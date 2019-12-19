click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Brokeback

Mashing together low-end jazz, ambient, rock and hip-hop, Brokeback is the longstanding side project of Douglas McCombs, bassist with Chicago post-rock experimentalists Tortoise. They will tap out Morse Code for the Modern Age: Across the Americas at El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar). With the synth-heavy cinematic psychedelia of L.A. Takedown and the electronic minimalist drone magic of Tara Jane O'Neil... "O Come All Ye Faithful" played as a samba? In a special Yuletide performance, Nossa Bossa Nova cross pollinate traditional Christmas melodies with Brazilian rhythms and Portuguese lyrics arriving at a truly unique sound that is both exotic and familiar. In the Lookout Bar & Grille at the Westward Look Resort... Only in a deterministic universe where free will is a mere illusion is such a pairing possible. Loveland and The Surfbroads uphold the far-from-equilibrium chaos. At Tap + Bottle-Downtown... These mop tops have set records in Tokyo and London. Meticulously recreating the sounds, sights and mania of a live Beatles' concert—from the classic bowl haircuts to the backline of Vox amplifiers—The Beatles Tribute promises a night of nostalgia not soon forgotten. In the Paradiso Lounge at Casino del Sol... Flame, Flamenco & Romance. As formerly seen on QVC, the charismatic Spanish bolero-hat-wearing classical guitarist Esteban and Anthony Mazzella, who Billboard has touted as the "new generation of guitar hero," form a musical tour de force. At the Rialto Theatre. Electric violinist Teresa Joy provides accompaniment... This potent English blues harpist/guitarist was born in the town of Wells, Somerset in 1969. In 1997, after moving to California, he started picking up the guitar. "I play guitar like a drum. I play the harmonica like a drum as well, very rhythmically. If I get too far from the rhythm, I know I am doing something wrong." Tom Walbank acts as guide through a cerulean delta. On the patio at Agustin Kitchen... This year's The Historic Y Gathering of Friends 2019—a festive gathering in appreciation of those doing exemplary work in the arts, education, human rights and social and environmental justice throughout Tucson—will feature music by Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass, Emilie Marchand & Gabriel Naïm Amor, Just Najima and Church Pants. DJs Roberto Lopez and Luis spin. At The Historic Y... This installment of Opti Club sees special guests Corbin and Low Audio join resident DJs H.R. Guerin and Lance Fairchild behind the decks. At Club Congress... A taste of Spain in downtown Tucson. Alternating weekly, throughout the month of December singer-songwriters Amanda Rochelle and Natalie Pohanic shall serenade for Tapas & Tonics. In the lounge at the AC Hotel Tucson... Playing bossa novas, ballads and blues, The Jed Paradies Trio swing at The Coronet... Pianist Elliot Jones presides at Piano Bar Thursdays at The Dusty Monk Pub. And you are welcome to prod the ivories. Bring your own sheet music or peruse through the host's books...

Friday, Dec. 20

Tom Walbank

A Night for Amy sees some of Tucson's finest—Katie Haverly, Brittany Katter, Lola Torch, Naim Amor, Tom Walbank, Thøger Lund, Dimitri Manos and Ben Nisbet—perform the songs of Amy Winehouse for a cause. At 191 Toole. All proceeds to benefit Southern Arizona Aids Foundation's Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th... Club '90s LA presents Selena Night. Dance to the Queen of Tejano projected on giant video screens with other '90s and Latin anthems mashed into the mix. Dance at the Rialto Theatre... Celebrating the video release of "Riding the Storm," country-infused rocker Armando Moreno & The Southern Revival are at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Sharing a similar bent, special guests Crooked Saints join in the revelry... Something different? Requinto urbano is an emergent acoustic style that marries norteño folk to gritty urban lyrics. Herencia de Patrones are at Club 4th Avenue... Crossing genres, singer-songwriters Mark Anthony Febbo & Oscar Fuentes play a mix of original acoustic guitar-driven tunes and obscure covers. At Westbound... Fifty years after the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots—a historic uprising against police harassment that launched the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement—Super Gay Party Machine promises "the gayest, danciest, drinkiest party in town." Join the rainbow riot at Club Congress... Heartbreaker, soul shaker, Miss Olivia & the Interlopers add warmth to a brisk night. In the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner... Comprised of outstanding high school musicians, Tucson Jazz Institute's Ellington Big Band perform at Tohono Chul's Holiday Nights... Led by vocalist Amy Virnelson, Soul Essentials perform classic and modern R&B and soul. At Monterey Court... Tracing back the roots of country music from the verdant trails of Appalachia to the gritty streets of Bakersfield, Freddy Parish hosts Dry 'n' Dusty at El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar)... Let the gathering commence. Legion: A dark dance experience sees DJ Black Flagg dropping industrial, EBM and synth-pop bombs. At the Surly Wench Pub... There is a low hum moving through the Earth. Newcomers The Disappearance will be at Saint Charles Tavern. But are they real?...

Saturday, Dec. 21

David Broza

Their resumes read like a rock 'n' Roll Who's Who: Carmine Appice's includes work with Vanilla Fudge, Jeff Beck, Rod Stewart, Ozzy Ozborne and others. Vinny Appice pounded pagan skins for Black Sabbath, Ronnie James Dio, Rick Derringer and John Lennon, to name a few. Two of the world's iconic drummers, The Appice Brothers share the stage with Southern rockers Blackfoot. At EncoreTucson... Backed by an all-star lineup, singer/guitarist David Broza returns to the Fox Theatre with a panoply of Israeli and Spanish-infused songs to spread the universal language of peace, love and understanding... Commingling the improvisational spirit of psychedelic and prog rock with elements of EDM, The Bennu—led by vocalist Vasanta Weiss—promises to take you on a journey of mystical exploration. At 191 Toole. Up first, Legion of Mario sets the tone... This Canadian bluesman has been hailed as a "blues evangelist." He kinda agrees: "I do feel like I'm a servant of the people. A missionary if you will. Music can heal if they pay attention to the messages in these songs." Harpdog Brown brings his latest, For Love & Money, to the Monterey Court... Music. Food. Clothing. Good Vibes. The UA African Studies Department presents The Sixth Annual Deejays Against Hunger: Feed The Homeless Concert. Featuring sets by some of The Old Pueblo's finest turntablists. At Armory Park... Amidst the glow of a million twinkling teeny-tiny lights, stroll the garden paths while Dos Sueños, Gus Woodrow Trio, Gabriel Ayala and Cirque Roots perform. Holiday Nights at Tohono Chul Park... "Deep in the Heart of Christmas," The Texas Tenors sleigh ride into town. Joining the Tucson Symphony Orchestra in a heartwarming holiday concert. At the Tucson Convention Center... Emerging in 2004 from Tucson's subterranean pools of talent, award-winning Americana singer-songwriter/storyteller Kevin Pakulis and his Band take Che's Lounge by storm... Spinning the best of Southern hip-hop, DJs Jahmar and Quise pay Tribute to Pimp C. At Mr. Head's Art Gallery and Bar... Spanning the Americas, an evening of Latin American music with Tradiciones unfolds in melody. At El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar)... Soul and Americana duo, Dan & Ocean are traversing the country in support of their latest EP The Coronado Kid, Pt. 1 (original motion picture soundtrack). They make a stop at Sand-Reckoner... Die Hard: The holiday edition of the '80s dance party perdures. At the Surly Wench Pub. DJ NoirTech is behind the tables... Entertaining the throngs at the Winterhaven Festival of Lights with the unique sound of the Caribbean, the award-winning Jovert Steel Drum Ensemble from Tucson High Magnet School rock the eighth annual Winterhaven Concert... Here is your chance to meet your favorite KTDT 99.1 FM DJ. In a special after-hours event, Downtown Radio's Holiday Fiesta takes place at Rocco's Little Chicago Pizzeria. DoctorSlow and other KTDT DJs man the decks into the night...

Sunday, Dec. 22

Miss Olivia and The Interlopers

It's time once again. Eric Dupree aka EZ Goin brings together some of T-Town's brightest hip-hop and R&B acts—Aske, Vinney Mendez, Tommy Will, Big and Trahma—to raise money for a local charity. The 3rd Annual Black Heart Charity Show shines at 191 Toole. Proceeds and donations to benefit St. Francis Homeless Shelter... After a long hiatus, Romo Tonight Live submarines at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Comedy—Mo Urban, Jericho Davidson, Ben Forbes and others—backed by the best house band "in the known universe," Dirty P and the Thunderchiefs. As if that were not enough, usually shirtless, underwear clad, pot-bellied and always raunchy, The Pangs drop the wrecking ball to close the night... Known for a cappella renditions of Disney and Broadway hits, Voctave—an 11-member vocal group from Central Florida—promise to add magic to the holidays. At the Fox Theatre... DJ Mijito, with guest Robertitx, drop the needle on a stack of sides: '90s, early '00s, R&B, rap and hip-hop. It all goes down After Dark at Passé... Performing on tiny keyboards, musical instruments and non-instruments both variegated and amusing—Thøger Lund, Dimitri Manos and Jeff Grubic—SRS (Spontaneous Response Squadron) explore ambient improvisation. With special guest Ry Warner sitting in on guitar. At Owls Club... Honoring the solstice (and youth run riot), Winter Kickoff is an all ages event featuring Somniac, The Sinks, Alien Jacket, Zenny Cake, Carnival and Rough Draft. At Club Congress... Fusing traditional and modern bluegrass and country, classic and indie rock, folk and Americana, October Intuition are in the lounge at The Royal Sun... Be prepared to dance with abandon. Connie Brannock's Tiny House of Funk play "Sonoran Soul" music. At Public Brewhouse... The Holiday Spectacular at Saint Charles Tavern features The Diatones, Just Najima, Silver Cloud Express, Keli Carpenter and Miss Olivia and The Interlopers... The Tucson Jazz Institute's Winter Big Band Bash finds guest artist/esteemed vocalist Joe Bourne returning to sing Nat King Cole classics from Orange Colored Sky, as recorded by the TJI Ellington Big Band. At the Berger Performing Arts Center... The haunted, found sound experimentalism meets traditional song structure of composer Karima Walker wafts mysteriously through the wintery air at The Coronet...

Monday, Dec. 23

This Latin lounge troubadour was found "on a remote island as an infant. Rescued from jungle cats, he was raised listening to his beatnik father's record collection." Or so the story goes. Hans Hutchison performs at Club Congress. Mamma Coal opens...

Tuesday, Dec. 24

click to enlarge

Christmas Eve! Musician/comedian Steven Yanez Romo hosts Karaoke with Romo, rumored to be an "extreme" experience," "the best in town" and "buttloads of fun.". At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery... Songstress Natalie Pohanic celebrates Christmas Eve and her birthday singing the dreamiest of folk songs. At Public Brewhouse. Cheers, Nat...

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Not a creature was stirring. Not even a mouse. Even musicians take a rare day off...

Thursday, Dec. 26

The motley crew that oversee this zydeco-tinged, accordion-fueled Tex-Mexican bacchanal on occasion splinter-off. The Carnivaleros Trio, with special guest Tommy Larkin, promise a special post-Christmas brouhaha, sans menudo. At Public Brewhouse... Five years deep. Members past and present of Steff & the Articles, Kool Shades and Lucky Devils Rendezvous annually for a one-off gig uniquely covering their favorite songs—from reggae to jazz to EDM. Anything goes. At Club Congress... In the tradition of Bob Wills and Earl Scruggs, bluegrass and western institution, The Titan Valley Warheads are coming out to play. At Monterey Court...

Shout Out

Finding inspiration in the open spaces and big skies on the title track to her latest album (an ethereal, gently finger-picked, folk song abounding in delicate harmony), this singer-songwriter's silken voice is like that of a cherub. Gabrielle Pietrangelo, along with a few special guests, will fête the release of On My Way Back Home on Saturday, Dec. 21. At Club Congress...

Until next week, Happy Holidays,

XOXO...