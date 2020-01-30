Mark your calendars...

Thursday, Jan. 30

Comprised of violist Wil B. and violinist Kev Marcus, this edgy duo focuses on overcoming stereotypes. Black Violin break down cultural barriers. At Centennial Hall... Highlighting non-binary artistry, Femmes & Thems features Pearl Earl, garage psych rockers (with great big harmony vocals and a dash of camp) from Denton, Texas. At Club Congress. Followed by the spring 2020 installment of Opti Club, which sees special guest Xochique join resident DJs H.R. Guerin and Lance Fairchild behind the decks. At Club Congress... After dropping out of college and setting his job as a welder aside, this singer-songwriter's career began to take flight. Sam Riggs tracks Red Dirt country onto the stage. At the Rock... Arizona Friends of Chamber Music present the Killer B's performing American Song: From Amy Beach to the Beach Boys. A program that reflects the hopes and struggles of 20th century Americans. At Crowder Hall... UG Late Night #006 features Jae Tilt, Benny Loc & Cass, Pariah Pete, Zeus and more. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery... Straddling the cultural divide, singer-songwriter Oscar Fuentes and blues singer/violinist Heather Hardy sing songs in English and Español. At Tap + Bottle-Downtown... In the tradition of Bob Wills and Earl Scruggs, The Titan Valley Warheads are coming out to play. At Monterey Court... From Mozart to original Tango compositions, rogue violinist Samantha Bounkeua and pianist Russell Ronnebaum perform an evening of delightful classical violin and piano duets. At The Coronet... For Those About to Rock We Salute You. Noise Pollution: The AC-DC Experience will shake you all night long. In the Paradiso Lounge at Casino Del Sol... A taste of Spain in downtown Tucson? Alternating weekly, singer-songwriters Amanda Rochelle and Natalie Pohanic shall serenade for Tapas & Tonics. In the lounge at the AC Hotel Tucson... Something new, something old or something forgotten. Wooden Tooth Records DJ Set pops off with guest DJs Tommy Larkins & Dimitri Manos trolling the crates, pulling out the deep cuts and dance hits. On the patio at Che's Lounge...

Friday, Jan. 31

EDM and jam band enthusiasts take heed. Dubbed "The Crown Jewel of the Southwest Festival Scene" by Huffington Post, the Gem & Jam Festival 2020 kicks off its thirteenth installment at the Pima County Fairgrounds. This year's synthesis of jam bands, EDM, cutting-edge sound and lighting includes: Tipper, Big Gigantic, The Floozies, Twiddle, Billy Strings, supergroup TH3 (featuring members of The String Cheese Incident), Thriftworks, Manic Focus, Dirtwire, Desert Hearts Takeover, Desert Dwellers, Bluetech, Buku and many more. Visit gemandjamfestival.com for all the details... His playing style interweaves the folkloric music of Greece, Spain and Latin America with pop sensibilities. Celebrated guitarist Pavlo blows "Besos Mediterreano" at the Fox Theatre... Chakalo provide the soundtrack for Día de las Luchas. Briny, spandex-clad luchadores top the bill. At the Rialto Theatre... In their only Tucson show of 2020, deathcore collective Decayer are set to shoot a video. Before The Silence are making their highly anticipated debut. Stands With Fists, Fire Glass, Dedwin and Creating The Scene add a "Twist of Cane" into the metallic cauldron until it spills over. At The Rock... Pieta Brown has been hailed by the BBC as "a self-styled poetess, folk goddess and country waif," while David Huckfelt's music functions as a darkly poetic canticle to protect all things vulnerable and sublime. Together these former Tucsonans share the stage at El Crisol Bar... Shit Knife, Lone Control and Sherbet & Champagne do sordid things. At the Surly Wench Pub... Modern house connoisseur Dillon Nathaniel manipulates frequencies. At Gentle Ben's...

Saturday, Feb. 1

After a long hiatus, in the wake of a scandal involving accusations of sexual coercion in 2017, Pinegrove seek to earn back fans' trust. At Club Congress. Lake lends support... This modern violin quartet transform the music of Metallica, Led Zeppelin, AC-DC and others into something uniquely their own. Femmes Of Rock dazzle at The Fox Theatre... Wolf Parade's latest album Thin Mind (Sub Pop, 2020) was recorded in an old stone barn in the woods while employing '80s synthesizers to create a future-forward sound. Hear what it sounds like live at 191 Toole. Fellow Canadian indie-rockers Land of Talk open... "The Godfather of British Blues," elder statesman John Mayall will play the Rialto Theatre. Local blues titan Tom Walbank takes to the stage first... Arizona Opera presents one of the most gifted and distinguished tenors of his generation, Matthew Polenzani, accompanied by pianist Christopher Cano perform at Holsclaw Hall... Progressive hard rockers YYNOT bring Resonance to The Rock... Tucson Kitchen Musicians presents Grammy nominated Americana/roots artists Wood & Wire. With special guests Ryanhood. At El Casino Ballroom... From Santa Fe, country-tinged garage poppers Clementine Was Right wheel The Lightning & Regret Tour to The Boxyard. With Moontrax and Tonight's Sunshine... From Palestine, Texas, Blacktop Mojo's fiery blend of hard-driving Southern Rock will ignite EncoreTucson en fuego... In a program that focuses on the lowest pitched brass instrument, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra presents Tubalicious. At Catalina Foothills High School... It's a garage rock extravaganza with The Rebel Set, The Sound Station and Gutter Town. At Sky Bar... In the tradition of narrative country music, capturing the poignancy and melodrama, James Woodruss (aka Adam Frumhoff) performs select Songs and Sonnets of William Shakespeare. At El Crisol Bar... Playing a mix of rockabilly, country and rock 'n' roll, the inimitable Al Foul Trio raise the dust in the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin...

Sunday, Feb. 2

The Kinda Cool Quintet plays brisk post-war jazz sorta awesomely. At Monterey Court...

Monday, Feb. 3

Texas ska punks Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, Muddle of Pud (crusty stoner metal), BYOM (hardcore punk) and Perish (powerviolence) stir up the status quo. At Blacklidge Community Collective...

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Dishing dirt about the most unforgettable moments—from a neighbor's pet pig barging in during a sexy hook-up, to being proposed to just hours after being discharged from the psych ward. Andrea Gibson slams into 191 Toole... Playing fast, infectious punk, Dogleg strap on their "Jetpacks" and communicate in a "Modern Language." At Club Congress. Annie Jump Cannon, Zenny Cake and Born Without Bones lend support... Taco Techno Tuesdays sees DJ Starkill banging EDM. At Batch Cafe & Bar...

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Adroitly capturing the romanticism of a bygone era with his voice and bluesy jazz guitar phrasing, Jasper Bones croons at the Rialto Theatre. Royaljag are up first...

Thursday, Feb. 6

From Montreal, this aggressive electronic trio mashes together electro, bass and dubstep beats with atmospheric visuals to create a dark sci-fi aesthetic. Explore "New Worlds" with Black Tiger Sex Machine. At the Rialto Theatre. Australian DJ/producer Blanke and the otherworldly bass of Vampa set the tone... Emerging from the City of Brotherly Love's punk scene in 2011, these "Philly coffee shop rockers" quickly left the grit and anti-authoritarian ethos behind. Grayscale bring the Nella Vita Tour to 191 Toole. From the permafrost of Lansing, Michigan, emo-punks Hot Mulligan, WSTR and Lurk heat things up first... This ancient form of spiritual chanting developed in sixth-century India. Savitur lead an evening of Kirtan. At Solar Culture Gallery...

Shout Out

Her impassioned "Southwestern gothic soul" conveys a modern sense of urgency through traditional music. Songstress Just Najima celebrates the release of Queenie, her debut album. Flor De Nopal, Jaime J. Soto and Jeena Doucure provide musical, drag and burlesque performances. The Apocalypse Cabaret explodes with fabulousness on Friday, Jan. 31. At Club Congress... Also, on Friday, Jan. 31. Describing their sound as "dreamy, creamy indie grooves," The Rifle commemorate the release of their latest full-length Honeyden (Burger Records, 2020) with a bash. At 191 Toole. Weekend Lovers and Casanova will bring party favors...

