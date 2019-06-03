The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Monday, June 3, 2019

Arts and Culture / Do This!

Ballet Tucson Announces 2019-2020 Season

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 3:20 PM

Ballet Tucson recently announced its 2019-2020 season, which includes a steampunk version of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, a celebration of Dave Brubeck and brand new ballets by local artists.

For the Fall Season Opening Night Gala at the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre on Thursday, October 31, Ballet Tucson's Artistic Director Mary Beth Cabana selected a triple bill of works. The Fall Concert continues these shows on November 1 and 3. 
click to enlarge BALLET TUCSON
  • Ballet Tucson

  • Jekyll & Hyde - Ballet Tucson’s fanciful “steampunk” rendition of the classic Robert Louis Stevenson dark Victorian novel. Choreography and concept by Chieko Imada and Mary Beth Cabana.

  • Five Movements, Three Repeats (premiere) - Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon mixes modern dance with ballet in an inventive piece blending styles. Choreography by Christopher Wheeldon.

  • In the Mood - Popular “big band” music is at the heart of this swing-style revival. Choreography by Mark Schneider.

Footprints at The Fox, a partnership between Ballet Tucson and The Fox Theatre, returns for the third year in a row on Saturday, November 16. This performance features "the next generation of dance makers" performing new works. And that audience gets to vote for their favorite piece! 
For the Winter season, Ballet Tucson is performing The Nutcracker at Tucson Music Hall on Saturday, December 28 and Sunday, December 29.

click to enlarge BALLET TUCSON
  • Ballet Tucson
Ballet Tucson is also performing their Winter Concert at Pima Community College West Campus' Proscenium Theatre from January 31 to February 2. This is presented in collaboration with Tucson Desert Song Festival, and features three performances:
  • Serenade - Considered a milestone in dance history, this is the first ballet created in America by George Balanchine. Choreography by George Balanchine.

  • Unsquare (premiere) - This musical journey brings American jazz musician Dave Brubeck's compositions to life. Choreography by Chieko Imada.

  • Recollections (premiere) - Turn-of-the-century American popular songs are performed live as part of the Tucson Desert Song Festival’s commemoration of American music. Choreography by Mark Schneider.
For more information, visit ballettucson.org

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Jeff Gardner

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Democratic Socialists of America

New chapter organizing now! Help us tilt the political conversation to the left via local activism. Thursdays.… More

@ Southside Presbyterian Church First Thursday of every month, 6:30-7:30 p.m. 317 W. 23rd St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, June 3 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. XOXO: Where to Rock Monday, June 3 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Arizona's Education Budget Increase: Too Little And Ten Years Too Late (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Claytoon of the Day: Freedom Gas (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: Avocado Boom Boom (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation