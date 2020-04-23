The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Thursday, April 23: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 5:40 PM

Good evening all! We're starting to wind down the stay-at-home work week and head into another Friday, but first, let's take a look at the stories that we covered today.

  • The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 5,769 as of Thursday, April 23, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. They are still not reporting recoveries as of yet.
  • Our new print edition is out for the week, so here's where you can snag a physical copy.
  • Schools have already been canned through the school year, but plans for summer camps are still up in the air.
  • It may not be too late for a PPP loan, and the Chamber of Commerce is asking businesses to still apply even though they're not being accepted.
  • The culinary staff at Casino Del Sol are staying busy despite the shutdown, preparing lunches for local healthcare professionals across the region.
  • See where your favorite board candidate stands on how they feel the county has dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak.
Remember to stay safe. #TucsonTogether

Have you caught COVID-19? Are you feeling ill? Is your small business struggling to make it? Have you lost your job as a result of the outbreak? Are you struggling to manage your kids while schools are closed? Tell us your COVID-19 stories. Send an email or photo to tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com.

