Monday, July 13, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Monday, July 13: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 5:30 PM

Just ICYMI, here are the stories we covered today:

  • The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona climbed past 123,000 as of Monday, July 13, after the state reported 1,357 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • On the morning of Monday, July 13, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team formally transferred command over the Bighorn Fire back to the Coronado National Forest. This came after fire crews announced the fire was 92 percent contained after burning through roughly 119,000 acres.
  • Following the lead of the Big Ten and others, the Pac-12 Conference announced its football teams will play only conference games in 2020.
  • “I am not going to lose another company,” Cardiff told his lawyer in an April 5 email, just before detailing a fantasy list of people he wanted to place on the board of his new venture, VPL Medical Inc.
  • So, how does one write about Palm Springs in a spoiler free way? For starters, you probably don’t ask that question, because now I’ve revealed the movie has the sort of twists and turns that would make it very easy to spoil in a review.

