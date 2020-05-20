Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, May 20: What We've Covered Today

click to enlarge

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 14,897 as of Wednesday, May 20, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The University of Arizona has launched a new webinar series aimed at analyzing the ways COVID-19 has impacted the university, the state, and the entire world, and what our post-pandemic future might look like.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors yesterday delayed revising new regulations added to the county health code to help prevent a COVID-19 outbreak as the state reopens for business during the pandemic.

Old Tucson will welcome guests this Memorial Day weekend with new safety precautions in place.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, some Native Americans have found a way to safely host traditional powwows by moving them online.

A new business initiative created by Local First Arizona aims to help regional businesses of all sizes find ways to adopt more environmentally responsible practices and become resilient in a post-COVID-19 world.

Sharing meals is generally frowned upon in the socially distanced, stay-at-home world of COVID-19, but one aid group is embracing the notion – figuratively, at least.

Since the University of Arizona announced they will resume in-person classes for the fall semester, President Dr. Robert Robbins has employed a team to find ways to do so as safely as possible.

