click to enlarge Flor de Nopal: Thursday, Nov. 7 @ Owls Club

This comedy duo scored a Top 10 hit with Earache My Eye (Ode Records, 1974), a Glam-rock-era scorcher in which Cheech Marin becomes the orange-haired character Alice Bowie. The song is a teenage fantasy eschewing his father Tommy Chong's authority—becoming a narcissistic rock star, being disowned for wearing his sister's pantyhose and kicked off the basketball team for acting like a "queen"—devil-may-care. Cheech and Chong bring their counter-culture hilarity and irreverence to the Fox Theatre... "Can't You See?" In a celebration of border existence and resistance to the white-washing of queer experiences, electronic dance artist Flor de Nopal shines light in the darkness. At Owls Club. With ambient indie rockers Moontrax... Vocalist Sheryl Ann & Starlight pick jazz, blues, pop and a few surprises from the American Songbook. In the Lookout Bar & Grille at the Westward Look Resort... Two-Door Hatchback—Dante Rosano, Samantha Bounkeua and friends—return to Tap + Bottle-Downtown for a night of eclectic and melodic merrymaking... Performing transcendental music of the world, Khalid el Boujami on oud/voice will join Balkan Spirit on the patio at Agustin Kitchen... Deeper: DJs Atom Energy and Lunarfluxx spin house at Passé... Traveling like a "Subsonic Bullet." Ska-punks Epic XVIII, invoking the spirit of calamity, "Divide By Zero." At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Ted Riviera's Gun Runners aid and abet... Heart gaping open, L.A. slowcore/indie rockers Cryogeyser transition through the liminal space of the "Basement" into clear "Focus." On the Club Congress stage. One they will share with jangle popsters Nanami Ozone... Drawing from a well of acoustic originals and country/folk covers, Mark Insley backed by guitarist Damon Barnaby are Americana's Most Wanted. At Iron John's Brewing Company–Congress... Accompanied by percussionist Will Clipman and bassist Johnny Walker, world renowned flautist R. Carlos Nakai performs at the second annual Flutes For Vets Benefit. At Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church... On "The Mountain" vocalist Vasanta Weiss uses metaphor to spread a message of inspiration. Southbound Pilot (swampy blues/roots/jazz) are at Monterey Court... From Las Vegas, Midnight Clover sink their sweet tooth into delectable alt-rock. At The Rock. Sandwiched between Tucson's Cra$h Magic and Method to the Madness...

Friday, Nov. 8

click to enlarge

"Honky-tonk ain't what it used to be/Somewhere along the way the lines got blurred." Guitars ablaze, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts dole out their Southern fried, honkyfied, backseat rhythm & blues for mass consumption. At Club Congress... This Canadian guitarist was blown away at a young age by the album Friday Night In San Francisco by Paco de Lucia, Al Di Meola and John McLaughlin. "I was captivated by the sheer virtuosity and freedom, that people could play whatever they wanted." Juno Award winner Jesse Cook performs at The Fox Theatre... The organizers of this event—utilizing state-of-the-art lighting and sound—promise to create an ambiance of extreme euphoria, not usually available to kids aged 14-18. Dream lucidly. Teen Night Experience. At 191 Toole... "Monday morning you sure look fine/Friday I got traveling on my mind." A fine night nonetheless for Rumours of Fleetwood Mac to transport you back to the band's glory days (including a blues set revering the Peter Green era). At The Rialto Theatre... Spektrum presents SULK: A TR/ST tribute night. Resident DJ Vamp Feline and special guest Plastic Disease spin darkwave/synth-pop/coldwave at R Bar... Fronted by vocalist Raquel Willand (voted best Female Vocalist by Phoenix New Times 2018), indie soul rockers Panic Baby are at The Boxyard. With the Bazooka Joe bubble gum sweet rollick and roll of Weekend Lovers... Enter The Underground. Trance Forever finds DJs Atom Energy, Ryan Carlson, ZAW and I11IVAN dropping needles on wicked EDM sides. At Zen Rock... Musical shapeshifter Jacob Acosta's music ranges from the bucolic to the blue-collared. Hear the sounds of the expansive desert At Exo Bar... Portland's Megan Diana says of her latest collection of Wurlitzer-driven pop, Women In My Head, "These are songs I wrote for all the women in my life that meant something to me." With the '60s tinged witchcraft of Hannah Yeun and Mattea. At Owls Club...



Saturday, Nov. 9

click to enlarge Kaskade

The intergalactic mashup of arts, gastronomy and cutting edge music that could only have been paired together in a galaxy far away as rogue stars collide, returns to downtown Tucson on Nov. 9-10. Kaskade, Rezz, Two Door Cinema Club, Fitz and The Tantrums and A R I Z O N A headline Dusk Music Fest 2019. At Armory Park. Check out duskmusicfest.com for all the details... "See triumph comes from dying some/And joy comes from crying/Sometimes healing comes from killing." ... Hip-hop duo Earthgang bring the unrestrained looseness of their wordplay and booze addled grooves to 191 Toole. Up to the mic first, rappers Guapdad 4000 and Benji spit rhymes... In 2008, "Raised by Wolves," singer Ronnie Radke was involved in an altercation in Las Vegas that resulted in a fatal shooting. Although Radke did not shoot Michael Cook, his probation violations—and a past riddled with narcotics abuse—he still ended up sentenced two years in prison on battery charges. While incarcerated Radke was able to launch a demo that would later become the band's debut album, The Drug in Me Is You (Epitaph, 2011). Champions of the underdog, Falling In Reverse are at the Rialto Theatre. Flanked by Crown The Empire and Tom MacDonald... "Fuck You." Fronted by Penelope Houston, in the late '70s, these first wave American punk rockers gained a reputation for the ferocity of their stage show. So much so, they were rumored to have blown The Sex Pistols off the stage. From San Francisco, The Avengers bring the The American in Me to Wooden Tooth Records. With Man Hands and Anchor Baby... In 1990, Stick It To Ya (Chrysalis Records)—on the strength of hit singles "Up All Night" and "Fly To The Angels"—propelled these Glam metallists from obscurity to the top of the charts. Now, frontman Mark Slaughter plays the hits. At EncoreTucson... Cochise County All-Stars play honky-tonk and jukebox country in the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin... Led by guitarist extraordinaire Pete Fine, Beyond Words is an instrumental fusion quartet performing powerfully moving original material. At Club Congress... The Fourth Annual Musicians For Veterans Benefit features performances by Skoville, Chakalo, Escape Goat, Sindicate, The Roilers, Stubborn Old Bastard and more. At Todd M. Harris Sports Complex... In its heyday, this dance club was notorious. The Fineline Revisited: DJ Stubbie keeps the infamy alive. At the Surly Wench Pub... DJs Jahmar, Freshwaves and Quise spin Latin and hip-hop party jams into the night. At Mr. Head's Bar... Roch hosts Pushing Buttons: A Monthly Producer Getdown. Lommol, Halsero, Kalter Trost, DVOID and Chrome Unicorns pass the AUX cable. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery... After Dark presents Disco Obscura. Resident DJ Mijito drops deep, dark and sexy electronica. With a special guest set by Twelve Inches. At Passé...

Sunday, Nov. 10

click to enlarge Toby Keith

"Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue," country superstar Toby Keith rolls the That's Country, Bro Tour into AVA Amphitheatre. Country rapper Colt Ford kicks up the dust first... Known for her DIY ethics, indie tunesmith Greta Kline better known by her stage name, drawing inspiration from the poetry of Frank O'Hara, emerged from the early 2000s NYC anti-folk scene. Frankie Cosmos is hanging "Outside With the Cuties." At Club Congress. With Stephen Steinbrink and Dear Nora... Veteran singer-songwriter Joe Peña muses, "I'll be playin' on some stranger's porch, I guess?" At the Fourth Annual Mountain & First Neighborhood Porch Fest. Bringing neighbors together... Singing drollishly about modern love and life, this New Zealander's synth and string laden sound has been described as dark Disney. On "Fuck It," Jonathan Bree makes a case for the "survival of the dimmest" and infidelity. On the Hotel Congress plaza. With the downcast minimalism of Sad Reptilian and "dirty crooner" Ryder The Eagle... From the unsullied mountains of the American Northwest, these sibling's harmonica, upright bass and acoustic guitar driven repertoire spans from heart-rending ballads to barn-burning bluegrass numbers. The Brothers Reed bring their Dreams Tour to the Monterey Court...

Monday, Nov. 11

"Women Alone." Not unlike broken glass candy—jagged edged, yet sweet to the taste—these Memphisian post-punks traffick in a brand of repetitive, moody intensity capable of boring into the psyche like a panic attack where there is no real danger or apparent cause. NOTS are at Club Congress. With local globe-trotting musical crossbreeders Lenguas Largas—fresh from a tour of Japan—and Soft Shoulder...

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Scotland's Trashcan Sinatras reprise their One Night, Two Albums Tour. This time out they'll perform A Happy Pocket and Weightlifting in their entirety. At Club Congress...

Wednesday, Nov. 13

click to enlarge

"Deranged for Rock & Roll/Drink my dreams and sell my soul." This Goth-tinged L.A. singer-songwriter, raised in Northern California by her musician father, wrote and recorded her first songs during childhood. Now, returning to the misty redwood groves, Chelsea Wolfe brings her folksier sixth studio album, the starkly beautiful, Birth of Violence (Sargent House, 2019) to Club Congress. Commencing the evening, dream popper Ioanna Gika sees life through "Roseate" glasses... UA Presents the master of Gypsy flamenco Farruquito. Hailed by The New York Times as "the greatest flamenco dancer of this century." At Centennial Hall...

Thursday, Nov. 14

"Fast Times at Dropout High." It all started with a four-track demo slipped to The Vandals' bassist Joe Escalante at a Cincinnati show in 1996 that landed them a record deal. Twenty-three years later, these pop punks are still touring the world and doing things their way. The Ataris sing "The Saddest Song" at 191 Toole. Alien Atmosphere opens... Guitarist Eugene Boronow spreads bossa nova's heart-warming sound. On the Agustin Kitchen patio... EDM duos Barely Alive + Bandlez drop bass bombs and maraud in search of plunder. At Gentle Ben's. Flanked by Oblivion and Wolfie...

Shout Out

Written in part while serving a stint in the "Department of Corrections," or so this lounge country/blues raconteur would have us believe. Somewhat reluctantly, Hank Topless toasts the release of Songs I Hate To Sing—a gritty collection of "Honky-Tonk of Doom" and "Dogweed Blues"—on Friday, Nov. 8, at Club Congress. The Telecasters will surely howl and snarl, while the swill flows immoderately. Jim Bachmann and the Day Drinkers and Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts tip a glass (or two) in celebration... From the Ivory Coast, roots reggae artist General Tchefary celebrates the release of Jah Is Love—his third studio album—with a party. On Saturday, Nov. 9, at Monterey Court. Klara Wojtkowska opens the show...

Until next week, XOXO...