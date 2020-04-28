Comcast Provides Free WiFi to Help Students Finish School Year

click to enlarge
In mid-March, Comcast responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by promising to not cut its Xfinity internet and mobile services for nonpayment and would begin waiving late fees if customers indicated that they could not pay their bills.
Comcast gave unlimited data to all customers, created public WiFi hotspots in business and outdoor locations across the country, and began offering 60 days of complimentary WiFi service to new customers.
These offers have been extended to June 30, so that students can finish out their school year while maintaining WiFi connections. School districts across the country quickly pivoted toward an online format when nationwide school closures were mandated in early March to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“These extended measures will continue to keep Americans safe and ensure that households are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home as the nation copes with this unprecedented disruption to our daily lives,” said Comcast CEO Dave Watson in a press release. “Our services have never been more important, and we’re doing everything we can to keep people connected to the internet.”
For more information, visit www.comcastcorporation.com/COVID-19/
