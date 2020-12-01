The Range

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

COVID-19 / News / Politics

Tucson City Council Approves 10 p.m. Curfew To Begin Friday

Posted By on Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 8:05 PM


The Tucson City council voted to instate a citywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily that will go into effect Friday, Dec. 4 until Dec. 23.


The council voted 6-0, amending Tucson Mayor Regina Romero’s initial proclamation to set an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew that would have begun tonight.


On Nov. 23, the Pima County Health Department announced a voluntary overnight curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day until Dec. 31—but it’s not enforceable.


As part of the amended curfew agreement among the city’s council members, if Pima County changes their voluntary curfew time—whether voluntary or mandatory—Tucson’s curfew time will follow suit.

The proposed curfew would prohibit everyone from being in public places with the following exceptions:

  • Emergency response personnel
  • Traveling to and from work
  • Attending religious services
  • Caring for a family member
  • Seeking medical care
  • Fleeing dangerous circumstances
  • Traveling to perform or receive essential functions
  • Homeless persons

City Attorney Mike Rankin specified traveling to essential businesses such as grocery, home goods and hardware stores is allowed. Travel to restaurants for consumption off-premises is also allowed by means of take out, delivery, curbside and drive-thru food orders.

“The curfew does not order the closure of any business at any particular time, instead, what it does is it regulates when people can be in public places, which includes traveling on the public streets,” Rankin said at the council’s meeting. “It does not, as presented, prevent people from traveling to or from any essential activity or essential functions, even during the curfew hours.”

Offenders of the curfew will be subject to a civil infraction that holds a fine of up to $300.

The council also voted 6-0 to approve a financial aid package comprised of federal CARES Act funds to be distributed to Tucson's small businesses. 

Comments

