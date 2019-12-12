click to enlarge The Neave Trio: Thursday, Dec. 12 @ Berger Performing Arts Center

What happens when your favorite local bands gather to unabashedly pummel the crowd with mad covers in support of community radio? Why it's The 2019 Great Cover Up. A golden-hearted charity event not to be missed. Three nights, three venues. Night One of the three-ring circus sees local bands paying tribute to a menagerie of artists as diverse as The Sex Pistols, Stevie Wonder, Squeeze, Neil Young, Linda Ronstadt, Janis Joplin, George Michael, Daniel Johnston and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Featuring Breaking Glass, Fontana Love Triangle, Mr. Manager, Nick Prevenas, Smallvox, Southbound Pilot, The Bennu, The Distortionists and The Minds. All proceeds from this year's Great Cover Up to benefit Tucson's community radio KXCI 91.3 FM. The mania kicks off at 191 Toole... "Here comes the express. Chug." Rising above division and strife, psychedelic pop rockers Silver Cloud Express search for a "Silver Lining." At Tap + Bottle-Downtown... Folk harp and viola delicately commingle to arrive at a mysterious landing. Mariah McCammond and Deanna Cross are The Hatpin Duo. On the patio at Agustin Kitchen... Inspired by a myth that suggests that, as humankind evolved from sea creatures, some chose not to leave the water and walk the earth, but rather to stay in the ocean and explore the darkness as dolphins. Mega Bog presents Dolphine—her fifth release—at Club Congress. With Karima Walker and Stripes... Followed by a celebracion to honor La Reina de México, La Virgen de Guadalupe—a powerful symbol of Mexican identity and faith associated with motherhood, feminism and social justice. With DJ Q spinning in the club while DJ Robertitx mans the decks out on the plaza. Psypiritual & Rey (from Ojalá Systems) step to smash out a midnight set. At Hotel Congress... Telling the story visually. Projected Explorations pairs works by female composers with digital projections designed by artist Ryan Brady. Arizona Friends of Chamber Music presents, The Neave Trio. At Berger Performing Arts Center... Resonance Monthly: December Edition casts the spotlight on "Anarchist," Copenhagen producer/EDM artist Snavs, who brings his forward-thinking genre-defying beats to Gentle Ben's... A taste of Spain in downtown Tucson? Throughout the month of December, alternating weekly, singer-songwriters Amanda Rochelle and Natalie Pohanic shall serenade for Tapas & Tonics. In the lounge at the AC Hotel Tucson... This innovative trio's repertoire fuses traditional elements with the unconventional—like tackling Radiohead and Pink Floyd interpretations—into a modern jazz format. Phoenix's funkiest, What's The Big Idea perform as part of the Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert Series. At Westward Look... Gird your loins. Billy Shaw Jr. Band perform Southwestern country rock for Boots & Balls. At The Maverick King of Clubs... As part of the Oro Valley Concert Series, P.D. Ronstadt and the Company perform traditional Southwestern and Mexican folk songs interspersed with original material. At the Oro Valley Marketplace... Pianist Elliot Jones presides at Piano Bar Thursdays at The Dusty Monk Pub. And you—that's right, you—are welcome to prod the ivories. Bring your own sheet music or peruse through the host's books...

Friday, Dec. 13

Sisyphean in repetition. Meditating on the life of a traveling musician. These minstrels fill their

bota bags from the ancient headwaters of the Mediterranean, mindful of the fullness of time. Xylouris White—comprised of vocalist/lutist Georgios Xylouris and acclaimed drummer Jim White (of legendary instrumental trio Dirty Three)—present an evening of progressive Cretan laouto compositions. "Till the Morning Comes." At El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar). Kyklo performs an opening set... Like a race car in the red, The 2019 Great Cover-Up barrels forward at Club Congress. Night 2 features: Armando Moreno & the Southern Revival, Eugene Boronow, Just Najima, Miss Olivia & the Interlopers, Natalie Pohanic, Paul Opocensky, Taco Sauce and The Muffulettas. Covering: The Pixies, The Eagles, The Doors, Lana Del Rey, Jeff Buckley, Cream, Chris Cornell and Al Green... And for the Record, this veteran guitarist/songwriter has compiled a musical resume that includes work with Suzanne Vega and The Band's Rick Danko. Slashing out rock and patchouli psychedelia, in an acoustic set, Luis Loucks-Tavares shares his "Sick Little Pleasure." At Copper Mine Brewing Co... Reggae music is for the heart and soul. African roots reggae artist General Tchefary & the Soldiers spread a message that traverses international borders and all aspects of humanity. At Movement Culture... Drawing inspiration from a line in a Wu Tang Clan song, "Cash rules everything around me," from the outset this scrappy screen printing and graphic design firm set its aim high—to achieve the near impossible—to make a living working in art. Cream Turns 3 celebrates the anniversary of their continued success with a food truck, beer tasting, live screenprinting and tie-dying. Wooden Tooth DJs set the mood. At 191 Toole... A night of boundary pushing improvisation is on deck at Owls Club. S.R.S., Troubadours, Crab Birthday and Sonidenso drone sympathetically into the umbra of the night... This acclaimed Yaqui guitarist has performed for a U.S. President and the Pope. Gabriel Ayala Quintet perform flamenco, classical and jazz influenced compositions. At Monterey Court... Art and jazz. Saxophonist Autumn Dominguez leads her trio. The expressionistic art of Howard Kline, as backdrop, creates ambiance. At Bacio Italiano... Americana/rock singer-songwriter Amber Norgaard on keys performs with violist/guitarist Seth Murzyn. At Sand-Reckoner... "We Don't Need a Manual." Heck no. From SoCal—taking a roundabout route from their tour with T.S.O.L. to come play T-Town—The Walking Toxins fill Irene's Holy Donuts with antigenic poison. Whiskey Drunk, Pretty Ugly, For Or Against and Gutter Town add to the overall level of toxicity... "Parties & Vices." The Boxyard hosts indie rockers Dirt Friends and experimental field recorders Night Weather... Trance Forever: A Friday night monthly EDM happening. Special guest DJ del desierto Xochique joins residents turntablists. At Zen Rock...

Saturday, Dec. 14

Since the original members began singing together as kids at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in the late 1930s, they have expanded past old traditions to forge a new gospel sound for the 21st century. Living legends/modern day pioneers/award-winning roots-gospel group The Blind Boys of Alabama are at the Rialto Theatre. Folk rock/country singer-songwriter Nicki Bluhm opens... Singer-songwriters Annie Hawkins and Stuart Oliver, the Kate Becker All Stars and P.D. Ronstadt & the Company comprise the stellar line-up for 2nd Saturdays Downtown. At the Scott Avenue stage... Über talented songstress Katie Haverly's potency as an artist stems from her impassioned quest to find understanding. The pursuit of which is not rooted in desire. It is a need. Plotting a new course, Haverly and her band, The Aviary, will sneak peek Matter—her latest recording—from front to back in advance of its April 2020 release. At El Cristol (formerly Exo Bar). Loki Moon opens... Night 3 of The 2019 Great Cover-up features: Diluvio, Eric Schaffer & the Other Troublemakers, Fitter Happier, Kvasura, Little Cloud, Mark Insley & the Broken Angels, Mike Dixon & Friends, Roll Acosta, Still Life Telescope and Stripes. Covering: Townes Van Zandt, Tom Waits, The Police, The Clash, REM, No Doubt, Guns and Roses, Dolly Parton, Arctic Monkeys and Alabama Shakes. At 191 Toole... Backed by some of Tucson's finest, Emilie Marchand sings jazz standards, '60s soul and vintage country. In the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin... Holiday Horns, a Yuletide extravaganza featuring the UA Horn Studio, is on the plaza at Hotel Congress... Masters of dub reggae, Dub Society skank at Irene's Holy Donuts, DJ Lion spins all night... This Mexican Sierreño group's song, the narco-corrido "Negro y Azul," was featured on television drama series Breaking Bad, which ranked among the most-watched cable-shows on American TV. Los Cuates de Sinaloa are at Club 4th Avenue...

Sunday, Dec. 15

This L.A.-via-Bay Area artist honed his chops in the time-honored incubator of so many soulful sirens: The church. Sultry R&B/funk maker Harriet Brown (née Aaron Valenzuela) brings Mall of Fortune—his latest slow-burning dispatch—to the dance floor at Club Congress... R&B electro-pop crooner, Seanloui requests the honor of your presence for a live recording. At Hotel Congress... Tucson's favorite skiffle band Golden Boots perform along with the downtempo cosmic weirdness of The Wanda Junes. At Owls Club... Latin fusionists Santa Pachita provide the soundtrack for the International Day of Immigrants Rights. At Global Justice Center...

Monday, Dec. 16

Singer-songwriters Joe Peña & Joe Novelli are at Elliott's on Congress...

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Desert Melodies—an eclectic vocal group, performing pop and jazz standards from the '20s to today—bring the 2019 Plaza Live! Tuesday Night Concert Series to a close. At St. Philip's Plaza...

Wednesday, Dec. 18

As part of the Lookout Tucson Songwriter Series, Febbo & Fuentes navigate through an eclectic range of styles and genres, sung in English and Spanish. In the Lookout Bar & Grille at The Westward Look Resort & Spa...

Thursday, Dec. 19

As formerly seen on QVC, the charismatic Spanish bolero-hat-wearing classical guitarist Esteban and Anthony Mazzella, whom Billboard has touted as "The new generation of guitar hero," form a musical tour de force. At the Rialto Theatre. Electric violinist Teresa Joy provides accompaniment... This potent English blues harpist/guitarist was born in the town of Wells, Somerset, in 1969. In 1997, after moving to California, he started picking up the guitar. "I play guitar like a drum. I play the harmonica like a drum as well, very rhythmically. If I get too far from the rhythm, I know I am doing something wrong." Tom Walbank acts as guide through a cerulean delta. On the patio at Agustin Kitchen... Meticulously recreating the sounds, sights and mania of a live Beatles' concert—from the bowl haircuts to the backline of Vox amplifiers—The Beatles Tribute promises a night of nostalgia not soon forgotten. In the Paradiso Lounge at Casino del Sol...

