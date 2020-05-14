CVS Opens Three Drive-Thru COVID Test Sites In Tucson

click to enlarge Courtesy CVS

Starting on Friday, May 15, CVS Health will be operating three new drive-thru testing sites in the Tucson area as part of a nationwide response to COVID-19. The locations are at 3832 East Speedway, 8920 East Tanque Verde Road and 10650 North Oracle Road in Oro Valley.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests as part of CVS' nationwide COVID-19 testing program. CVS expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month.





Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS employee will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to third-party labs for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days. Testing will not take place inside any retail locations.



Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 15 to schedule an appointment.

These three new Tucson locations are part of 10 new locations across Arizona.