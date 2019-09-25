Three Things to Do, Wednesday, Sept. 25

Bigstock

The Legend of Georgia McBride. In this show put on by Arizona Repertory Theatre, the protagonist, Casey, is really going through it. In one night, he loses his beloved job as an Elvis impersonator, his landlord demands the rent and his wife tells him she’s pregnant. But then, a ray

of hope: A drag show moves into his old place of employment, and the former king becomes a (drag) queen. You’ll smile, you’ll laugh and you’ll cheer for the production numbers in this heartwarming show. Preview shows 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. Show runs Wednesday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Oct. 6, with 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. showtimes, depending on the day. UA Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. $32 adults, $30 seniors/military/UA employees, $15 students. Details.