The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Arts and Culture | Cinema | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Evacuation Order Issued for Mt. Lemmon, Summerhaven

Posted By on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge JEFF GARDNER
  • Jeff Gardner

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has issued a "GO" order to the areas of Mt. Lemmon and Mt. Bigelow north of Organization Ridge Road, including Summerhaven, due to the encroaching Bighorn Fire, now nearly 16,000 acres.

Evacuees are to safely move south on Catalina Highway and leave the mountain. PCSD is also going door to door to make contact with those affected residents who may not have received the message.

An evacuation center is open at Sahuaro High School, 545 N. Camino Seco in Tucson. Large animal sheltering will be done at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North 1st Avenue in Tucson.

An interactive map of the evacuation and warning areas can be found here.

Fire crews also remind the public that drones are prohibited over fire areas, as firefighting aircraft are busy and must be grounded in drones' presence. According to the National Forest Service, on June 8, a drone was observed over the Bighorn Fire’s southern perimeter, which "forced the aircraft suppression effort to be halted, endangering the lives of on the ground firefighters and the aircrews at a critical time during the height of the burning period."

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Bighorn Fire Continues Toward Mt. Lemmon, Catalina Evacuation Lifted (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Arizona Science Center Reopens June 20; Here's What to Expect (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Emails Reveal Chaos as Meatpacking Companies Fought Health Agencies Over COVID-19 Outbreaks in Their Plants (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Hughes Federal Credit Union wins marketing awards (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. University of Arizona Launches New Master's Degree in Bilingual Journalism (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation