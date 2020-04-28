The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Tuesday, April 28: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 5:30 PM

click to enlarge corona_page_button_pm_roundup.jpg
Here's a roundup of all the news we've touched on today:

  • The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 6,948 as of Tuesday, April 28, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • The Pima County Health Department will be led by former Assistant U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Theresa Cullen.
  • To increase statewide testing for COVID-19, Gov. Doug Ducey announced a plan Monday to test up to 60,000 Arizonans over the course of three weekends.
  • Democratic hopeful Mark Kelly continued to lead all Senate candidates in campaign funding for the first quarter of 2020.
  • As some governors prepare to relax social distancing restrictions in their states, ProPublica hosted a digital event on Thursday answering your questions.
  • Offers from Comcast have been extended to June 30 to help students finish out their school year.
  • With Arizona schools closed indefinitely, children have plenty of time on their hands – and parents are looking for teachable moments. One subject that’s not taught in most schools is money and how to earn it, spend it, share it, and save it.
COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include headache, fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips, and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice. According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask, and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.

Have you caught COVID-19? Are you feeling ill? Is your small business struggling to make it? Have you lost your job as a result of the outbreak? Are you struggling to manage your kids while schools are closed? Tell us your COVID-19 stories. Send an email or photo to tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com.

