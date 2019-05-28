Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Has Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller Lost Her Chief of Staff?
By Jim Nintzel
on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 1:41 PM
Courtesy Arizona Daily Independent
Is there an opening in Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller's office?
Details are sketchy, but the ink was barely dry on last week's print edition (in which we introduced you to newly hired District 1 employees Tyler Mott and Bill Beard)
that we heard a rumor that Mott was no longer working for Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller.
Since Miller fancies herself a champion of transparency, we called her office to find out whether Mott, who had been serving as chief of staff, still had a job there. However, Beard would only tell us: "Any issues regarding HR have to go through HR."
That sounds like a non-confirmation confirmation to us, but we've gone ahead with the public-records request and we'll fill you in on what we find out.
In the meantime, if you see Tyler up on the 11th floor, let us know! Maybe he's just taking a long Memorial Day vacation and Miller hasn't fired yet another employee.
