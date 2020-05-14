Casa Video Is Open for Business After Stay-At-Home Closure

All Casa video staff are wearing face masks and they encourage customers to do so as well. They also encourage customers to use their curbside pickup by browsing their inventory online and calling ahead with a list of movies to rent. Snacks and beverages for movies can also be ordered via curbside pickup.





Casa Video and Film Bar is open for business for the first time since quarantine measures closed all non-essential businesses in Tucson in late March. If you're still spending most of your time hunkering down at home, Casa is a great local resource, and they're implementing some new measures to sweeten the deal: their regular seven-day rentals are now 14-day rentals. One-day rentals are still one-day, but they've upped the rental limit from 10 to 20.Their film bar is again offering growler and crowler fills. But much like before the temporary closure, they are operating like a liquor store. So customers cannot yet drink at the bar, but can purchase bottled/canned beer and wine to go.