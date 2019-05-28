The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Politics

Has Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller Lost Her Chief of Staff?

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge Is there an opening in Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller's office? - COURTESY ARIZONA DAILY INDEPENDENT
  • Courtesy Arizona Daily Independent
  • Is there an opening in Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller's office?
Details are sketchy, but the ink was barely dry on last week's print edition (in which we introduced you to newly hired District 1 employees Tyler Mott and Bill Beard) that we heard a rumor that Mott was no longer working for Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller.

Since Miller fancies herself a champion of transparency, we called her office to find out whether Mott, who had been serving as chief of staff, still had a job there. However, Beard would only tell us: "Any issues regarding HR have to go through HR."

That sounds like a non-confirmation confirmation to us, but we've gone ahead with the public-records request and we'll fill you in on what we find out.

In the meantime, if you see Tyler up on the 11th floor, let us know! Maybe he's just taking a long Memorial Day vacation and Miller hasn't fired yet another employee.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Jim Nintzel

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Yappy Hour at Playground Bar & Lounge

Yappy Hour at Playground Bar & Lounge @ Playground Bar and Lounge

Mondays. Continues through June 24

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

George Lopez

George Lopez has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 1 at AVA! Tickets dated 5/11/19 are not valid… More

@ AVA: Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheater Sat., June 1, 8-9:30 p.m. Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Tucson Village Farm's U-Pick Tuesdays Switch to Summer Hours (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. A Night of Vibes at Illegal Pete's (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Shake It For Trump (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Rep. Tom O'Halleran To Visit Oro Valley for Budget Workshop (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. 19 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: May 24 to 26 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation