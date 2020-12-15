The Range

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

How a small Arizona town saved itself from the COVID-19 food crisis

Posted By on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM

Ajo, Arizona, is an unincorporated community 110 miles south of Phoenix. It borders the Tohono O’odham Indian Nation, serving as a hub for supplies for some of the 7,500 people who live on the reservation. The Ajo Center for Sustainable Agriculture is a nonprofit working in agricultural education, culturally appropriate food and economic development. When the coronavirus pandemic hit Ajo, the shelves of its one grocery story were cleaned out. The organization’s all Native American board stepped up to feed its community.


Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 15: More Than 4100 New Cases Today; Total Number of AZ Cases Surpasses 424K; Vaccine on the Way; Hospitals Nearing Capacity; Tucson Under Curfew

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 15: More Than 4100 New Cases Today; Total Number of AZ Cases Surpasses 424K; Vaccine on the Way; Hospitals Nearing Capacity; Tucson Under Curfew

Luke Simmons/Cronkite News

