This week: Buzz band Illiterate Light glows with promise... Dr. Dre Day celebrates West Coast hip-hop... Destroyer hits Club Congress... And Friday night is off the hook with the likes of Brother Ali, Charlie Pride, Steele Pulse, the Chieftans y mucho mas. Read on...

Mark Your Calendars

Thursday, Feb. 20

The Black Market Trust

Let's swing! Mayhem ensues when The Black Market Trust cut loose their infectious brand of traditional vocal-driven jazz at Club Congress... DJ Mijito presides over Order of The Owl IV: Goth Night. At Owls Club... Hey, Bucko! bring their eclectic blend of spaghetti western/folk/blues to Tap + Bottle Downtown... This edition of Ladytowne Live—your favorite local feminist variety show—welcomes guests: Adiba Nelson, Ashley La Russa, Stells Di Rossi and Misty Tea. With a set of alternative fusion by Method to the Madness. At Club Congress... Check out new art installations celebrating black women as part of Black History Month while shaking it to live DJ sets for a Silent Disco. At MOCA Tucson... A taste of Spain in downtown Tucson? Alternating weekly, singer-songwriters Amanda Rochelle and Natalie Pohanic shall serenade for Tapas & Tonics. In the lounge at the AC Hotel Tucson... Vocalist John Ronstadt joins Jed Parades' Jazz Trio. At The Coronet... Esteemed pianist Elliot Jones hosts Piano Bar Thursdays. At The Dusty Monk Pub... Pulling fresh finds out of the crates, Wooden Tooth Records DJ Night continues. At Che's Lounge...

Friday, Feb. 21

Brother Ali: Friday, Feb. 21 @ 191 Toole

Many of activist/rhymesayer Brother Ali's lyrics cry out against racial inequality and slavery, criticizing the United States' political system. "I started beatboxing when I was 7," he told Huck magazine. "Eventually, that led to me falling in love with the words." In 2007, the music video for "Uncle Sam Goddamn"—a rebuke of America's checkered past and latter-day economic slavery—quickly gained the attention of the Department of Homeland Security, who froze a money transfer to his record label. Brother Ali spits the The Undisputed Truth. At 191 Toole... From 1953-'58, country music superstar Charlie Pride pitched for the Memphis Red Sox of the American Negro League before becoming RCA Records best-selling recording artist since Elvis Presley. Pride croons at Desert Diamond Casino... Formed in a UK boys school in 1975, Steele Pulse's first release for Island Records was "Ku Klux Klan," a chastisement at the evils of racism. Bearing witness to the accelerating negativity of global affairs, these reggae legends return with a vengeance. At the Rialto Theatre... Formed in Dublin in 1963, The Chieftans first gained prominence in America in '75 when their otherworldly Irish folk music—in particular the love theme "The Women of Ireland"—appeared on Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon soundtrack. Led by Paddy Moloney's Uilleann pipes, The Chieftains give an Irish goodbye at The Fox Theatre... Erstwhile member of Green on Red and The Pedestrians, singer-songwriter Van Christian brings his hard roots sound to Saint Charles Tavern. Flanked by The Minds and Loren Dircks... Australian Wildlife Relief Benefit Concert sees L.A. indie rockers Sorry Party and locals Dirt Friends play for a cause. Donations to aid WIRES Wildlife Rescue. At Gentle Ben's... Most immigrants who come to the United States with dreams of a better life end up scraping by. For Norteño musician to California as teenager, that dream is now a reality: Six of his songs have charted in the Top 40 on Billboard Regional Mexican charts. Kanales is at Club 4th Avenue... The dance floor may spontaneously combust. Funky Bonz and Santa Pachita provide the catalyst. At Monterey Court... Singer-songwriter Jacob Acosta and harpist Hannah Blair Akins perform at Sand-Reckoner... It's all ages fun at The Rock. Manhigh, Bury Me Alive, Pyrotechnica, Lethean, Elyzian, Ash To Dust and By the Gods perform epic feats... Featuring an ever revolving cast of esteemed pickers, Freddy Parish's monthly residency, Dry 'n' Dusty, takes the listener on a musical journey from Bakersfield to the Appalachian Mountains. At El Crisol... The Desert Blooms with the acoustic guitar-driven sounds of the Paul Opocensky Project. At Sentinel Peak Brewing Company East... Paying tribute to the greatest rock 'n' roll party band ever: Van Halen. Mean Streets offer a verisimilitude of the real thing. At Encore. Taken By Drones kicks things off... Modern jazz and psychedelic dance music collide. The Paper Airplanes Project is ready for takeoff. At Crooked Tooth Brewing Company... Phoenix Latin-tinged reggae rockers Fayuca's music has played on MTV, Univision and FOX Sports. Their instrumental track "La Venganza" was chosen by director Robert Rodriguez as the title theme to El Rey Network's Matador. At The Hut with Desert Fish and SYNRG... DJs M Rocka and Century blast Latin hip-hop, trap, reggaeton and cumbia. Lengua Latin Dance Party at Cobra Arcade... Legion: The darkness continues. DJ Black Flagg drops a megaton of industrial, EBM, Goth and synth-pop. At Surly Wench Pub... Spinning the best of Southern hip-hop, DJs Jahmar and Quise pay Tribute to Pimp C. At Mr. Head's Art Gallery and Bar... DJ Hart + Friends celebrate four years of dropping heat. At Batch...

Saturday, Feb. 22

David Russell: Saturday, Feb. 22 @ Holsclaw Hall

In short order, Virginia-based indie/folk rock duo Illiterate Light's ascent has taken them from small-town organic farmers to Atlantic Records signees. Mixing together vibrant indie rock and postmodern confusion, laced with subtle streams of psychedelia, their self-titled debut album earned them a spot on NPR's Slingshot: Artists to watch list with the advisory: "Sure to do big things in 2020." At 191 Toole... Sampling from different genres, this UK electronic music producer has amassed a catalogue of bass heavy dance floor anthems. Tisoki brings the North American Tour to Gentle Ben's. With special guest Minesweepa... Pucker up. Rising country singer Michael Ray promises to "Kiss You in the Morning." At Desert Diamond Casino... In a special matinee Rodeo Week performance, Western Grammy winners Riders In The Sky perform on the Plaza stage at Hotel Congress. ... Santa Pachita are up on the rooftop at Playground Bar & Lounge. Their highly danceable, horn-propelled Latin fusion raining down... Exploring the Dark Corners of the Night, indie pop/folk singer-songwriter Joshua McCormack and The Suspense of Oro Valley (via Schererville, Indiana) are at John Henry's (just possibly Tucson's newest cocktail bar downtown)... World renowned for his superb musicianship, this grammy-winning classical guitarist was inducted into the Guitar Foundation of America's Hall of Fame in 2018. Tucson Guitar Society presents David Russell. At Holsclaw Hall... Bryan Thomas Parker & Friends are at Saint Charles Tavern... With flamenco, tango and Afro-Cuban rhythms to seduce and draw one in, Cuban Night, featuring Acerekó, continues. At Crooked Tooth Brewing Co... Prepare to be dazzled. Metallists Stands With Fists presents a 3-D Glow Show. With The Ruin, Sworn Apart and W.O.R.M. At Encore... With one foot in the '60, the other in the '70s, Muskhog play "dirty rock 'n' roll." At Che's Lounge. Pigmy Death-Ray and Technical Difficulties contribute to the filth... Accompanied by up-right bassist Thøger Lund and vibraphonist Ben DeGain, Parisian guitarist Gabriel Naim Amor entertains in the courtyard at Mercado san Agustin... Vocalist/violinist Heather Hardy, and her quintet, A Taste of Jazz, return to Monterey Court... Led by vocalist Amy Virnelson, Soul Essentials perform classic and modern R&B and soul. In the Tropico Lounge at Casino Del Sol... The Rock transforms into a '90s Dance Club. DJs spin bangers by NSYNC, Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys and more to "rock your body right" all night long... The Three Corners Tour brings "cage-free" rock 'n' rollers Le Trebuchet to Sky Bar. With Dead West, Cosmic Cowboys and Tonight's Sunshine... "Bow wow wow, yippy yo, yippy yay..." Yes, it's Dr. Dre Day Tucson 2020: A celebration of West Coast Hip-Hop. DJs Alias, Bonus, SmashLames and Herm spin West Coast and P-Funk classics. Jivin' Scientists slam out the bangers live. It all goes down at La Cocina... The Hustle is Critical Tour brings West Coast MC Jon Black, with his signature brand of flow, lyricism and hard-hitting beats, to Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Trahma, Benny Loc, REY, Dienamik, Psypiritual and BIG 520 share the mic...

Sunday, Feb. 23

Golden Boots

From Maui, bringing their unique island sound to the mainland, Maoli (in Hawaiian meaning "native") Rock Easy. At 191 Toole. Island soul-infused poppers CRSB open... Deeply rooted in the history of orchestral percussion, this trio founded at the University of Georgia, seeks to preserve and expand upon traditions. Lineage Percussion perform at Berger Performing Arts Center... From Rennes, France, armed with only a guitar and an old rhythm machine, Sébastien Thoreux is the one man band, Wonderboy. He shares the stage with Golden Boots and Gene Tripp. On the back patio at Che's Lounge... Freddy Parish traces back the roots of country music through old time, bluegrass, Appalachian Folk and honky tonk. At The Coronet... Singer-songwriters Dylan LeBlanc and Anthony da Costa tell stories without judging the characters. At Club Congress...

Monday, Feb. 24

What started as a solo home-recording project in the '90s morphs with each new album. Destroyer bends genres at Club Congress. Singer/multi-instrumentalist Eleanor Friedberger (The Fiery Furnaces) is up first...

Tuesday, Feb. 25

click to enlarge

Drawing from her multi-ethnic (French/Chinese/American) heritage, Jessica Fichot creates an intoxicating multilingual fusion of French chanson, 1940s Shanghai jazz, gypsy swing and international folk. Full of intrigue and playfulness, this chanteuse takes her audience on a trans-world journey. At Green Valley Social Center... Breaking gender norms, Ezra Furman performs Twelve Nudes. At 191 Toole... Hosted by harpist Paul Green, The Second Annual Blues Harmonica Showcase features Bob Corritore with Dave Riley and Robert Jackson. At Monterey Court... Celebrate Mardi Gras on Fat Tuesday at Westbound. Backup Brass Band, Tucson High Jazz Band and DJ Apple & Banana keep the party going. Emcee Funkle Sam hosts this family-friendly event...

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Magnitude: Wednesday, Feb. 26 @ Club Congress

Led by guitar monster Zakk Wylde, heavy metallists Black Label Society play their Grimmest Hits. At Rialto Theatre... North Carolina hardcorists Magnitude do weighty things. At Club Congress. With guests... Master of strings, Wally Lawder with Mike Markowitz perform as part of Lookout Tucson Singer-Songwriter Series. In the Lookout Bar & Grille. At Westward Look Resort...

Thursday, Feb. 27

From humble beginnings in Fort Worth, propelled by hits like "Novocaine" and "Oh My Dear Lord," The Unlikely Candidates now find themselves living the dream as major label indie rockers. At 191 Toole... A night of punky pop and emo goodness awaits. The Rare Occasions with special guests Stripes, Carnival and The Sinks explode in a rainbow of sugary flavor. At Club Congress...

In Memoriam

For more than two decades, Matthew Lanik (aka Tranceducer) was a vital part of the Arizona underground EDM scene. A true music lover, Lanik rose through the ranks to become one of Tucson's premier electro house, UK hard house and progressive trance DJs. Amassing a faithful following, Tranceducer became a staple at raves, held coveted residencies in clubs and spun opening sets for national acts: DJ Dan, Christopher Lawrence, Keoki, Charles Feelgood, Jon Bishop and others. Remembering Matt Tranceducer Lanik takes place on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 191 Toole. Tarzan, 2 Phat Pat, Rhinox, J King and Whiteboi pay musical homage...

Shout Out

Legendary punk/art rocker and Patti Smith's longtime guitarist Oliver Ray with Gabriel Sullivan present Out Passed Nowhere (Royal Oakie Records, 2019), Ray's solo debut album, a collection of folk and rock, with psychedelic overtones, years in the making. "This album stands as testament to all those miles of road traveled." On Saturday, Feb. 22. At El Crisol... Blues guitar icon Carvin Jones says of Caleb's Spirit, "These boys opened up for me in Tucson and Phoenix, they brought the heavy soulful blues." Caleb's Spirit celebrate an album release. At House of Bards. They are joined by The Cobras...

On The Horizon

Puerto Rican singer Ile rose to fame as part of Calle 13—one of the most prominent Spanish-language hip-hop acts of the last decade. Her second solo album, Almadura, switches from ballads to rhythmic propulsion while embracing the soundscape of protest. It is at once an ode to her homeland and a plea for political action. Like the tattoo emblazoned on her right wrist, "Canta y Olvida Tu Dolor" (sing and forget your sorrow), she promises to do just that. On Friday, Feb. 28. At 191 Toole... Perhaps best known for his early work with The Fabulous Thunderbirds, this Texas guitar legend has been hailed by Guitar Player as a "virtual guitar deity." That's right. On Sunday, March 1, Jimmie Vaughan brings his sharp retro style to the Rialto Theatre... Also, on Sunday, March 1, "The Silverback Gorilla," Bay Area underground rapper Ramirez trucks the Liquid Sunshine Tour into 191 Toole, itching for "40z and Shorties..."

