Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Friday, July 24: What We've Covered Today

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona climbed past 156K as of Friday, July 24, after the state reported 3,349 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The Sundance Film Festival Shorts Tour “Virtual Edition” is coming to you via The Loft’s streaming series, and this collection is a winner. The Festival has helped launch the likes of Paul Thomas Anderson, Wes Anderson (Both Andersons!), Lynn Ramsay, and Taika Waititi, and this year’s selection has some new candidates for greatness.

As activists nationwide vandalize, topple and demand the removal of Confederate statues and memorials, the United Daughters of the Confederacy on Wednesday removed two monuments from the Capitol complex and along U.S. 60 near Gold Canyon.

Arizona skywatchers have been over the moon about a comet that has graced the night sky since July 11.

Arizona schools must open their doors to at least some of their students on Aug. 17, state officials said Thursday, but districts will have the flexibility to offer alternative schooling to students who want to stay home.

Professional spring sports are back after COVID-19 delayed or canceled numerous leagues' seasons.

Gyms, bars, nightclubs and more will remain closed past next week as the state continues to fight a disease that is “highly contagious and in every part of the state,” Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday.

Downtown Tucson will be getting another fantastic taproom, by a fantastic local brewery in one fantastic location by 2021.

The WNBA and NBA have allowed players to choose a variety of social justice messages they would like on the back of their jerseys once regular season basketball resumes.

