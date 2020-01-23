Shout outs to Trees Speak and Steff and the Articles...Indie/folk punks temper pessimism with small pockets of love and grace... "Austin's art-rock punk mothertruckers" lead us into the Godless Void... And so much more. Read on...

Mark your calendars...

Thursday, Jan. 23

click to enlarge DOMS: Thursday, Jan. 23 @ 191 Toole

Extra, Extra. It's a punk rock party. Burger Records recording artists Soda Boys are "All Jammed Up." Watch them flail about at Sky Bar. Phoenix garage punks DOMS—who Don Bolles (Germs/Ariel Pink) describes as, "So powerful. So Cool"—and homies, local provocateurs, Lenguas Largas form a phalanx... Propelled by sound and vision, Reveal: A debut of burlesque performances tantalizes the senses. With special guest entertainers from Tucson Libertine League. At 191 Toole... Melding Americana, hip-hop and sample-based electronics with soulful lyricism, Nocturnal Theory promises to "Set Our Bodies On Fire." At Club Congress. Reggae rockers Desert Fish and Viane share the stage... Their music is a smooth blend of Hollywood, Broadway, R&B and soul. Silk and Soul is a musical husband and wife duo comprised of soprano Arlette and pianist Mark. In the Lookout Bar & Grille at Westward Look Resort... Like a tropical hurricane on a trajectory to level all in its path, Miss Olivia and the Interlopers hit land at Tap + Bottle-Downtown... "Sing-a-long, drink-a-long." Elliot Jones hosts Piano Bar 2020. At The Dusty Monk Pub... Learning to increase sight from the third eye, "prog-adelic" rockers Still Life Telescope and Southbound Pilot expand consciousness at The Boxyard...

Friday, Jan. 24

click to enlarge Naim's A Jazz Trio

"No Justice, No Peace, No Hope." Piecing together an album reflective of the present, Good Luck Everybody (2020) is "pessimistic and sad, with small pockets of love and grace." Despite an aversion to writing political songs, songwriter Sean Bonnette expands on the underlying theme, "Basic human connection is the path to our collective return to sanity." Phoenician indie/folk punks AJJ—skirted by the irrepressible Tacocat and The Exbats—usher in the "New World." At 191 Toole... From the City of Angels—spinning a ridiculously fun blend of danceable indie rock interspersed with live elements and special guest performers—Electric Feels is an experiential party with a festival feel. At the Rialto Theatre... Windows into Song is a program of sacred music by Rossini, Respighi and the world premiere of Vokas Animo by Tucson composer Robert Lopez-Hanshaw. It points the spotlight on soprano Federica Lombardi, who made her Metropolitan Opera debut in January 2019. She joins conductor José Luis Gomez and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. At Tucson Music Hall... A "night of rock under the stars" awaits. Country-western/psych rockers, Jim McGuinn & The Cosmic Cowboys and Pocket Sand—as popularized by King of The Hills' Dale Gribble—fend off any would-be assaulters. With Abes Bones. At SkyBar... Musical shapeshifter Jacob Acosta's music ranges from the bucolic to the blue-collared. Hear the sounds of the expansive desert. At Harbottle Brewing Company... "Love, love is a verb." This installment of NiteCall finds resident DJ Mijito + special guest Tristan Iseult (Lilith) pit Massive Attack and Sneaker Pimps against Portishead and Tricky in a trip-hop battle royale. At R Bar... The Dead of Winter Fest is an annual heavy metal festival with showcases in Tucson, Kingman, Flagstaff and Phoenix that benefits local youth music programs. This year's lineup: Cutthroat Gorgeous, Scattered Guts, Adavant, Deadspawn, Shadows of Algol, Pain Patterns and Despair. A portion of the proceeds to benefit Keep Children Rockin'. At The Rock... With a focus on classics, Naim's A Jazz Trio is at El Crisol. Makes a perfect pairing for date night... Club Z sees local tech house bad bois, Low Audi0 and ZAW, dropping that heat. At Zen Rock...

