Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Thursday, June 18: What We've Covered Today

click to enlarge

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona jumped over 43,000 as of Thursday, June 18, after the state reported a record number of 2,519 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Three months ago, Gov. Doug Ducey signed Executive Order 2020-14 which intended to halt residential evictions due to hardships related to COVID-19.

The Small Business Administration and the Department of the Treasury are making it easier for business owners to apply for Paycheck Protection Program's loan forgiveness by culling down the application process.

Today the United States Supreme Court handed down a 5-4 decision that blocked the Trump administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program.

Mayor Regina Romero issued a proclamation during Thursday’s press conference requiring COVID-19 masks to be worn in public settings by all Tucsonans age two and up when physical distancing is difficult or they could potentially face a civil infraction.



The Bighorn Fire made a large run Wednesday night, burning more than 10,000 additional acres throughout the western flanks of Mount Lemmon and the Catalina Mountains.

As the Bighorn Fire continues to burn across the Santa Catalina Mountains, residents in two new areas have been warned to evacuate.

What does it feel like to have the fires approach you? Find out in this timelapse video from Mt. Lemmon.

Lots to cover today, so ICYMI, here are the stories we worked with:In Bighorn Fire news: