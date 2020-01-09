A Philadelphia dubstep DJ/producer slams mad beats... A hopped-up psychobilly reverend preaches the gospel of hellfire... Motown legends croon velvety smooth to make you swoon... And an annual jazz festival bursts like a nimbostratus cloud and inundates downtown with a torrent of world-class talent. It's all happening this week. So read on...

Thursday, Jan. 9

click to enlarge Molly McCloy: Thursday, Jan. 9 @ Club Congress

This installment of Ladytowne: A Tucson feminist talk/variety show features the comedy of Molly McCloy. The music of Flor de Nopal. Interviews with Nirantha Balagopal & Sophie McTear (from Groundworks) and Nelene Deguzman (of The Rifle). Plus, Darío Andrade Mendoza will speak about a recent workshop regarding the epidemic of loneliness. At Club Congress... Eek. The Cyclops Invasion is coming. From Philly, dubstep DJ/producer Subtronics fills Gentle Ben's with angry, bouncy robot noise... This burgeoning saxophonist has been described as a "passionate, humble and captivating jazz musician." The Autumn Dominguez Quintet performs in Geronimo Plaza at Main Gate Square... Looking for something a little off the beaten path? The ninth annual Tucson Fringe Festival kicks off tonight. This year's fest includes 22 shows ranging from aerial dance performances, sketch comedy, unscripted storytelling y mas. Runs through Jan. 12. See tucsonfringe.org for all the details... "You keep your mind on the money/Keeping your eyes on the wall." Covering a career that spanned five decades, Private Dancer: A Tribute to Tina Turner slink into the Casino Del Sol... Electronically looping together snippets of funk, rap, jazz and R&B, multi-instrumentalist Mik Garrison performs at Arizona Beer House... A taste of Spain in downtown Tucson? Alternating weekly, singer-songwriters Amanda Rochelle and Natalie Pohanic shall serenade for Tapas & Tonics. In the lounge at the AC Hotel Tucson... Oro Valley 2nd Thursdays Concert Series presents, "Wild Women," vocalist Diane Van Deurzen and pianist Lisa Otey. They will perform hot jazz, sultry blues and boogie woogie. At Oro Valley Marketplace... Featuring pianist Doug Martin and upright bassist Scott Black, The Jed Paradies Trio play bossa novas, ballads and blues. At The Coronet...

Friday, Jan. 10

click to enlarge FLICKr / Carl Lender

Booker T. Jones: Friday, Jan. 10 @ Rialto Theatre

"Born Under a Bad Sign?" Well, Maybe not. This child prodigy took up the oboe, saxophone, trombone, double bass and piano as a schoolboy and his signature instrument, organ, while putting in time at church. He went onto become a key figure in the development of Memphis soul—recording timeless soul classics as part of the racially integrated house band (the M.G.'s), unprecedented in that time of racial strife, at Stax Records—earning Grammy Awards, Lifetime Acheivement honors and immortality as an inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Booker T. Jones' celebrates the release of his memoir Time Is Tight and companion album Note By Note with a reading, Q&A and live performance. At the Rialto Theatre... They come from around the world by plane, train and automobile. The Sixth Annual Tucson Jazz Festival 2020 kicks off tonight. Headlining this year's fest: David Sanborn Jazz Quintet, Grace Kelly & Aubrey Logan, David Hazeltine and The New York All-Stars, Allison Miller's Boom Tic Boom, Average White Band, Afro-Cuban All-Stars, Christian McBride & Inside Straight, Mavis Staples and a whole lot more. The occupation runs through Monday, Jan. 20. See tucsonjazzfestival.org for all the details... Merging "Taste, Tone and Space" this Boston guitarist has drawn comparison to country picker Danny Gatton, jazz guitarist Pat Martino and iconic rocker Jeff Beck. "I want to create instrumental music and deliver it like a vocalist. You can be a great player. But what people really remember is a great melody." Johnny A. plays at 191 Toole. Tucson's own bluesman extraordinaire Tom Walbank takes the lead... He's collaborated with James Brown, George Clinton and Prince. Embodying the legacy of soul and funk, like no other. Saxophonist Maceo Parker & His Big Band kick-offs of the Jazz Fest at Centennial Hall...

Saturday, Jan. 11

click to enlarge John Coinman: Saturday, Jan. 11 @ El Crisol

Originally christened The Elgins, before Berry Gordy discovered that another group had laid claim to the name, their story is an epic journey of courage, struggles, triumphs, setbacks and ultimately, international superstardom. Motown legends The Temptations bring their catalog of classic R&B and soul hits to the Desert Diamond Casino-Sahuarita... Rolling Stone proclaimed this genre-hopper, "Among the great saxophonists of the past four decades." He is jazz, funk, soul, pop, blues and rock. After releasing 24 albums, eight gold and one platinum, and winning six Grammy Awards one might ask, "So what now?" Full of passion, this "Saxophone Colossus" has recently assembled a stunning program of straight-ahead jazz tunes for his new quintet. David Sanborn blows at the Fox Theater... La Cerca, Louise Le Hir and Miss Olivia & the Interlopers gather to help low-power radio station KMKR 99.9 FM celebrate its second anniversary. At Club Congress. Cheers... In addition to collaborations with Alfonso Rodenas, Tony Gilkyson, John Densmore and others, this award-winning singer-songwriter has released five solo albums and composed numerous songs for film (Dances With Wolves) and television (Hatfields & McCoys). "The lone coyote howling in the desert." John Coinman performs at El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar)... Honoring divas past and present, Miss Gay Tucson America 2020: American Horror Story. At the Rialto Theatre. Apple and Diva preside over the pageantry... Followed by the hottest reggaeton dance party in the land. Spinning everything from the classics to the newest Latin hip-hop, trap and perreo, Gasolina burns into the night. At the Rialto Theatre...

Sunday, Jan. 12

click to enlarge Grace Kelly

Incorporating digital technology with prodigious chops, singer/saxophonist Grace Kelly was featured by Vanity Fair as a millennial shaking up the jazz world, pushing her electro jazz-pop to the forefront of the fusion scene. She will share the stage with "The Queen of Sass" vocalist/trombonist Aubrey Logan, who is a featured artist for Postmodern Jukebox and the Dave Koz Band. Making jazz young again, Grace Kelly & Aubrey Logan are at the Rialto Theatre... "Oh, I heard it through the grapevine..." The Coronet is the place for what is rumored to be an exemplary happy hour heightened by the appearance of Jazz Festival special guests. Expect the unexpected...

Monday, Jan. 13

This Milwaukee native first took his prodigious talent to the local clubs well before he was old enough to legally buy a beer. There, amid the booze and cigarette-permeated air, this gifted pianist caught the attention of jazz legends Chet Baker and Sonny Stitt, who encouraged him to move to The Big Apple. In 1992 he took their advice. David Hazeltine and the New York All Stars play the Leo Rich Theater... Capturing an odd moment, these Torrance, California, indie rockers Tweeted, "Coolio just looked at Chase [guitarist for the band] in the bathroom at LAX and said, 'Changing into your comfy shit?' No joke. Coolio." Joyce Manor bring their sense for the absurd and their fifth album Million Dollars to Kill Me to 191 Toole. Alt-rockers Oso Oso and Canadian garage rockers Peach Kelli Pop kick things off...

Tuesday, Jan. 14

This esteemed bebop/swing vocalist's first appearance at Jazz at Lincoln Center was at age 11. She won second place at the prestigious Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition, in 2015. Now, at age 25 she is being recognized as one of the top young jazz singers on the scene. Veronica Swift will perform with the UA Studio Jazz Ensemble. At the Leo Rich Theater...

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Reverend Horton Heat

Reminiscent of classic drummer-led ensembles of yesteryear (à la Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers and Max Roach), Allison Miller's Boom Tic Boom has established themselves as innovators creating a diverse sonic palette that is unmistakably modern. At the Fox Theater... Paying homage to one of the greatest composers of all time, Arizona Friends of Chamber Music presents St. Lawrence Quartet performing two different Beethoven-centered concerts in two consecutive nights. Night One's program inserts a John Adams' composition, based on Beethoven fragments, between two Beethoven string quartets. At Leo Rich Theater... A Tucson favorite, "The Godfather of modern rockabilly and psychobilly," the good Reverend Horton Heat propels napalm gel, figuratively of course, into the audience at 191 Toole. Flanked by L.A. garage rockers The Buttertones, roots rock veterans The Paladins and a special appearance by double-neck guitar maestro Deke Dickerson... The Carnivaleros Trio, with their accordion-fueled zydeco-tinged Tex-Mexican riffs, will make boots scoot. At Public Brewhouse...

Thursday, Jan. 16

Widely regarded as one of the finest soul, funk and R&B bands in the world, the Average White Band has seen snippets of their songs repurposed by the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, Nas, TLC and many others, making them the 15th most sampled act in music history. This Scottish band "Cut the Cake." At the Fox Theatre... Arizona Friends of Chamber Music's Night Two sees the St. Lawrence Quartet exploring how Joseph Haydn's influence—Haydn was one of Beethoven's prominent music teachers—may have manifested in Beethoven's middle and late quartets. At Leo Rich Theater... "Sleep So I Can See." With echoing vintage keyboards (Wurlitzer organ and Fender Rhodes electric piano) and lush layers of vocals as foundation mashed together with fey Americana noir and pop song structures this Portland singer-songwriter has coined a new genre: Dream country disco. Megan Diana is at Club Congress. With Soda Sun, Jillian Bessett and Emby Alexander... Bringing together renowned jazz artists with local musicians, The Secret Jazz Series is a parallel jazz program during Tucson Jazz Fest. Hard bop night sees saxophonist Mike Monynihan, bassist Thøger Lund and drummer Casey Hadland back "The Secret Weapon" on piano. At El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar)...

On The Horizon

click to enlarge ANTI

Mavis Staples: Sunday, Jan. 19 @ Fox Theatre

A central figure in Cuban music, bandleader Juan de Marcos González—whose oeuvre includes the Buena Vista Social Club, Rubén González, Ibrahim Ferrer, Sierra Maestra and others—has been on a mission to demonstrate to the world the wealth, diversity and vitality of Cuban music for the past three decades. On Friday, Jan. 17, the Afro-Cuban All Stars play the Rialto Theatre... Among her numerous distinctions, she is both a Blues and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a civil rights icon. She marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., performed at John F. Kennedy's inauguration and sang in Barack Obama's White House. "I'm the messenger. That's my job. And I can't just give up while the struggle is still alive. We've got more work to do." On Sunday, Jan. 19, the mighty Mavis Staples performs at the Fox Theater... Possessing Herculean chops and an ear for melodicism, Guitar Player has hailed this Texas hurricane as "One of the most respected guitarists on the planet." Eric Johnson plays the classics, past and present, to the Rialto Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 22...

