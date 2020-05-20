The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

News

New Alliance To Help Southern AZ Businesses Adopt Green Practices

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020

COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo

A new business initiative created by Local First Arizona aims to help regional businesses of all sizes find ways to adopt more environmentally responsible practices and become resilient in a post-COVID-19 world.


Today, Local First Arizona announced the Southern Arizona Green Business Alliance and its intention to “drive sustainability practices that help mitigate the significant impacts of climate change,” according to a press release.


Local First partnered with the Tucson 2030 District to create a Green Business Leaders Program which certifies businesses that have adopted sustainable (and cost-saving) practices through either their energy, transportation, water, waste or food usage, or have made efforts in promoting environmental justice and community engagement.


“The Alliance is here to make the process of reducing localized pollution, lowering business operational costs, and attracting appreciative customers easier to achieve and maintain," said Local First Arizona Statewide Sustainability Director Mike Peel.


Businesses that integrate SAZGBA’s recommendations will be promoted through the alliance’s online directory, press, and social media posts and events, which will hopefully encourage customers who care about the environment to support the businesses that share those same values.


SAZGBA has partnerships with the Community Investment Corporation, Tucson Electric Power, Pima Association of Governments, Tucson Environmental Services, Tucson Water, Tucson Department of Transportation, Mrs. Green’s World, Visit Tucson and more.


They will also offer programs that can train business owners on how to incorporate eco-friendly methods into their daily operations, including how to plan, finance, and implement those goals.


“The adoption of green business practices not only benefits our economy and environment but also highlights Southern Arizona’s commitment to being a world-class destination to live, work and thrive,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “This program shows that we can continue to grow our local economy while at the same time protecting our greatest assets and attractions, which are our unique desert lands.”


Businesses that are interested in the alliance can find more information at www.sazgba.com or call (602) 956-0909 ext 12.

Comments