Saturday, Jan. 25

click to enlarge Tom Walbank

With a keen eye for detail—from spot-on renditions handpicked from the Beatles extensive catalog to a stage show with costume changes reflecting every era of their career—The Fab Four tip a velvet hat. At the Fox Theatre... A "New Consciousness for a New World." A new late night experience. The Techno Alliance V1.0 features special guest WYGHT (DarkBlack Records). This hard techno artist's tracks landed on Umek's "Behind The Iron Curtain" podcast, Binary Hertz and charted on Beatport. With sets by local turntablists: Chris Miranda, Lunarfluxx, Toby Roberts, Justin Silva and Cat Child. Rave into the morning. At Solar Culture Gallery... Arguably, "rock's newest supergroup"—comprised of Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English), Tim Gaines (Stryper), Joey Tafolla (Jag Panzer) and Kevin Goocher (Omen)—Of Gods & Monsters make their first Arizona appearance. At EncoreTucson... Holding steady after 35 years, reggae institution Neon Prophet demonstrate just "How The West Was Won." At Chicago Bar... No two shows could ever be the same. Landing somewhere between David Lynch, Ennio Moriccone and Earth, the high desert-noir of The GRAL Brothers perform alongside absurdist, lo-fi folk/pop/rock deconstructionists Golden Boots. At El Crisol... Spinning new wave, gothic and industrial, DJ Stubbie upholds three generations of delicious infamy. Fineline Revisited At Surly Wench Pub... From Bozeman, Montana, vocal centric electro/soul duo Dash promise to have you "out on the dance floor, rocking out to the unknown." At Sky Bar. Locals Juju Fontaine and Moontrax add sass to the lineup... From the island province of Newfoundland, Canada, lo-fi singer-songwriter Aaron Powell aka Fog Lake creates music that's been described as "a complex collage of nebulous angst and heartfelt nostalgia." At Club Congress. With NYC's Foxes in Fiction and Video James... Blue-collar singer-songwriter Paul Opocensky tells stories of love, loss and redemption through song. At Borderlands Brewing Company... "Up on the Roof." Latin fusionists Santa Pachita make bodies cha, cha, cha. At Playground Bar and Lounge... "In Living Hell." Pyrate Punx presents an all ages punk rock extravaganza. Social Conflict, The Afraid, Conflict Resolution and Drizzle rebel against dullness. At Spark Project Collective... "Soul, blues and funky fun." It's a dance party with Little House of Funk. It's like "WD-40 for the hips, Baby!" In the clubhouse at El Rio Golf Course... In honor of this 4th Avenue venues' 1st Anniversary, Hank "Cry 'em All" Topless performs a solo set of his not so "Happy Time Blues." At The Boxyard... This English blues harpist/guitarist plays guitar like a drum. "I play the harmonica like a drum as well, very rhythmically. If I get too far from the rhythm, I know I am doing something wrong." Tom Walbank stays on point. In the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin... ¡Qué candela! Acerekó performs Afro-Cuban/jazz at Crooked Tooth Brewing... Waxing poetic, Chicago indie folksters Barefoot on Bumblebees sing "Songs That No One Knows." At Irene's Holy Doughnuts. Backed Hairbrain and Stripes...

Sunday, Jan. 26

click to enlarge Hnak Topless

It started informally, "...just getting together and doing some picking," says vocalist Todd Sheaffer. Shortly thereafter, on the strength of their five song demo they landed a spot at the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Festival before even playing their first gig. But, what kind of music is this? Afterall, they use amplifiers and drums; Instrumentation considered anathema by many in the bluegrass world. "Souped-up string band," Railroad Earth perform at the Rialto Theatre. The familiar yet innovative sounds of Marty O'Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra stir up the dust first... Beware of the Green Fairy's bite. Songs of heartbreak, romance and light are on the menu when For Love or Absinthe perform at the Royal Sun Lounge... Leading the funeral dirge, Sworn Apart, No Paradise, Flying Half Full and Rich Young pay respect to the music of Type O Negative and Carnivore. At The Rock... With its origins deeply rooted in the Gypsy culture of Spain, this traditional art form presents the interactions between song, dance and guitar, executed atop a percussive wooden platform. Tablao Flamenco perform at El Crisol... Country blues guitarist Christopher T. Stevens leads the congregation at the Last Sunday Revival. At Tap + Bottle-Downtown... PD Ronstadt & The Co. tag team with Sweet Ghosts in a mellifluous lucha libre of sorts. At Monterey Court... Smash the winter chill with the psycho/post-country sounds of Hank Topless & The Dead Horsemen. On the patio at Che's Lounge... Tipping a hat to the music of Jerry Garcia, Legion of Mario presides over Sunday church. At The Hut... No matter what size, Tiny House of Funk will make you "Shake, shake, shake...Shake yo' booty." At Public Brewhouse...

Monday, Jan. 27

click to enlarge And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead

On the heels of the release of their tenth studio album, X: The Godless Void and Other Stories (Dine Alone Records, 2020), "Austin's art-rock punk mothertruckers," ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead—their moniker taken from an ancient Mayan ritual chant—unleash their trademark guitar soaked high drama and "Caterwaul." At 191 Toole. Flanked by the "almost comforting yet distinctly uneasy" alt-rock of Phoenix's Twin Ponies and Tucson's Then When... This Way Lies Madness. Reemerging after shedding skin, The Revival Tour brings metallists Bleed The Sky and Skinlab into The Rock... Ravinia Steans Music Institute's Singers in Recital perform as part of Tucson Desert Song Festival. At Holsclaw Hall... Postmodern American songster Peter Dalton Ronstadt backed by a cast of Tucsonenses are at the Chicago Bar...

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Named after the personification of a Hindu god—the destroyer of ego and ultimately the universe—this Portland quartet have been chasing worldly illusion, while altering brain chemistry, since 2006, with their fey brand of psychedelic garage rock. The Shivas promise a bombastic, explosive and communal Rock 'n' Roll experience. At Club Congress... UA Presents baritone Thomas Hampson. Examining the role of core American values such as freedom and brotherhood, Song of America: Beyond Liberty takes the audience through centuries of songs, anecdotes, historical monologues and poetry readings. Featuring pianist Lara Downes. At Centennial Hall... "Cum on Feel the Noize." From New York, instrumental power math duo Shake The Baby Til the Love Comes Out, bring Growth and Healing Through Bringing Others Down (2019) to Blacklidge Community Collective. Experimental/noise rockers Kyrge and RNA help to charge the air...

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Citizens of the world, currently calling Shanghai home. There latest Pulled Apart by Horses (2019) was inspired by the attempted-but-failed dismemberment of Peruvian rebel leader Tupac Amaru II by Spanish colonial authorities in the 18th century. Alpaca thrash till death at Club Congress. Copper Magma, Demon Grass and Stone Witch join in the uprising... He is not just an award-winning fiddle player. Performing solo on acoustic guitar, Billy Shaw Jr. sings at the Cowpony Bar... Cruisin' For A Bluesin', Tucson blues institution, Bad News Blues Band have their dukes up. At Chicago Bar... Drawing from a magic hat filled with the music of the Grateful Dead, classic rock and reggae, singer/guitarist Dan Stein & Friends are at Irene's Holy Donuts...

Thursday, Jan. 30

click to enlarge Black Violin

Classical boom. Huh? Is a genre-shattering fusion of classical and hip-hop. Comprised of violist Wil B. and violinist Kev Marcus, this edgy duo focuses on overcoming stereotypes. "We had all these ideas about what story we wanted to convey. And kept coming back to hope. We want to say, 'it's tough now, but hang in there.'" Black Violin break down cultural barriers. At Centennial Hall... Highlighting non-binary artistry, Femmes & Thems features "Cosmic Queens," garage psych rockers (with great big harmony vocals and a dash of camp), from Denton, Texas, Pearl Earl. At Club Congress. "Take A Shot..." Followed by The Spring 2020 installment of Opti Club which sees special guest Xochique join resident DJs H.R. Guerin and Lance Fairchild behind the decks. At Club Congress... After dropping out of college and setting his job as a welder aside, this singer-songwriter's career began to take flight. "I need to push it to the edge. I don't know how to be any other way." Sam Riggs tracks Red Dirt country onto the stage. At the Rock... Arizona Friends of Chamber Music present the Killer B's performing American Song: From Amy Beach to the Beach Boys." A program that reflects the hopes and struggles of 20th century Americans in pieces told by composers whose last names begin with the letter B. At Crowder Hall... UG Late Night #006 features Jae Tilt, Benny Loc & Cass, Pariah Pete, Zeus and more. Beat sets by Jay Ari. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery... Straddling the cultural divide, singer-songwriter Oscar Fuentes and blues singer/violinist Heather Hardy sing songs in English and Español. At Tap + Bottle-Downtown... In the tradition of Bob Wills and Earl Scruggs, bluegrass and western institution, The Titan Valley Warheads are coming out to play. At Monterey Court... From Mozart to original Tango compositions, rogue violinist Samantha Bounkeua and pianist Russell Ronnebaum perform an evening of delightful classical violin and piano duets. At The Coronet... For Those About to Rock We Salute You. Covering hits from both the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras, Noise Pollution: The AC-DC Experience will shake you all night long. In the Paradiso Lounge at Casino Del Sol... A taste of Spain in downtown Tucson? Alternating weekly, singer-songwriters Amanda Rochelle and Natalie Pohanic shall serenade for Tapas & Tonics. In the lounge at the AC Hotel Tucson... Something new, something old or something forgotten. Wooden Tooth Records DJ Set pops off with guest DJs Tommy Larkins & Dimitri Manos trolling the crates, pulling out the deep cuts and dance hits. On the patio at Che's Lounge...

Shout Out

click to enlarge Steff and the Articles

Using sound, signals and vibes. They speak constantly, even if quietly, communicating above and below ground, connecting with everything that exists, and just possibly you. Scientists increasingly argue that humans can learn to hear this ancient form of communication. Avant-experimentalists Trees Speak fête the release of Ohms with a visually provocative live show. On Friday, Jan. 24. At the historic Club Congress. Mesquite and Ryan Alfred add appreciably to the event... In 2009, integrating strings, vocal harmonies and an airtight rhythm section as a vehicle for singer-songwriter Steff Koeppen to give her music wings, a band coalesced. "We're an indie alternative pop band. We produce piano-based songs which touch on jazz, folk, and classical styles while maintaining an accessible, pop-oriented sound." Steff and the Articles celebrate their 10 Year Anniversary. On Saturday, Jan. 25. At 191 Toole. Dirt Friends and Night Weather add to the festivities...

On The Horizon

Her impassioned "Southwestern gothic soul" conveys a modern sense of urgency through traditional music, perfect for troubled times. Songstress Just Najima celebrates the release of Queenie her debut album. Flor De Nopal, Jaime J. Soto and Jeena Doucure provide musical, drag and burlesque performances. The Apocalypse Cabaret explodes with fabulousness on Friday, Jan. 31. At Club Congress... Also, on Friday, Jan. 31. Describing their sound as "dreamy, creamy indie grooves," The Rifle, who formed in 2015, blossomed out of a solo recording project in Nelene Deguzman's bedroom. Hailing largely from the West Coast, they have now carved themselves a home atop a tiny grain of sand in Tucson. In good fashion, The Rifle commemorate the release of Honeyden (Burger Records, 2020), their latest full-length with a bash. At 191 Toole. Weekend Lovers and Casanova will bring party favors... Over the course of a career spanning sixty years, the roster of musicians who have served as members of this influential bluesman's band—John McVie, Eric Clapton, Peter Green, Jack Bruce, Mick Taylor, Mick Fleetwood—is a veritable who's who list that serves as a testament to his status as "The Godfather of British Blues." At 86, elder statesman John Mayall will play the Rialto Theatre. On Saturday, Feb. 1. Local blues titan, Tom Walbank takes to the stage first... And finally, "Download The Future." From Montreal, this aggressive electronic trio mashes together electro, bass and dubstep beats with a pounding barrage of synths synched with lighting and atmospheric visuals to create a dark sci-fi aesthetic. Explore "New Worlds" with Black Tiger Sex Machine. On Thursday, Feb. 6. At the Rialto Theatre. Australian DJ/producer Blanke and the otherworldly bass of Vampa set the tone...

Until next week, XOXO...