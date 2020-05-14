Tucson Mayor Regina Romero: "The Governor Is Moving Too Quickly" on Reopening AZ

Today’s updates, criteria for reopening Tucson, Move Tucson Virtual Townhall, and more.



This week, Governor Ducey announced that his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” Executive Order will be ending May 15 and new guidance will be put in place. As eager as we all are to return to any sense of normalcy, I believe that the Governor is moving too quickly and that we should proceed methodically and cautiously to prevent a re-emergence that would be even more damaging to our economy in the long-run.



Dr. Fauci and our nation's top health experts testified earlier this week that without widespread testing and a robust contact tracing plan in place, states that are re-opening risk a second wave of the virus. Although some improvements have been made, we lag the rest of the country in both areas. I don’t want our economy to just re-open, I want it to remain open. That will NOT happen if there is a second wave of the virus and we are forced to shut down again.



As more businesses open up, I encourage everyone to continue following CDC guidelines by practicing social distancing and wearing a face covering while out in public. My deepest gratitude goes to all the businesses and employers that are taking adequate precautions to protect their employees and patrons. Restaurants in Pima County that are opening up for dine-in services should review the regulations adopted by the Pima County Board of Supervisors yesterday. All businesses that are opening should also review the recommendations and guidelines put out by the Governor’s office.



Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said today that Gov. Doug Ducey is moving too quickly by allowing the state's stay-at-home order to expire after tomorrow, Romero's statement in her latest update to Tucson: