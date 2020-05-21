Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, May 20: What We've Covered Today

Good evening! Here are the stories we covered for you today.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 15,000 as of Thursday, May 21, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
As the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted an untold number of events and businesses throughout the nation, the census continued quietly in the background.
For many musicians and performers out of work due to COVID-19, virtual performances have served as a mild bandage. But while performing in front of webcams may help ease the quarantine time, it doesn't replicate the community engagement found around Tucson’s stages and venues.
The endangered Gila topminnow is swimming in the newly restored pond at Agua Caliente on Tucson’s east side.
Local business owners still attempting to secure financial funding during the pandemic have less than a week left to apply for the City of Tucson's $1,000,000 dollar small business resiliency loan program.
About half of low-income Latino households and just as many Latino-owned businesses said they have not received any support from the massive COVID-19 relief bills, according to a nationwide poll released Wednesday.
A new survey finds differences in how Americans feel about water, and how those feelings translate into action.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Thursday to revise last week's emergency amendments to the county's health code for restaurants and bars after restaurant owners complained the new rules were too burdensome and Attorney General Mark Brnovich launched an investigation into the rules at the request of local GOP state lawmakers.
