Thursday, April 23, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19

Casino Del Sol providing meals for healthcare professionals and first responders

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 3:04 PM

click to enlarge Staff holding a 'Thank You' sign at Tucson Medical Center after receiving lunch from Casino Del Sol Wednesday, April 22. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Staff holding a 'Thank You' sign at Tucson Medical Center after receiving lunch from Casino Del Sol Wednesday, April 22.
The culinary staff at Casino Del Sol are staying busy despite the shutdown, preparing lunches for local healthcare professionals across the region.

Over the next week, they will deliver approximately 3,000 meals.

“Supporting our local community, especially those on the front lines, during this uncertain and difficult time is of the utmost importance to us at Casino Del Sol,” said CEO Kimberly Van Amburg, in a statement. “We must all come together and do everything we can to help those who are making sacrifices for us. They are so busy caring for others, they don’t even have time to stop and grab lunch, so we brought lunch to them.”

Deliveries began with St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, April 20, and wraps up next Wednesday with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Facilities Management Department and police and fire departments. Lunches will also be delivered to St. Joseph's Hospital, Tucson Medical Center, Banner - University Medical Center Tucson, Banner - University Medical Center South and El Rio Community Health Center.

