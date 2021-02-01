Cinema Feature

Archives RSS

Monday, February 1, 2021

Cinema

Your Cinema Update: Two Movies: One Good, One Not So Good

Posted By on Mon, Feb 1, 2021 at 2:30 PM

A lot of great performances in two films released to cinemas this week. One of those films is very good, the other falls short.

Read below to find out which one is the winner...

SUPERNOVA
Now playing at Roadhouse Cinemas and Harkins, Tucson.


Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci make for 2020’s most endearing and convincing movie couple as Sam and Tusker, two men dealing with slowly but surely growing dementia that will claim one of their lives.

Writer-director Harry Macqueen scored a minor miracle when he got these two for his cast. Their ability to deliver the tears, the morbid humor, and the justifiable anger that comes with such a situation is powerfully evident in their performances. Released in limited scope last year so as to be qualified for award’s consideration, both of their names, and the film, should score a bunch of noms.

Sam (Firth), a concert pianist (Firth can actually play), and Tusker are first seen in an RV on holiday. When one of them gets lost walking their dog, the film’s true story is revealed, and it plays out in a way that is heartfelt and devastating.

This and 2020’s other great film on the subject of dementia—the Anthony Hopkins starrer The Father—are supreme bummers to watch, so be forewarned. They are also wonderfully executed and essential movies.

Firth and Tucci have never been this good before, and one of them has an Oscar. Sam and Tusker are a couple that will stay with you long after viewing the film. It’s one of 2020's best movies.

THE LITTLE THINGS

Trending

Pima County Library Announces Gregory McNamee as Writer In Residence
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 2: 238 New Deaths; Cases on a Decline but AZ Remains Nation’s Hot Spot; Variant Strains Remain a Concern
Claytoonz: Blockhead Legal Services
Vaccinating the homeless: Some have received doses, others await their turn
UA to Deliver 800 COVID-19 Vaccines a Day This Week
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Now playing at Roadhouse Cinemas and Harkins Tucson; also streaming on HBO Max



The HBO Max new policy of releasing films to theaters and streaming on the same day continues with this one from John Lee Hancock starring the Oscar trifecta of Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

Washington and Malek play a grizzled former detective turned sheriff’s deputy and a younger all-star investigator trying to crack the case of a serial killer. Leto plays a weirdo suspect.

Full text

next

Previous Post

Movie Roundup: Movies Continue to Stream and Play Outdoors at The Loft; a Stunning, Heartbreaking Film Starring Dakota Johnson and Case Affleck Screens at Harkins and Roadhouse Cinemas

About The Author

Bob Grimm

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Jan 28 - Feb 03

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation