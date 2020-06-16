Evacuation Order Issued for Mt. Lemmon, Summerhaven

Fire crews also remind the public that drones are prohibited over fire areas, as firefighting aircraft are busy and must be grounded in drones' presence. According to the National Forest Service, on June 8, a drone was observed over the Bighorn Fire’s southern perimeter, which "forced the aircraft suppression effort to be halted, endangering the lives of on the ground firefighters and the aircrews at a critical time during the height of the burning period."

An evacuation center is open at Sahuaro High School, 545 N. Camino Seco in Tucson. Large animal sheltering will be done at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North 1st Avenue in Tucson.