The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

  |  

Thursday, May 14, 2020

COVID-19 / News

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero: "The Governor Is Moving Too Quickly" on Reopening AZ

Posted By on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 4:46 PM


Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said today that Gov. Doug Ducey is moving too quickly by allowing the state's stay-at-home order to expire after tomorrow, Romero's statement in her latest update to Tucson:

This week, Governor Ducey announced that his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” Executive Order will be ending May 15 and new guidance will be put in place. As eager as we all are to return to any sense of normalcy, I believe that the Governor is moving too quickly and that we should proceed methodically and cautiously to prevent a re-emergence that would be even more damaging to our economy in the long-run.

Dr. Fauci and our nation's top health experts testified earlier this week that without widespread testing and a robust contact tracing plan in place, states that are re-opening risk a second wave of the virus. Although some improvements have been made, we lag the rest of the country in both areas. I don’t want our economy to just re-open, I want it to remain open. That will NOT happen if there is a second wave of the virus and we are forced to shut down again.

As more businesses open up, I encourage everyone to continue following CDC guidelines by practicing social distancing and wearing a face covering while out in public. My deepest gratitude goes to all the businesses and employers that are taking adequate precautions to protect their employees and patrons. Restaurants in Pima County that are opening up for dine-in services should review the regulations adopted by the Pima County Board of Supervisors yesterday. All businesses that are opening should also review the recommendations and guidelines put out by the Governor’s office.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. County Adopts New Health Code Standards In Response to Bars and Restaurants Reopening (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Davis-Monthan Hosting Flyover to Honor Healthcare and First Responders Thursday (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, May 13: What We've Covered Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Pima County Will Begin Bringing Its Telecommuters Back to Work on Monday (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup: Confirmed Cases in AZ Reach 12,674; Death Toll Tops 600; Stay-at-Home Order Expires Tomorrow; Gyms, Movie Theaters Can Reopen; Pima Supes Create New Restaurant Regs; DM Flyover Today Salutes Healthcare Workers (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation