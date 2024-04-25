You Can Now Buy Delta 9 Gummies Online (100% Legal)

Although delta-9 THC is a restricted substance, gummies made using hemp-derived delta-9 THC are federally legal in the United States, provided they contain less than 0.3% THC by weight.



Hemp-derived delta-9 gummies are more stimulating than those from marijuana, and the high fades around 20% faster. However, the effects are more or less the same.

Let’s look at the best legal delta-9 THC gummies on the market. We’ll also be discussing more about the cannabinoid, its effects, the laws surrounding it, and how to gauge dosage for different types of legal THC.

List of the Best Legal Delta-9 Gummies

You have to be selective when looking for delta-9 THC gummies. Low-quality products are a big problem in the cannabinoid industry, and not all gummies are as good as they're made out to be. It's important to do your research before purchasing anything online.

To help you speed up the process, here are the top delta-9 gummies to try this year:

The Area 52 UFO Max gummies are the strongest legal delta-9 THC gummies on the market.

Each gummy contains 15 mg of THC, 100 mg of CBD, and 5 mg of CBG. Although potent, Area 52 has increased the weight of the UFO Max gummies to ensure they abide by the Farm Bill's 0.3% delta-9 THC by weight requirement, making them federally legal in the United States.

Area 52 obtains the THC and CBD extracts for the UFO Max gummies from US-grown hemp using a supercritical CO2 extraction process. This results in a pure, high-quality extract that’s incredibly potent.

Each pack of UFO Max gummies contains 30 gummies (15 mg each) that are flavored with natural mango and terpenes from the popular cannabis strain “Green Crack.”

The UFO Max gummies aren’t the only product Area 52 offers. You’ll find a range of gummies, vapes, and pre-rolls for sale on the online store. A weaker variety of the UFO gummies (5 mg of delta-9 THC per gummy) is also available for people who are more sensitive to THC or want a gummy that’s less intense.

Product Specs:

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Potency (mg of THC per Gummy): 15 mg

Dose: 1 Gummy

Quantity Per Pack: 30

These gummies by Royal CBD are marketed for their CBD content, but contain a surprisingly high concentration of delta-9 THC as well. This is because they’re made with very high-grade hemp and are some of the most concentrated gummies on the market we’ve seen so far.

Each gummy delivers 25 mg of CBD and 5 mg of all-natural delta-9 THC. They also contain a high concentration of other trace cannabinoids, including CBN, CBC, CBG, and various cannabinoid acids (CBGA, CBDA, CBCA, and THCA).

The high CBD content, along with a calming blend of cannabis-derived terpenes, gives these gummies a balanced, calming action — making them a perfect choice for people sensitive to THC or those looking for a gummy to help them sleep.

Royal CBD has an excellent track record and is one of the oldest cannabinoid companies on the market right now.

Product Specs:

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Potency (mg of THC per Gummy): 5 mg

Dose: 1–3 Gummies

Quantity Per Pack: 30

3. Koi Delta-9 Gummies (Good for Beginners)





The Koi delta-9 gummies aren’t as potent as Area-52’s UFO Max. However, they’re a good low-cost option for beginners who don’t have a high tolerance to THC.

Each gummy contains a 2:1 blend of CBD and THC — 20 mg of CBD and 10 mg of delta-9 THC extracted from US-grown hemp. They come in bottles of 10, 20, or 60 gummies, allowing you to test the effects before purchasing a large amount or opting for a higher-potency one.

Koi’s delta-9 gummies come in a choice of five flavors including mango, lime, watermelon, strawberry, and blue-razz. A mixed variety pack containing all five flavors is also available in the 20 and 60-gummy bottles.

Product Specs:

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐

Potency (mg of THC per Gummy): 10 mg

Dose: 2 Gummies

Quantity Per Pack: 10, 20, or 60

4. Cycling Frog THC + CBD Gummies (Best for Microdosing)





Cycling Frog's delta-9 THC gummies contain 5 mg of hemp-derived THC and 25 mg of CBD. These gummies are the weakest on the list, but they deserve a spot for their quality.

If you’re interested in microdosing delta-9 THC and don’t want the hassle of splitting gummies in half, these are a good option. All of Cycling Frog’s gummies are vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. They use extracts obtained from US-grown hemp and all-natural, GMO-free ingredients.

The THC + CBD gummies come in packs of 10 or 40 and are available in mango & pineapple, watermelon, and huckleberry flavors.

Product Specs:

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Potency (mg of THC per Gummy): 5 mg

Dose: 2–4 Gummies

Quantity Per Pack: 10 or 40

What is Delta-9 THC?

Delta-9 THC (delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol) is the active component in cannabis. It's the primary cannabinoid that's responsible for the high associated with marijuana. There are over 100 different cannabinoids found in cannabis and one of around 20 different THC analogs.

It interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) by activating various CB1 receptors in the central nervous system, producing a euphoric, relaxing high, and boasts a range of therapeutic benefits.

Are Delta-9 Gummies Legal in the United States?

Yes, delta-9 THC gummies are legal in the United States as long as they are hemp-derived and contain less than 0.3% THC by weight. THC gummies made from cannabis may be legal in certain states due to local laws, but they remain federally illegal.

The 2018 Farm Bill states that hemp can be grown, and its products can be manufactured, sold, and consumed as long as they contain less than 0.3% THC.

Hemp flowers are inactive because of this low THC percentage. You’d have to consume a lot of the buds to induce any sort of high.

However, when gummies are made from hemp-derived THC, the weight of the gummy itself can be increased. Manufacturers can infuse the gummies with concentrated psychoactive doses of delta-9 as long as the THC doesn’t exceed more than 0.3% of the total gummy’s weight.

Effects of Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC

The effects of hemp-derived delta-9 THC are identical to those produced by cannabis-derived THC. Hemp-derived delta-9 gummies induce a high that’s typical of cannabis. If you’ve ever smoked weed or consumed cannabis edibles before, you’ll know what to expect.

Here are the common effects of delta-9 THC:

Altered perception

Enhanced sensory perception

Euphoria

Improved creativity

Increased appetite (the munchies)

Mood alterations

Relaxation

Time distortion

What’s the Dose of THC?



The psych oactive dose of THC depends on the type consumed. For delta-9 THC, a psychoactive dose is between 5 and 10 mg. For delta-8 THC, a psychoactive dose is 25 mg or more, and for the weaker delta-10 THC, it might take more than 40 mg to induce noticeable effects.

These ranges differ depending on a variety of factors, such as body weight, tolerance, and individual sensitivity. If you're new to THC, regardless of the type, start with a low dose and gradually increase if needed until you reach the desired effects.

Here's the typical dose for a person weighing 120 lb (55 kg) to 200 lb (90 kg).

Dose for Delta-9 THC:

Light High: 2–5 mg

Moderate High: 5–10 mg

Strong High: 10–15 mg

Dose for Delta-8 THC Dose:

Light High: 8–15 mg

Moderate High: 17–30 mg

Strong High: 32–55 mg

Dose for Delta-10 THC:

Light High: 10–25 mg

Moderate High: 32–55 mg

Strong High: 55–75 mg

Frequently Asked Questions: Delta 9 THC Gummies

Curious to learn more about delta-9 THC and other legal cannabinoid edibles?

Have a read through the answers to these commonly asked questions:

1. What does the delta in delta-9 or delta-8 THC stand for?

The "delta" in delta-8 and delta-9 THC refers to the position of a double bond in the chemical structure of the THC molecule. Specifically, it indicates the location of the double bond on the carbon chain of the molecule. In delta-8 THC, the double bond is on the eighth carbon atom, while in delta-9 THC, it's on the ninth carbon atom. This slight difference in chemical structure leads to different psychoactive effects and potency between the two compounds.

2. What Age Must You Be to Purchase Delta-9 THC Gummies?

Any reputable cannabinoid supplement brand will ask visitors for age verification upon entry to their online store. During checkout, you’ll need proof of age to make a purchase. Any company that doesn’t do this is unethical and shouldn’t be trusted.

The legal age to purchase delta-9 THC gummies and other THC-infused products varies depending on the country.

In the United States, you must be 21 or older to purchase delta-9 gummies legally. In Canada, you must be at least 19 to purchase cannabis or hemp-derived THC gummies. In the United Kingdom and most of Europe, you must be 18 years or older to buy hemp-derived THC gummies.

3. Does Delta-9 From Hemp Show Up on Drug Tests?

Yes. Delta-9 THC from hemp is identical to delta-9 THC from cannabis; therefore, it will produce a positive result on a drug test if you use it enough in a small amount of time.

The results depend on how much THC was used, how long before the test it was used, and the regularity of use. The type of test will also affect the chances of producing a positive result.

Delta-9 THC is detectable in the saliva glands for 12 to 30 hours after the last use.

Delta-9 THC is detectable in the blood for 3 to 30 days.

Delta-9 THC can be found in urine samples for up to 30 days after the last use.

Delta-9 THC can be found in hair follicle samples for 90 days.

4. What Other Legal Cannabinoids Get You High?

Delta-9 THC isn’t the only legal hemp-derived cannabinoid that's capable of inducing psychoactive effects. Several other THC analogs can also cause a high similar to delta-9. Most produce milder psychoactive effects but are enjoyable in higher doses or for those sensitive to THC.

Here are a few commonly used legal THC analogs:

Delta-7 THC

Delta-8 THC

Delta-10 THC

THCA

HHC

Any synthetic or semi-synthetic form of THC is illegal in the United States, including THC-O and HHC-O.

5. How Should I Store My THC Gummies to Keep Them Fresh?

To maximize the shelf life and maintain the potency of your THC gummies, store them in a cool, dark place away from direct sunlight. Keeping them in an airtight container will also help to preserve their quality by preventing exposure to air, which can degrade THC over time.

6. Can I Travel With THC Gummies?

Traveling with THC gummies within a region where they are legal is generally permissible. However, crossing state or international borders can be risky due to varying laws on cannabis and hemp-derived products. Always check the laws of both the departure and arrival locations to avoid legal issues. This includes all types of THC, including delta-8 THC gummies.

7. How Long Does It Take for THC Gummies to Kick In?

The onset time for delta-9 THC gummies can vary depending on several factors, including your metabolism, the dosage, and whether you've eaten recently. Typically, the effects can begin to manifest anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours after ingestion. It's advisable to start with a low dose and wait at least 2 hours before consuming more to assess the effects.