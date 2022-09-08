Zia honors customers with its giveaways and t-shirt sale

Zia Records has brought back its Zia DayZ sales for a second consecutive year.

From Friday, Sept. 9, to Sunday, Sept. 11, Zia’s eight stores that span Phoenix, Las Vegas and Tucson will host a day of deals ranging from 20% off of almost everything in-store and online, goodie bag giveaways, triple Zia Rewards Points, limited edition Zia merchandise and exclusive vinyl releases.

“There’s a holiday for everything, it seems,” said Zia Records spokesperson Mary Papenhausen. “We wanted to celebrate our staff and our amazing customers. So, it was the day to stop and recognize them and say, thank you for everything they have done and for supporting us over the last 42 years.”

On Sept. 9, Zia will offer 20% off almost everything in-store and online — excluding sale-priced items and gaming consoles — for the first time.

As costs continue to rise on everyday goods like gasoline and groceries, Papenhausen said she believes that customers will be elated by this one-day-only discount.

“Things are very expensive,” she said. “So to be able to give a give back to our customers and kind of give them a break for a day and having people save money is important to us.”

Also on Friday, Zia and Wren House Brewing Company will launch an IPA titled “This Must Be the Place” — an ode to the Talking Heads song.

On Saturday, customers can score swag as Zia will sell a fan-voted T-shirt of a devil draped in a black cloak with an old-school logo printed below. With the T-shirt comes a free Zia super pack, which includes a tote bag, temporary tattoos and a sticker sheet.

In addition to the T-shirt, first 100 customers to purchase at each Zia Records location will receive a Zia Goodie Bag which could include a $50 gift card among other prizes.

Zia is rounding out the weekend by offering customers triple points on all purchases and trade-ins, which can eventually be redeemed for half off on items.

In addition to offering deals on merchandise all weekend long, Zia Records will also be accepting direct donations for the Arizona Humane Society, and Papenhausen teased that fans could also have the opportunity to get their hands on a new exclusive vinyl as early as Saturday. She said two exclusive vinyl records will be announced for pre-orders that week.

No matter which day customers flock in and out the door of Zia Records’ eight stores, Papenhausen relishes the opportunity to give back to Zia’s customers.

“I just really love how good it makes people feel and I just love the feeling that everybody’s excited,” she said. “To be able to be a business for 42 years and celebrate the people who made it happen, it’s always fun to be around people and get engaged.