The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19

CVS Opens Three Drive-Thru COVID Test Sites In Tucson

Posted By on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY CVS
  • Courtesy CVS
Starting on Friday, May 15, CVS Health will be operating three new drive-thru testing sites in the Tucson area as part of a nationwide response to COVID-19. The locations are at 3832 East Speedway, 8920 East Tanque Verde Road and 10650 North Oracle Road in Oro Valley.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests as part of CVS' nationwide COVID-19 testing program. CVS expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 15 to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS employee will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to third-party labs for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days. Testing will not take place inside any retail locations.

These three new Tucson locations are part of 10 new locations across Arizona. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Congressman Raul Grijalva on Reopening AZ: "If We Make the Wrong Decisions Now, It Will Cost More Lives and Prolong the Economic Misery" (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. If You're Suffering Financial Hardship, PACC Might Be Able To Help You Cover Medical Expenses for Your Pet (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Support Your Local Restaurants: Your Guide to Take-Out and Delivery in Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. AZ Department of Health Reverses Course, Says It Will Continue Working with University Modeling Team (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Arizona Trail Association Sends Out Public S.O.S To Help Stop Border Wall Construction Near Southern Trailhead (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation