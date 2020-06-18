Bighorn Fire Evacuation Ordered for Lower Mount Lemmon, Oracle Areas

click image



As the Bighorn Fire continues to burn across the Santa Catalina Mountains, residents in two new areas have been warned to evacuate.



The Pima County Sheriff's Department has told residents in the lower Catalina Highway and lower Mount Lemmon communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon to leave their homes, while the Pinal County Sheriff's Department has ordered the evacuation of Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road in the Oracle area.





Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area. The Red Cross has set up evacuation centers at Canyon del Oro High School and Sahuaro High School. Large animal sheltering is available at the Pinal County Fairgrounds and Rillito Racetrack.