The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Tuesday, June 16: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 5:30 PM

click to enlarge corona_page_button_pm_roundup.jpg
Here's a look at the stories we covered today:

  • The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona jumped past 39,000 as of Tuesday, June 16, after the state reported a record new 2,392 new cases reported this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum began a phased reopening today, June 16, with new safety precautions based on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
  • The Pima County Sheriff's Department has issued a "GO" order to the areas of Mt. Lemmon and Mt. Bigelow north of Organization Ridge Road, including Summerhaven, due to the encroaching Bighorn Fire, now nearly 16,000 acres.
  • The Trump administration has unveiled its furthest-reaching plan yet to change asylum law in the U.S., redefining the meaning of “persecution” and raising the bar for refugees seeking protection under the Convention Against Torture, among other changes.
  • The Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Civil Rights Act protections against “sex discrimination” also protect gay or transgender employees from discrimination, even if they are not specifically mentioned in the 1964 law.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Bighorn Fire Continues Toward Mt. Lemmon, Catalina Evacuation Lifted (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Arizona Science Center Reopens June 20; Here's What to Expect (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. University of Arizona Launches New Master's Degree in Bilingual Journalism (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Hughes Federal Credit Union wins marketing awards (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Monday, June 15: What We've Covered Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation