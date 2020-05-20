The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Wednesday, May 20: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 5:30 PM

click to enlarge corona_page_button_pm_roundup.jpg
We've passed the threshold, and we're officially halfway through. Let's see what we've covered today and what we look have to look forward to for the rest of the week.

  • The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 14,897 as of Wednesday, May 20, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • The University of Arizona has launched a new webinar series aimed at analyzing the ways COVID-19 has impacted the university, the state, and the entire world, and what our post-pandemic future might look like.
  • The Pima County Board of Supervisors yesterday delayed revising new regulations added to the county health code to help prevent a COVID-19 outbreak as the state reopens for business during the pandemic.
  • Old Tucson will welcome guests this Memorial Day weekend with new safety precautions in place.
  • As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, some Native Americans have found a way to safely host traditional powwows by moving them online.
  • A new business initiative created by Local First Arizona aims to help regional businesses of all sizes find ways to adopt more environmentally responsible practices and become resilient in a post-COVID-19 world.
  • Sharing meals is generally frowned upon in the socially distanced, stay-at-home world of COVID-19, but one aid group is embracing the notion – figuratively, at least.
  • Since the University of Arizona announced they will resume in-person classes for the fall semester, President Dr. Robert Robbins has employed a team to find ways to do so as safely as possible.

COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include headache, fever, cough, shortness of breath, or a loss of taste and smell, according to the CDC. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips, and not touching your face. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice.

According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask, and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.

Have you caught COVID-19? Are you feeling ill? Is your small business struggling to make it? Have you lost your job as a result of the outbreak? Are you struggling to manage your kids while schools are closed? Tell us your COVID-19 stories. Send an email or photo to jimn@tucsonlocalmedia.com.

Comments

