unable to assist them with procuring the necessary PPE to protect their staff. They don't have any to share and are still waiting on orders they placed two months ago.

"We can't give away stuff we don't have," Dr. Bob said. "We have a lot of material on backorder since March."

The county is expecting a large shipment of N-95 masks which will be going straight to health care workers, Dr. Bob said. He also cautioned against using an N-95 mask if you are not trained. Improper use could pose a risk for catching COVID-19, according to Dr. Bob.

"You need to be fit tested or at the very least trained to use it," Dr, Bob said. "If you put on an N-95 mask and you don't know what you're doing, you're going to draw air in around the side that's unfiltered."

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Austin Counts

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. County Adopts New Health Code Standards In Response to Bars and Restaurants Reopening (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Davis-Monthan Hosting Flyover to Honor Healthcare and First Responders Thursday (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, May 13: What We've Covered Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Pima County Will Begin Bringing Its Telecommuters Back to Work on Monday (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup: Confirmed Cases in AZ Reach 12,674; Death Toll Tops 600; Stay-at-Home Order Expires Tomorrow; Gyms, Movie Theaters Can Reopen; Pima Supes Create New Restaurant Regs; DM Flyover Today Salutes Healthcare Workers (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation