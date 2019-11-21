Thursday, Nov. 21

This installment of Resonance Monthly features a beaming incandescent light in the dark side of dance music. Underground soundsmith Madeaux slams his forward-leaning bass house at Gentle Ben's. Watch him "Burn." Local beatmakers Alex Anders, Jamaste, Xochique B2B ZSM and Housekneckt represent... Fusing elements of guitar-driven folk-rock, Native American flute and troubadour balladry with propulsive world percussion, timeless yet unconventional, The Sun Dog Twins (Leon Little Bird & Will Clipman) will guide initiates into the Circle of Dreams. At Solar Culture Gallery... With a voice that ranges from softly melodic to impassioned caterwauling, at the peppy age of 14, this songwriter/author founded art-punk band Throwing Muses with her step-sister Tanya Donelly back in 1981. In continuum, as a solo artist her prolific output is an assemblage of jagged emotional edges tempered by plain-spoken folk. "The songs keep on writing themselves, and I really love them. It's as close as I get to a religion." In a special solo acoustic performance, Kristin Hersh is at 191 Toole. Singer-songwriter Fred Abong—former bassist for Belly and Throwing Muses—opens performing his new ep, Pulsing... Spindly and resilient like an armless saguaro cactus, desert survivor Al Perry and axeman Loren Dircks, backed by drummer Joel Ford, pick material from a setlist of originals and obscure covers. At Tap + Bottle-Downtown... Six performers taking turns round robin. Virginia Cannon presents Thursday Night Live. This week sees Arizona songwriters Lauren Lawson, Toby Slade, Chris Sahlin, Hoge Day, Hannah Eblin and Andrea Lithgow take to the stage along with Whitherward, a touring indie-folk duo from Nashville. At Monterey Court... Playing original jazz, bossa novas and experimental French esoterica, Dark Maps—Jeff Grubic, Sean Rogers and Dmitri Manos—create a unique atmosphere on the patio at Agustin Kitchen... Anything goes at The Libertine's Lounge on Thursdays. Scratchy Records: DJ Carl Hanni spins vintage, exotica and novelty...



Friday, Nov. 22

"Sweet Jesus of Nazareth!" New Orleans rapper and Queen of Bounce—an up-tempo, bass heavy music designed to make "yo' ass shake"—Big Freedia, ​with​ ​her​ ​legendary​ ​Shake​ ​Team,​ ​bring​ ​bounce ​dance ​moves​ ​like​ ​"the​ ​twerk," "the wiggle," "the​ ​bend​ ​ova'" and ​the​ "hands​ ​on​ ​the​ ​ground" to the Rialto Theatre. South Korean boy group Boyfriend hit the stage first... During the mid 1980s, David Slutes, Rich Hopkins and compadres became known as one of the progenitors of the desert rock sound. Today, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of Witch Doctor (Mammoth/RCA Records, 1989), The Sidewinders' hooky songs, like Mexican jumping cactus, will attach themselves to your skin. At Club Congress. Birds and Arrows open the show with aplomb... In 2018, after a 10-day tour of Mexico City venues, this San Diego-based electro-pop act recorded their self-titled debut EP with Oingo Boingo bassist John Avila before relocating to Mexico City. Viri Dimayuga—cemetery counselor by day, singer/guitarist by night—believes Mexicans, in general, are more open to electronica. "They grew up with it. And, they like to dance more." Sisster—with local support from female-fronted pop punkers en Español Diluvio—are at The Boxyard... Combining the raw power and sinewy tension of rock 'n' roll with the poetic artistry and expressive movement of dance, Tucson Libertine League's Burlesque Battle of the Bands pits hellfire rockers Sugar Stains against the blue-eyed soul/rock of Miss Olivia and the Interlopers. This is sure to be a monumental clash, the type found in classic dystopian fiction that serves to quash the underpinnings of a repressed society questing for freedom. At 191 Toole... It's Nitecall's First Anniversary. To celebrate resident DJ Mijito goes deep into the Depeche Mode catalog pulling out rarities, B-sides, remixes and all the classics. At R Bar... Her passion for music was spurred at 19 when she began her love affair with the guitar. Tucson via Hermosillo, indie-pop songstress Belinda Esquer performs at Hotel McCoy... Obstinately crafting acoustic music for the sophisticated urban hillbilly, The Determined Luddites will be joined by alumni Gary Mackender on the squeezebox. At Crooked Tooth Brewing Co... Susan Artemis tickles the keys at The Dusty Monk Pub... Led by Parisian guitarist, now Tucson fav, Naim Amor's A Jazz Trio sets the tone at Exo Bar... Playing bossa novas, ballads and blues, The Jed Paradies Trio swing at The Coronet... Live large. Smile broadly. Big Grin unspool their homegrown brand of Southwest indie folk at Sand-Reckoner... BTP & Friends along with Dirty Magic Mike offer up a menu of indie rock and desert folk. At Saint Charles Tavern... From London, these vintage-tinted rockers with a literary bent, aim for their songs to have the depth and variety of book characters. The Dead Writers perform at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Flanked by Silent Movie Actress and Something Like Appropriate... Led by spitfire vocalist/violaist Deanna Cross, The Unday bring their genre-defying sound to the Surly Wench Pub. Gladhammer and Whiskey Knuckles pound furiously in support... DJ Jahmar International hosts '90s Juggalo Jam. With live performances by Gilgamesh, ILL V and a surprise guest. At Irene's Holy Donuts... Leading the youth-driven alternative corrido movement, T3r are at Club 4th Ave...

Saturday, Nov. 23

Pushing the lexicon of mariachi music into nuevas fronteras. Challenging boundaries that the male-dominated orthodoxy may see as nothing short of heresy. Their reputation as NYC's first and only all­female mariachi precedes them. With flowers strewn through their hair, or perhaps, garlands of victory, Latin Grammy winners Flor de Toloache will perform at the Fox Theatre. Violin-wielding child prodigies The Villalobos Brothers add appreciably to the evening... After 30 years of writing, recording and life on the road, Rolling Stone recently wrote that this musical couple, Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler, show "no signs of fatigue, whose moment has finally arrived." If only in your mind, the "post-nuclear, pseudo-alternative, folk-tinged art-pop," of Cincinnati's Over The Rhine will have you eating "Blood Oranges In The Snow." At 191 Toole... Drum 'n' bass, bounce, trance, house spin round for Smakksgiving. Wolfie, Skip Glitch, Cuddle Muffin, PhotoniX, Kool Arrow and Smakk drop a needle in a groove. At Irene's Holy Donuts... Rising up from the underground, West Coast rave scene veteran—and resident DJ presiding over legendary full moon desert gatherings—Brad Moontribe will take you on a techno dance journey. With OVRLP (DJ Hart b2b Nic). At Solar Culture Gallery... Natty & The Sunset entertain with the sweetest of indie-folk songs. In the courtyard at La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina... Singer-songwriter Leila Lopez, accompanied by bassist Brian Green, perform at Sand-Reckoner... Backed by some of Tucson's finest, Emilie Marchand sings jazz standards, '60s soul and vintage country. In the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin... "Like, Oh my god." "Gag me with a spoon." Relive the nostalgia—or hell, Gen Zers experience it for the first time—of director Martha Coolidge's Valley Girl. DJ NoirTech chaperones the '80s dance party. At the Surly Wench Pub...

Sunday, Nov. 24

Post-modern American songster Peter Dalton Ronstadt & The Co. and old time country crooner Freddy Parish share the stage. At Monterey Court... The Last Sunday Revival finds country bluesman Christopher T. Stevens waxing and wailing at Tap + Bottle-Downtown... In the mood for a Guatemalan cacao, mugwort and CBD-infused lucid meditation weaving through hypnotic soundscapes? RootFlute connects with ancient Mayan wisdom. At Solar Culture Gallery... Four historic organizations—Arizona Public Media, Hotel Congress, The Rialto Theatre and Tucson Symphony Orchestra—celebrate milestone anniversaries with a soirée that includes live performances, art, historical lectures and tours and, oh yeah, birthday cake. Yay! Century of Tucson Party unfolds at Hotel Congress... As part of the centenary the Rialto Theatre will transform for the day into El Cine Plaza (as it was once known during its time as a Spanish language movie house in 1970s) and screen Al Son Del Mambo, Cantiflas' Por Mis Pistolas and other silver screen classics from yesteryear. As well as a musical performance by Sergio Mendoza. Mucho caliente... It's guaranteed to get funky when Mik & The Funky Brunch serve it up at La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina...

Monday, Nov. 25

Drawing from traditional jazz, swing and the American songbook, Tucson Jazz Institute hosts JAZZ JAMbalaya. At The Glowbal...

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Musician/comedian Steven Yanez Romo hosts, what is rumored to be an "extreme" experience, "the best in town" and "buttloads of fun." Karaoke with Romo. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery...

Wednesday, Nov. 27

"I Like It." At 25, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio's ascent from supermarket bagger into who Rolling Stone calls "The Four-Billion-Stream Man" has been nothing short of meteoric. Bad Bunny leads the Latin trap explosion. At the Tucson Convention Center... Wrought of Caliche, local R&B/neo-soul/"Pisces poppers" Mesquite are preparing to travel south—along with devilish Mexican garage punks Los Diabólicos and Phoenix's DJentrification—to perform at the Posadelic Festival in Hermosillo. They are circling the wagons at Club Congress for a send-off... Singer-songwriter Joe Peña and guitarist/pedal steelist Joe Novelli make storm clouds swell. At Tap + Bottle-Downtown... Bass 'n' drum/electronica duo Basic Biology are hosting a music video watch party to premiere three new vids for songs off Melting Patterns, the result of a recent collaboration with Flam Chen. At Solar Culture Gallery... Billed as "a reunion of sorts," In Photo Exhibit, the photographic work of Katie Rogers, Michelle Testa and Jarrod Mingus mashes up with the rock/punk/noise, indescribable fury, and, uuh, odor of Free Machines, Carbon Copy and Shit Knife. At 191 Toole... Gary Mackender, Karl Hoffmann and Billy Yates, otherwise known as The Carnivaleros Trio, add a few secret herbs and spices (use your imagination, will ya?) into a savory stockpot of zydeco, polka y Tex-Mex and bring it to a roiling boil. At Public Brewhouse...

Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving)

Folk harp and viola delicately commingle to arrive at a mysterious landing. Mariah McCammond and Deanna Cross are The Hatpin Duo. They will pay a lovely instrumental set at Agustin Kitchen...

Shout Out

"Nah, I'm Fine." No longer "Stuck in the Same Routine," teen alt-rockers Pelt fête the release of Upset—a collection of sad boi songs—on Tuesday, Nov. 26, with a bender at Club Congress. Carnival, Associations, The Sinks and Mudpuppy bring party favors...

On The Horizon

On Saturday, Nov. 30, "The King of Strings," blues/rock guitarist Carvin Jones returns to The Rock... In addition to releasing three full length albums under his own name, this L.A. alt-rocker has contributed to recordings by Ty Segall, Thee Oh Sees, King Tuff and others. Also on Nov. 30, "Seeker," Mikal Cronin is at 191 Toole... A descendent of the Tarahumara people, this award-winning artist recognized the connection between hip-hop and indigenous culture. Artson headlines Red Friday: A Traveling Music and Art Festival for Tribal Nations. Featuring Odin Rock, Communal, Dream Team, Tonight's Sunshine, Saint Jamain and Luxy Vinyl. On Friday, Nov. 29, at 191 Toole... And, on Tuesday, Dec 3, Gryffin brings his latest, Gravity, to the Rialto Theatre. Here's what Dan Griffith (aka Gryffin) has to say about the new album. "Since I began the Gryffin project, I've wanted to create uplifting emotional dance music and this album is my representation of that over the last two years." The Knocks and Bunt kick things off...

Until next week, XOXO...