Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Thursday, April 23: What We've Covered Today

click to enlarge

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 5,769 as of Thursday, April 23, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. They are still not reporting recoveries as of yet.

Our new print edition is out for the week, so here's where you can snag a physical copy.

Schools have already been canned through the school year, but plans for summer camps are still up in the air.

It may not be too late for a PPP loan, and the Chamber of Commerce is asking businesses to still apply even though they're not being accepted.

The culinary staff at Casino Del Sol are staying busy despite the shutdown, preparing lunches for local healthcare professionals across the region.

See where your favorite board candidate stands on how they feel the county has dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Good evening all! We're starting to wind down the stay-at-home work week and head into another Friday, but first, let's take a look at the stories that we covered today. Remember to stay safe. #TucsonTogether