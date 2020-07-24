The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, July 24, 2020

Cinema

Now Stream This: 2020 Sundance Film Festival Shorts Tour Continues with Virtual Edition at The Loft

Posted By on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM




The Sundance Film Festival Shorts Tour “Virtual Edition” is coming to you via The Loft’s streaming series, and this collection is a winner. The Festival has helped launch the likes of Paul Thomas Anderson, Wes Anderson (Both Andersons!), Lynn Ramsay, and Taika Waititi, and this year’s selection has some new candidates for greatness.

The program is definitely goat centric. The opening film, Benevolent Ba, features a goat that sounds human when it screams, and a Goat Boy that is much different from the one Jim Breuer played on Saturday Night Live. The closing film, So What if the Goats Die, features a supernatural element similar to the recently released The Vast of Night. (If you haven’t seen that yet, it is streaming on Amazon Prime and is highly recommended.)

Best in show would be the insane Meats, written, directed by and starring Ashley Williams in a semi-crazy performance as a pregnant vegan grappling with meat cravings in a very graphic way. Also terrific would be the animated Hot Flash, where a female meteorologist experiencing hot flashes is accidentally seen naked when she tries to air everything out. The results are quite funny.

There are six shorts in all, and they range from decent to great. It begins streaming on July 24 and can be purchased on The Loft's Website

